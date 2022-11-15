ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NeNe Leakes' Boyfriend Files For Divorce

By @IamDaniCanada
 2 days ago

NeNe Leakes’ new man is filing for divorce from the woman who alleges that the reality star “so nasty” and “so rudely” stole him from her.

TMZ reports that Nyonisela Sioh has filed for divorce from Malomine Sioh, his estranged wife who’s alleging that NeNe swiped him and caused her public humiliation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bd0La_0jBY0H8P00
Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

According to legal docs obtained by the publication, Nyonisela says he and Malomine have been married since 2016 and have a child together but have been separated since Sept. 19, 2021. He adds that they’ve been living separately since then and have not had marital relations. The fashion designer is alleging that his relationship with Leakes did not overlap with his separation from Malomine and he’s seeking a dissolution of the marriage with equitable distribution of their assets, adds TMZ.

As previously reported Malomine filed a $100,000 lawsuit against Leakes in June for being a “homewrecker” and ruining her marriage thus causing her mental anguish, emotional distress, and loss of affection. The suit was filed in North Carolina which is one of seven states where the husband or wife can sue a paramour for financial compensation under what’s known as alienation of affection.

The court documents, obtained by Page Six, stated that Malomine and Nyonisela “enjoyed a genuine happy marital relationship” and an “active sexual relationship” prior to his involvement with Leakes.

Malomine added that the reality star and her husband “engaged in an ongoing romantic, uninhibited, and adulterous affair without her knowledge or consent.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xJBLU_0jBY0H8P00
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

After news of the suit was made public the reality TV icon denied shadily stealing her new man.

“[There’s] a lot going on in the world. I’m already out here a husband stealer, and this is too much,” said Leakes on Instagram Live. “Ain’t nobody out here stealing husbands. Are they? I would never.”

NeNe and Nyonisela went public with their romance in December of 2021, just a few months after NeNe’s husband Gregg Leakes’ September passing from colon cancer.

What do YOU think about NeNe Leakes’ boyfriend filing for divorce?

