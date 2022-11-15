Read full article on original website
Arrin Flanary
1d ago
I personally don't care what his politics are. As long as he's not pushing his views down my throat..... it's all good
Reply(1)
81
William Smith
1d ago
And I don't care about his politics either, don't watch Mr Costner because of his politics, I watch because he is really good at playing make believe.
Reply
36
Sam Samuals
1d ago
but there are millions of people that follow the views of there favorite actors people who idolize actors and put them on a pedestal are not mentally stable people
Reply(2)
22
