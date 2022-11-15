Willie Nelson’s Tennessee Cabin, “The Hideaway,” Is Officially On The Market

Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty

Wanna buy Willie’s cabin?

One of Willie Nelson’s old Tennessee properties has officially hit the market, and can be yours for a whopping $2.5 million, according to People.

The property is located in the countryside just 30 minutes outside of Nashville, and features beautiful three-bedroom log cabin. The 155-acre property also boasts two ponds, a hay barn, and plenty of pasture land.

Built by Willie Nelson himself, the home has only been owned by one other person, the current resident.

The listing describes it as follows:

“Previously owned by a renowned Outlaw Country Music Legend, The Hideaway, is a legacy property spanning 155 acres of idyllic Tennessee countryside: stunning views, pastures, woods, trails and seclusion.

A hay/equipment barn is located near entrance and a quick meandering mile throughout the property unveils a secluded log cabin to unwind and enjoy life to the fullest.

Nashville is a quick 30 minutes drive away. Seeing is believing and the feeling you get exploring this property is the dream landowners seek. You’ll want to see this one.”

Inside the home, guests will find a sweet living room area that includes a fireplace and a ton of seating space, and a kitchen that displays the views of the gorgeous outdoor setting.

There are also two bedrooms and a third loft that overlooks the living room.

For the outside, the log exterior gives that old school cabin feel, and the surrounding woods are full of hiking trails.

And funny story, back in 1970, the cabin caught on fire while Nelson wasn’t there. Willie came home to see the fire and he ran inside to save his legendary guitar “trigger,” and according to him, “pound of weed.”

Sounds like Willie, alright.

Look at this place:

Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty

Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty

Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty

Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty

Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty