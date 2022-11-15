ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: England squad meet migrant workers in Qatar as James Maddison misses training

England have arrived in Qatar but James Maddison has missed the majority of this morning’s training session as former boss Sven-Goran Eriksson spoke out about their chances at the World Cup. He believes that England are one of the favourites to lift the trophy this year and says that Harry Kane needs to be on top form if the Three Lions are to stand a chance.Eriksson, who guided England to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in 2002 and 2006, as well as at Euro 2004, believes England are up there with Brazil, Argentina, France and Germany as potential...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: England train for first time in Qatar as Nkunku out of France squad

World champions France have suffered a blow with the news Christopher Nkunku will miss the World Cup through injury after limping out of training.Didier Deschamps’ side have already been stung by injuries, including N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Presnel Kimpembe, and the Leipzig star is the latest talent to pull out of the showpiece event.England meanwhile have touched down in Qatar, with Gareth Southgate getting his first look at his squad in training on Wednesday with injury concern over James Maddison, who was substituted for Leicester at the weekend. Each team has now finalised their squads for Qatar 2022...
brytfmonline.com

Ball – Ronald de Boer believes Brazil will be champions… after beating Portugal in the final (World Cup 2022)

In remarks EFE AgencyFormer Dutch international Ronald de Boer predicted Brazil would win the World Cup in Qatar, in the final against Portugal. The former Ajax and Barcelona midfielder believes his country will do well in the competition, but he puts the Netherlands in third place. “As a Dutchman, I was very happy with this draw. It gives me great pleasure to be in the same group as hosts Qatar, having lived in Doha for seven years. I think my country and Senegal are the favorites to advance in the competition,” said de Boer.
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 Group A: Qatar, Senegal, Netherlands, Ecuador schedule, fixtures, rankings

Group A in the 2022 World Cup will be intriguing, as hosts Qatar are joined by African champs Senegal, plus the Netherlands and Ecuador. This really is a wide-open group and the host nation (who are huge outsiders) will be thinking they have a chance of reaching the knockout rounds if things go their way and the home fans inspire them.
Yardbarker

Danilo reveals Juventus has made him a better defender

Juventus star Danilo has admitted he became a better defender when he joined the club. The Brazilian has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2019, when he moved to the club in exchange for Joao Cancelo. The deal has favoured both clubs, with Cancelo also delivering some fine performances at...
The Independent

Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball sold at auction for £2million

Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” ball has been sold at auction for £2million.Argentina captain Maradona scored two unforgettable goals in the quarter-final of the 1986 World Cup to beat England at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.Maradona controversially punched the opener beyond England goalkeeper Peter Shilton – which the referee allowed to stand – before scoring a superb individual effort, later voted ‘Goal of the Century’.⏰22nd June 1986Diego Maradona scores one of the most controversial goals in World Cup history against @England 🤚⚽️ pic.twitter.com/cSw0dM30eC— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 22, 2019The Argentina playmaker, who died aged 60 in November 2020, claimed his...
SB Nation

Liverpool Schedule Lyon and AC Milan Friendlies During World Cup Break

While rest and recovery will be central to the plans for any Liverpool players who aren’t making their way to the winter World Cup that kicks off Sunday, maintaining fitness and match sharpness for when the season resumes in December will also be key. As a result, the club...
ESPN

Vincenzo Grifo nets twice as Italy beat Albania in friendly

Freiburg winger Vincenzo Grifo scored a pair of goals for Italy in a routine 3-1 win friendly win over Albania on Wednesday night. Numerous second-choice players were given a chance to play alongside some of Roberto Mancini's regulars with Italy having missed out on the 2022 World Cup. - Stream...
The Guardian

Hannibal Mejbri: the Tunisia midfielder set to square up to the Socceroos

Hannibal Mejbri has been doing it on cold, wet and windy nights in Stoke this season, so shining in the warm afternoons and evenings of Qatar should come easily. The Tunisian teenager is one of the rising stars of English football and will relish any physical challenge Australia may bring when the two meet in Al-Wakrah in their second game of the 2022 World Cup.
SB Nation

Son Heung-Min is training in Qatar with a mask ahead of the World Cup

The last time we saw Son Heung-Min he was sitting in the stands at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium wearing a Burberry coat and glasses watching Spurs come from behind to beat Leeds United 4-3. Now, he’s traded the chunky frames for a black mask to protect his (beautiful) face from further damage ahead of the World Cup.
Sporting News

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis notch stunning comeback win as Special Ks stay alive at ATP Finals

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have claimed their first doubles win at the 2022 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. After losing their opening group stage match at the end-of-season tournament, the Special Ks have bounced back to score a thrilling come-from-behind victory. The Australian duo defeated No. 5 seeds Ivan...

Comments / 0

Community Policy