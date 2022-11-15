Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
World Cup 2022: Argentina's Lionel Messi says France, Brazil and England are among favourites to win in Qatar
Lionel Messi says Brazil, France and England are the biggest threats to his dream of finally getting a World Cup winners' medal with Argentina. The 35-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward will again shoulder Argentina's hopes in Qatar as they bid to deliver the South American country's third world title but first since 1986.
Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
Dua Lipa rubbishes reports she will perform at World Cup opening in Qatar
Dua Lipa has denied reports that she will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar. The chart-topping 27-year-old singer, born in London to parents from Kosovo, said she will play in the country if it improves its record on human rights. Controversy has surrounded the football tournament with...
Kewaskum's Jordan Stolz youngest man to win World Cup speed skating race
Kewaskum's Jordan Stolz is now the youngest man alive to win an individual World Cup race in history.
Leverkusen says giving World Cup to Qatar was ‘scandalous’
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen became the latest Bundesliga club to criticize the World Cup in Qatar by describing the decision to award the tournament to the country as “scandalous” on Tuesday. “The World Cup should never have been awarded to Qatar,” Leverkusen said in a...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: England squad meet migrant workers in Qatar as James Maddison misses training
England have arrived in Qatar but James Maddison has missed the majority of this morning’s training session as former boss Sven-Goran Eriksson spoke out about their chances at the World Cup. He believes that England are one of the favourites to lift the trophy this year and says that Harry Kane needs to be on top form if the Three Lions are to stand a chance.Eriksson, who guided England to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in 2002 and 2006, as well as at Euro 2004, believes England are up there with Brazil, Argentina, France and Germany as potential...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: England train for first time in Qatar as Nkunku out of France squad
World champions France have suffered a blow with the news Christopher Nkunku will miss the World Cup through injury after limping out of training.Didier Deschamps’ side have already been stung by injuries, including N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Presnel Kimpembe, and the Leipzig star is the latest talent to pull out of the showpiece event.England meanwhile have touched down in Qatar, with Gareth Southgate getting his first look at his squad in training on Wednesday with injury concern over James Maddison, who was substituted for Leicester at the weekend. Each team has now finalised their squads for Qatar 2022...
Yardbarker
Former Manchester City Defender Appointed River Plate Manager, Made Over Century Of Appearances
Argentinian side River Plate have announced the appointment of former Manchester City defender Martin Demichelis as their next manager. Having played at River Plate at the beginning of his career for six years and winning many titles, Demichelis has decided on a new challenge, moving away from his coaching position at Bayern Munich II.
brytfmonline.com
Ball – Ronald de Boer believes Brazil will be champions… after beating Portugal in the final (World Cup 2022)
In remarks EFE AgencyFormer Dutch international Ronald de Boer predicted Brazil would win the World Cup in Qatar, in the final against Portugal. The former Ajax and Barcelona midfielder believes his country will do well in the competition, but he puts the Netherlands in third place. “As a Dutchman, I was very happy with this draw. It gives me great pleasure to be in the same group as hosts Qatar, having lived in Doha for seven years. I think my country and Senegal are the favorites to advance in the competition,” said de Boer.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group A: Qatar, Senegal, Netherlands, Ecuador schedule, fixtures, rankings
Group A in the 2022 World Cup will be intriguing, as hosts Qatar are joined by African champs Senegal, plus the Netherlands and Ecuador. This really is a wide-open group and the host nation (who are huge outsiders) will be thinking they have a chance of reaching the knockout rounds if things go their way and the home fans inspire them.
Chelsea Well Represented At 2022 Qatar World Cup
Chelsea are seventh in the list of clubs that have the most players travelling to this year's World Cup.
Yardbarker
Danilo reveals Juventus has made him a better defender
Juventus star Danilo has admitted he became a better defender when he joined the club. The Brazilian has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2019, when he moved to the club in exchange for Joao Cancelo. The deal has favoured both clubs, with Cancelo also delivering some fine performances at...
Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball sold at auction for £2million
Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” ball has been sold at auction for £2million.Argentina captain Maradona scored two unforgettable goals in the quarter-final of the 1986 World Cup to beat England at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.Maradona controversially punched the opener beyond England goalkeeper Peter Shilton – which the referee allowed to stand – before scoring a superb individual effort, later voted ‘Goal of the Century’.⏰22nd June 1986Diego Maradona scores one of the most controversial goals in World Cup history against @England 🤚⚽️ pic.twitter.com/cSw0dM30eC— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 22, 2019The Argentina playmaker, who died aged 60 in November 2020, claimed his...
‘It’s a big game’: USA and Portugal face off for final Rugby World Cup place
Gary Gold’s Eagles are 80 minutes away from Pool C in France but Os Lobos are on the up. A nerve-shredding night is in store
Yardbarker
Juventus star calls on Italy to rebuild ahead of Euro 2024 and the World Cup in 2026
Leonardo Bonucci has called on Italy to rebuild their team ahead of Euro 2024 and the World Cup in 2026 after they missed out on Qatar 2022. The Azzurri could not qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and won Euro 2020. Fans were delighted by that win and...
SB Nation
Liverpool Schedule Lyon and AC Milan Friendlies During World Cup Break
While rest and recovery will be central to the plans for any Liverpool players who aren’t making their way to the winter World Cup that kicks off Sunday, maintaining fitness and match sharpness for when the season resumes in December will also be key. As a result, the club...
ESPN
Vincenzo Grifo nets twice as Italy beat Albania in friendly
Freiburg winger Vincenzo Grifo scored a pair of goals for Italy in a routine 3-1 win friendly win over Albania on Wednesday night. Numerous second-choice players were given a chance to play alongside some of Roberto Mancini's regulars with Italy having missed out on the 2022 World Cup. - Stream...
Hannibal Mejbri: the Tunisia midfielder set to square up to the Socceroos
Hannibal Mejbri has been doing it on cold, wet and windy nights in Stoke this season, so shining in the warm afternoons and evenings of Qatar should come easily. The Tunisian teenager is one of the rising stars of English football and will relish any physical challenge Australia may bring when the two meet in Al-Wakrah in their second game of the 2022 World Cup.
SB Nation
Son Heung-Min is training in Qatar with a mask ahead of the World Cup
The last time we saw Son Heung-Min he was sitting in the stands at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium wearing a Burberry coat and glasses watching Spurs come from behind to beat Leeds United 4-3. Now, he’s traded the chunky frames for a black mask to protect his (beautiful) face from further damage ahead of the World Cup.
Sporting News
Kyrgios and Kokkinakis notch stunning comeback win as Special Ks stay alive at ATP Finals
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have claimed their first doubles win at the 2022 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. After losing their opening group stage match at the end-of-season tournament, the Special Ks have bounced back to score a thrilling come-from-behind victory. The Australian duo defeated No. 5 seeds Ivan...
Comments / 0