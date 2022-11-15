Read full article on original website
There’s a hidden coyote staring right at you in this Texas photo. Can you find it?
There’s a sneaky coyote hiding in a photo shared by a Texas state park, and unless you look real closely, you might miss it. Galveston Island State Park posted the photo to Facebook on Nov. 16, asking “Can you spot the coyote?”. “Coyotes are masters of camouflage and...
Man wakes his fiancée to share big Michigan lottery news. ‘But she didn’t believe me’
A 23-year-old fiancé tried a new strategy while playing the Powerball in Michigan earlier this month — and it paid off big time. He just couldn’t get his fiancée to believe him. “I play Powerball about once a month and I’ve always played easy pick numbers...
Thank you, Derek Schmidt. You acted like a normal Republican and wished Kansas well
The time has come to give sincere thanks to Derek Schmidt. Schmidt, the now-failed GOP candidate for Kansas governor, wasn’t really my cup of tea. He ran a campaign based on fearmongering and culture warfare that barely bothered to articulate a vision for the state’s future. I’m not sorry that he lost.
