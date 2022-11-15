Read full article on original website
Related
Felix Auger-Aliassime achieves rare Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic first
Felix Auger-Aliassime just made incredible tennis history. By taking down Rafael Nadal in group play in the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals, he became just the first person born after 2000 ever to defeat the holy tennis triumvirate of Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic, per TENNIS Magazine. It’s unlikely that...
CBS Sports
Novak Djokovic will be granted visa to play in 2023 Australian Open
After missing the 2022 Australian Open due to his unvaccinated status, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic will be able to participate in 2023. Djokovic will be granted a visa to enter the country, the Australian government confirmed on Wednesday. Australian immigration minister Andrew Giles has chosen to overturn the decision...
Yardbarker
Patrick McEnroe responds to the big Novak Djokovic news
Patrick McEnroe responded to the big news about Novak Djokovic on Wednesday. Reports this week said that Australia would be reinstating Djokovic’s visa after previously banning him from the country. The reinstatement would clear the way for Djokovic to play in the Australian Open in January after he was deported earlier this year, leading him to miss the event.
tennismajors.com
Casper Ruud qualifies for last four at ATP Finals with dramatic win over Taylor Fritz in Turin
Casper Ruud edged Taylor Fritz in a third-set tiebreak on Tuesday evening in Turin, paving his way to the top of the Green Group at the Nitto ATP Finals. The Norwegian, already a two-time Grand Slam finalist in 2022, notched a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(6) triumph over the American to ensure qualification for the semi-finals for the second consecutive season.
tennisuptodate.com
Video: Watch Novak Djokovic's son Stefan hit an amazing backhand winner against Goran Ivanisevic in practice session
World No.8 Novak Djokovic has been entertaining the tennis world for more than a decade and now his son Stefan appears to be setting the groundwork to carry the legacy forward. In a heartening video that was put out on social media on Tuesday, Stefan was spotted playing with Djokovic's...
NBC Sports
Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 9th straight time at ATP Finals
TURIN, Italy – Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas for the ninth straight time by 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the players’ opening match at the ATP Finals. Djokovic has beaten Tsitsipas in his third straight tournament following wins in Astana, Kazakhstan and at the Paris Masters. “All the matches...
Kewaskum's Jordan Stolz youngest man to win World Cup speed skating race
Kewaskum's Jordan Stolz is now the youngest man alive to win an individual World Cup race in history.
Tennis-Djokovic downs Tsitsipas, Rublev overcomes Medvedev at ATP Finals
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic continued his dominance over Stefanos Tsitsipas with a 6-4 7-6(4) win after Andrey Rublev battled back to defeat fellow Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-7(7) 6-3 7-6(7) in group stage play at the ATP Finals in Turin on Monday.
tennismajors.com
November 15, 2015: The day Novak Djokovic completed the longest winning streak at the ATP Finals
Tennis – Barclays ATP World Tour Finals – O2 Arena, London – 15/11/15 Men’s Singles – Serbia’s Novak Djokovic with Japan’s Kei Nishikori after winning their match. What happened exactly on that day. On this day, November 15, 2015, in the opening match...
Yardbarker
‘It was very important to start off well’ - Novak Djokovic on ATP Finals opening win
Novak Djokovic made a commanding start at the ATP Finals, beating second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets 6-4, 7-6. The Serbian is going for record-equalling sixth Nitto ATP Finals title, which would make him even with Roger Federer, and he was ruthless from the off, breaking the young Greek in the first game.
Sporting News
Kyrgios and Kokkinakis notch stunning comeback win as Special Ks stay alive at ATP Finals
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have claimed their first doubles win at the 2022 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. After losing their opening group stage match at the end-of-season tournament, the Special Ks have bounced back to score a thrilling come-from-behind victory. The Australian duo defeated No. 5 seeds Ivan...
FOX Sports
Djokovic eases into semifinals with victory over Rublev
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Five-time champion Novak Djokovic eased into the final four of the ATP Finals with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Andrey Rublev on Wednesday. It took the seventh-seeded Djokovic just 68 minutes to see off Rublev and make it two wins out of two in Turin to qualify for his 11th semifinal in 15 appearances at the year-end tournament.
Australia to overturn Djokovic visa ban, paving way for Australian Open return
Australia will overturn a three-year ban on champion tennis player Novak Djokovic entering the country, paving the way for the former world No. 1 to contest the 2023 Australian Open.
Comments / 0