Related
Her Win: Megan Thee Stallion Credited on Drake’s New Album Despite Diss in ‘Her Loss’ Song
Megan Thee Stallion is laughing all the way to the bank when it comes to being referenced on Drake‘s new album with 21 Savage, Her Loss. Drake seemingly took aim at Megan on the track “Circo Loco” where he rapped a subtle line that appeared to reference Megan’s 2020 shooting incident with singer Tory Lanez. “This b***h lie about getting shot, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling,” Drake rapped in the song.
50 Cent Challenges Quavo To “Position” New Album In Honor Of Takeoff
50 Cent has sent a public message to rapper Quavo, telling the grieving artist to regroup and use the pain from groupmate Takeoff’s tragic death as fuel to honor his legacy. Fif, who is known for doling out unsolicited advice to various entertainers and public figures, gave the Unc & Phew rapper words of encouragement via a post on Instagram. More from VIBE.com'Hip Hop Homicides' Will Debut With Pop Smoke EpisodeGucci Mane Drops Rapper Baby Racks From Label One Day After Signing HimLaKeith Stanfield Says You Can't Support Gangsta Rap And Be Pro-Black Sharing a clip of music executive Steven Victor...
HipHopDX.com
Nas & André 3000 Link Up At 'King's Disease 3' Release Party In NYC
New York, NY - Nas celebrated the release of his latest album King’s Disease III with André 3000 over the weekend. Nas and Hit-Boy commemorated the release of their latest collaborative project with an exclusive party in New York City on Friday (November 11), and while both parties were seen hanging out with Joey Bada$$ and others, a notable guest of the evening was André 3000.
NME
Nas – ‘King’s Disease III’ review: hip-hop great delivers compelling conclusion to his album trilogy
Nas’ ‘King’s Disease’ album series has proven to be something of a renaissance for the Queensbridge hip-hop great. The titular first part of the trilogy landed him his very first Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2021, while its follow-up served as a love letter to hip-hop culture that positioned itself as the thematic counterpoint to his 2006 effort ‘Hip Hop Is Dead’. The 49-year-old then squeezed in ‘Magic’, a surprise LP released on Christmas Eve 2021 that saw Nas and Hit-Boy further hone their rapper/producer dynamic ahead of the series’ grand finale.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
Model Aoki Lee Simmons Calls Out White America’s Silence to Deaths Within Hip-Hop Community
Aoki Lee Simmons isn’t feeling the silence from the white community when it comes to deaths within the hip-hop community. The daughter of Def Jam Founder Russell Simmons and fashionista Kimora Lee Simmons is very vocal on social media and enjoys using her large following to raise awareness on issues and causes important to her.
Migos’ Takeoff had already changed the sound of hip-hop. He was just getting started on a new chapter
Hip-hop wouldn’t sound the same without Migos. The trio of Atlanta rappers — Offset, Quavo and Takeoff — dominated the 2010s as they built a catalog of booming trap hits like “Handsome and Wealthy” and “Hannah Montana” before entrenching their place in the mainstream through 2016’s “Bad and Boujee,” which shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Their rapid-fire triplet delivery, termed the “Migos Flow,” showed up even when they didn’t, becoming the factory-standard cadence for a generation of rappers and spilling over into pop on Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings.”
Megan Thee Stallion Responds to Drake Lyrics – “Stop Using My Shooting For Clout”
Early Friday morning (Nov. 4), Drake and 21 Savage shared a collaborative album, Her Loss. One song has already become a topic of discussion online—”Circo Loco.”. The rappers caught a heavy bout of criticism for a pair of lines that seem to reference Megan Thee Stallion and her alleged 2021 shooting. The first line reads, “This b**** lie about getting shot but she still a stallion.” Megan has accused Tory Lanez of shooting her with a loaded firearm during an after-party. Lanez has denied the allegations while an impending trial has been set for December.
Stereogum
Yard Act Are Also Releasing A Dub Version Of Their Album
Look out, everyone; the indie rockers have discovered dub reggae again! Given the proliferation of high-potency weed, this was probably inevitable. Just a couple of weeks ago, Spoon got together with Adrian Sherwood to release Lucifer On The Moon (Spoon Vs. On-U Sound), a dub version of their album Lucifer On The Moon. Now, Leeds post-punk ranters Yard Act have done something similar, teaming with British dub legend Mad Professor for a new take on their debut LP The Overload.
Fat Joe calls himself the “Forrest Gump of hip-hop.”, new memoir, his hip-hop legacy and why rap is art
The Puerto Rican and Cuban artist, whose real name is Joseph Cartagena (born August 19, 1970), He began his music career as a member of Hip Hop group Diggin' in the Creates (D.I.T.C.), then founded the Terror Squad rap collective in the ’90s, which featured artists including Remy Ma, DJ Khaled and the late Big Pun. Although he’s perhaps best known for hits like “Lean Back,” “Make It Rain” and “All the Way Up,” Joe recently told The Washington Post that it was important for him to revisit his failures and traumas to help readers learn “the do’s and don’ts of life.”
thesource.com
Busta Rhymes Moves ‘The Fuse Is Lit’ EP to Nov. 18 in Light of Takeoff’s Memorial Service
Busta Rhymes has announced The Fuse Is Lit EP, originally set to release this Friday (Nov. 11) on The Conglomerate Entertainment, Inc./EMPIRE, is now pushed to Nov. 18. Speaking on Instagram, Busta Rhymes revealed the EP will be pushed back to support Takeoff’s memorial service. “In light of supporting...
50 Cent On Kanye West’s Career Amid Controversies: “It’s A Wrap”
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has shared his sentiments about Kanye West and all of the controversy surrounding his anti-semitic comments. In a nutshell, 50 advised that it’s best that West “buy the car he likes and just ride off into the sunset.”. In a since-deleted Instagram...
HipHopDX.com
Biggie To Be Resurrected As 'Hyperrealistic' Avatar For Virtual Reality Concert
The Notorious B.I.G. will be resurrected as a “true-to-life, hyperrealistic” avatar as part of a virtual-reality concert to commemorate the 25th anniversary of his death. “The Notorious B.I.G. Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience” will be streamed exclusively on Meta’s VR and Facebook platforms on December 16, and will be done in coordination with the Notorious B.I.G. Estate.
TMZ.com
Kanye West Sued Over Use of Boogie Down Productions Track On ‘Donda' Album
Kanye West apparently hasn't done himself any favors in uploading his Andre 3000 collaboration "Life Of The Party" on his Stem Player device … the song is now at the center of a lawsuit filed by the record company that owns a famous track by KRS-One’s Boogie Down Productions.
Stereogum
Paramore Change The Cover Of Their 2013 Self-Titled Album
Paramore have changed the cover of their 2013 self-titled album on streaming services. The original artwork showed Hayley Williams, Taylor York, and former bassist Jeremy Davis, who left the group in 2015 and was later involved in a legal dispute with the band. That dispute was settled in 2017, but the artwork was recently changed to a photo of Williams on her own, wearing a jean jacket that reads “GROW UP” on the back.
NME
Nas’ brother responds after 21 Savage says the rapper is “not relevant”
Nas’ brother Jabari Fret has responded to 21 Savage’s assertion that the rapper is “not relevant”. 21 made the comments during a recent appearance in a Clubhouse chatroom titled ‘Is Nas the Greatest Rapper or What?’. The rapper questioned what users meant by “relevant”, before explaining why he thinks the term no longer applies to Nas.
Stereogum
Stream Italian Mathcore Marauders Infall’s Crushing New Album Far
The Italian band Infall bill themselves as mathcore, but the music feels less like straining your brain in algebra class than getting clobbered on the football field. The time signatures on some of their songs are, admittedly, quite complicated, but in a ballerina-firing-machine-guns-while-pirouetting capacity. Far, Infall’s first album in five...
HipHopDX.com
Jay Electronica Jokingly Threatened To ‘Shoot The Studio Up’ Over Nas & Hit-Boy’s ‘KD3’
Hit-Boy has revealed how Jay Electronica helped to personify some of the bars Nas spit for their collaborative King’s Disease III (KD3) album. While engaging with fans on Twitter and remarking on the release of the album on Friday (November 10), the West Coast-bred producer revealed how the veteran Roc Nation signee organically brought a new meaning to one of the Illmatic MC’s lines on the album track “Hood2Hood.”
Stereogum
Stream The First Act Of Smashing Pumpkins’ New 33-Song Rock Opera ATUM
The Smashing Pumpkins will never, ever tire of making grand statements. A couple of months ago, the band announced plans for their new 33-song opus ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts. ATUM is the band’s sequel to their previous epics, 1995’s Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/The Machines Of God.
Stereogum
Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2023 Lineup Revealed: Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, & Future Headline
For the first time since 2019, Rolling Loud is returning to Los Angeles next March after being canceled in 2020 and held in San Bernardino in 2021. Come March 3-5, the famed hip-hop festival will go down at Hollywood Park in Inglewood (part of SoFi Stadium) with Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Future headlining.
