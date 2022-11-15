Read full article on original website
James Webb Space Telescope snaps new, super-spooky image of Pillars of Creation
The James Webb Space Telescope pulled a creepy trick in a new image of the Pillars of Creation: making the stars "disappear" by focusing on a different wavelength of light.
scitechdaily.com
The End Is Nigh: NASA Prepares To Say “Farewell” to History-Making Mars InSight Lander
A closer look at what goes into wrapping up the mission as the InSight spacecraft’s power supply continues to dwindle. The end is nigh for NASA’s Mars InSight lander. The day is fast approaching when the spacecraft will fall silent, ending its history-making mission to reveal secrets of the Red Planet’s interior. Since the spacecraft’s power generation continues to decline as windblown dust on its solar panels thickens, the engineering team has already taken steps to continue as long as possible with what power remains. Despite these efforts, it won’t be long now, as the end is expected to come in the next few weeks.
RETURN TO THE MOON: New NASA rocket launches Orion spaceship on its first flight, blazing a trail for astronaut missions
The Space Launch System rocket sent the Orion capsule past Earth's atmosphere. It's the first of three Artemis missions to a new moon landing.
Webb Telescope Captures New View of ‘Pillars of Creation’
An undated photo provided by NASA shows the Pillars of Creation, set off in a kaleidoscope of color in NASAÕs James Webb Space TelescopeÕs near-infrared-light view. (NASA via The New York Times)
NASA’s mightiest rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard early Wednesday, bringing the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.
Nasa reveals image of mysterious ‘cosmic keyhole’ in deep space
On Monday, Nasa Hubble shared as its photo of the week a stunning 'reflection nebula'. Reflection nebulae are clouds of interstellar dust that often reflect the light of a nearby star or stars. This particular nebula, dubbed NGC 1999, comprises detritus left over from the formation of a newborn star.
Gizmodo
NASA's Asteroid Probe Captures Haunting Images of the Earth and Moon
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft got its first view of the Earth-Moon system one year after launching from its home planet to explore a distant swarm of asteroids. The spacecraft captured beautiful, and somewhat daunting, images of Earth and its natural satellite as it whizzed past for a gravitational assist. The...
Digital Trends
NASA’s mega moon rocket looks tiny in this launchpad shot
NASA is targeting November 14 for the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The rocket will power an uncrewed Orion spacecraft toward the moon where it’ll come within 62 miles of the the lunar surface before returning to Earth for a splashdown landing on December 9.
Video: NASA telescope takes 12-year time-lapse of ‘entire sky’
NASA has released a time-lapse video of space in all directions over 12 years. The Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer has been taking photos in all directions since NASA repurposed the satellite in 2011. Since then, it has been taking images in every direction, which are later stitched together to create an “all-sky” map of celestial objects.
NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission heads for lunar orbit after crucial engine burn
NASA's Artemis 1 mission is officially on its way to the moon, thanks to an 18-minute-long engine burn by the upper stage of the SLS rocket.
Spectacular new photo from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope shows a star being born
The protostar L1527 was spotted spewing an hourglass-shaped beam of material on surrounding cosmic dust and gas.
Inside Nasa’s bizarre ‘inflatable heat shield’ mission that could one day take us to Mars
LOFTID - which measures about 20 feet in diameter - was successfully sent to Low Earth orbit space and then brought down from orbit into the Pacific ocean. It was launched aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V as a secondary payload with the Joint Polar Surveyor System-2 (JPSS-2). “Everybody’s...
scitechdaily.com
Artemis I Retrograde Orbit: NASA’s Orion Spacecraft Will Travel 40,000 Miles Beyond the Moon
This morning at 1:47 a.m. EST, NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) launched the agency’s Orion spacecraft on its way to the Moon as part of the Artemis I mission. During this mission, which will pave the way for missions with astronauts, NASA’s Orion spacecraft will journey thousands of miles beyond the Moon in what is called a Distant Retrograde Orbit (DRO) to evaluate the spacecraft’s capabilities. DRO provides a highly stable orbit where little fuel is required to stay for an extended trip in deep space to put Orion’s systems to the test in an environment far from Earth.
AccuWeather
NASA creates strategy to protect James Webb Space Telescope
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- NASA will implement a new strategy to minimize future micrometeoroid damage to the James Webb Space Telescope. The $10 billion telescope, the most powerful ever launched into space, was damaged in May when a micrometeoroid struck one of the 18 gold-plated mirrors that Webb uses to gather light from the depths of space.
NASA's First SLS Flight Is A Success As Artemis 1 Sends Orion Spacecraft To The Moon
Artemis I, a historic NASA mission overcame multiple obstacles, including Hurricane Nicole, for a successful launch in the early morning hours of November 16. In today's liftoff at the Kennedy Space Center, the Space Launch System (SLS), a NASA-described "mega-rocket" and reportedly the most powerful space vessel in the world, exited our atmosphere with the Orion spacecraft in tow. Orion, which is built to carry a crew but was unmanned for this test flight, separated from the rocket after a 90-minute flight to continue its journey to the Moon, NASA reported.
Bay News 9
NASA: Range has given Artemis a 'no go' for launch
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER — On Tuesday night, NASA stated that the Eastern Range has given the Artemis moon launch a "no go" because of a signal lost of a radar site, but it is currently being worked on. Mission to the Moon. The Artemis uncrewed mission lifts off at...
scitechdaily.com
Never-Before-Seen Details of Early Universe from Webb Space Telescope
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope was specially designed to detect the faint infrared light from very distant galaxies and give astronomers a glimpse at the early universe. The nature of galaxies during this early period of our universe is not well known nor understood. However, with the help of gravitational lensing by a cluster of galaxies in the foreground, faint background galaxies can be magnified and also appear multiple times in different parts of an image.
Success! NASA's tiny CAPSTONE probe arrives at the moon
NASA's CAPSTONE spacecraft slipped into orbit around the moon on Sunday evening (Nov. 13), becoming the first cubesat ever to visit Earth's nearest neighbor.
CNET
Space Dust Keeps Hitting Webb Telescope's Mirror, But NASA Has a Plan
Space isn't empty. The next-gen James Webb Space Telescope has to sweat the small stuff: dust-sized particles that can impact its shiny golden mirrors. On Tuesday, NASA shared a new plan aimed at protecting Webb from damage by these micrometeoroids. Webb's designers knew the telescope was going to get hit,...
Unmanned, solar-powered US space plane back after 908 days
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — An unmanned U.S. military space plane landed early Saturday after spending a record 908 days in orbit for its sixth mission and conducting science experiments. The solar-powered vehicle, which looks like a miniature space shuttle, landed at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Its previous mission...
