Brent Smith Reveals Which Shinedown Song Represents Everything the Band Is All About
The string of Shinedown hits is plentiful, and the list of meaningful songs goes even deeper than that. But during a recent feature with Metal Hammer recounting his life through 10 songs, frontman Brent Smith revealed the track that he feels best represents what Shinedown is all about. That song...
Stereogum
PinkPantheress – “Do You Miss Me?” (Prod. Kaytranada)
A little more than a year ago, the young British dance-pop auteur PinkPantheress release To Hell With It, her 19-minute debut mixtape. After a record like that and a whole lot of viral success, the standard operating procedure would be to crank out a full-length album. But PinkPantheress is a creature of the internet, and albums don’t seem especially relevant to her. Instead, she’s been cranking out collaborations: “Picture In My Mind” with Sam Gellaitry, “Where You Are” with WILLOW, a Drake remix with GoldLink. Today, PinkPantheress has dropped another new single on us, and she recorded it with Montreal dance great Kaytranada.
Stereogum
Eluvium – “Escapement” & “Swift Automatons”
For nearly 20 years, the Portland composer Matthew Robert Cooper has been recording gorgeously acoustic ambient music under the name Eluvium. Early next year, Cooper will follow his last two Eluvium albums, 2020’s Virga I and 2021’s Virga II, with the new LP (Whirring Marvels In) Consensus Reality. That new Eluvium album is inspired by the works of TS Eliot and Richard Brautigan and also by the way that algorithms regulate humankind’s interactions with machines. Cooper recorded the album with a number of different musicians, including a full orchestra, working with them all remotely.
Late AC/DC vocalist Bon Scott has absolutely no time for punk in this 1977 interview
"I see punk rock as nothing," says Bon in this not-entirely-serious archive clip
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
The greatest Alice In Chains songs ever, picked by members of Slayer, Soulfly, Halestorm, Incubus, Napalm Death and more
The grunge icons’ best songs, chosen by 22 of today‘s biggest musicians
Watch Jethro Tull, Soft Machine and Lemmy in wild French TV London special from 1969
This rediscovered documentary on London's music scene features some formidable performances
Stereogum
Stream The First Act Of Smashing Pumpkins’ New 33-Song Rock Opera ATUM
The Smashing Pumpkins will never, ever tire of making grand statements. A couple of months ago, the band announced plans for their new 33-song opus ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts. ATUM is the band’s sequel to their previous epics, 1995’s Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/The Machines Of God.
Stereogum
Jenny Hval – “Buffy”
Earlier this year, the provocative Norwegian pop experimentalist Jenny Hval released her great Classic Objects album. Today, she’s followed that LP with a new single called “Buffy,” and it’s about exactly what you’re thinking. “Buffy” is a song that comes from Hval’s own improvisations, both musical and lyrical. She began the track by jamming on a synth, and the lyrics, about Buffy The Vampire Slayer, were improvised as well. Here’s what Hval says about the song:
musictimes.com
Bob Dylan Digs At Fellow Musicians on 'The Philosophy of Modern Song' Book: Chris Frantz 'Has A Bone To Pick' With Singer
Bob Dylan had a lot to say about some of his fellow musicians in his newly released book "The Philosophy of Modern Song," and some did not take too well to this. A part of his book read: "Elvis Costello And The Attractions were a better band than any of their contemporaries. Light years better."
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies
The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
Stereogum
Chat Pile – “Tenkiller” & “Lake Time (Mr. Rodan)”
In July, the Oklahoma City noise-rock band Chat Pile released their full-length debut God’s Country, a grimy and splenetic sludge-attack that stands tall as one of the year’s best albums. In a few days, Chat Pile will follow that album with another new LP, though this next one is a little different. The band recorded the soundtrack for Tenkiller, a new indie film that was produced in Oklahoma. Chat Pile’s soundtrack is coming out later this week, and they’ve just shared a couple of tracks that’ll appear on the album.
Jimi Hendrix Was Traumatized When His First Electric Guitar Was Stolen
Jimi Hendrix was known for his skills as an electric guitarist. When he was first starting out as a musician, he lost his treasured electric guitar that he worked so hard to get.
Kelela Announces New Album Raven, Shares New Song: Listen
Kelela has finally announced a follow-up to her 2017 album, Take Me Apart. The new record, Raven, is set to arrive February 10 via Warp. A song from the record, “On the Run,” is out today. Yo van Lenz, Kaytranada, and Bambii produced the track alongside Kelela herself. Check it out below, along with the tracklist.
NME
Yard Act announce dub version of debut album ‘The Overload’ by Mad Professor
Yard Act have announced a new dub version of their debut studio album ‘The Overload’. Created by dub music producer and engineer Mad Professor, ‘The Overdub’ has been previewed by an alternative take on ‘Pour Another’, titled ‘Pour More’ (listen below). The collection is available on vinyl now via Rough Trade.
Stereogum
Kelela – “On The Run”
In September, Kelela returned with “Washed Away,” her first new single in the five years since releasing her debut album Take Me Apart. Since then, she’s released “Happy Ending,” which was produced with LSDXOXO with additional production from Bambii. Today, Kelela is announcing her long-awaited sophomore album, RAVEN, coming February 10 via Warp. Both “Washed Away” and “Happy Ending” are on the album, plus an undulating new cut, “On The Run,” which is produced by Yo van Lenz, Kelela, Kaytranada, and Bambii, with additional production by Asmara.
Stereogum
Weird Nightmare – “So Far Gone”
Earlier this year, Alex Edkins, frontman of the great Toronto noise-rock power trio METZ, unveiled his new solo project Weird Nightmare and released his self-titled debut album. Weird Nightmare’s music is considerably more tuneful than what Edkins does with METZ. It’s a muscular, gritty take on power-pop, and it rocks pretty hard in its own way.
Stereogum
Yard Act Are Also Releasing A Dub Version Of Their Album
Look out, everyone; the indie rockers have discovered dub reggae again! Given the proliferation of high-potency weed, this was probably inevitable. Just a couple of weeks ago, Spoon got together with Adrian Sherwood to release Lucifer On The Moon (Spoon Vs. On-U Sound), a dub version of their album Lucifer On The Moon. Now, Leeds post-punk ranters Yard Act have done something similar, teaming with British dub legend Mad Professor for a new take on their debut LP The Overload.
