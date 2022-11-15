Read full article on original website
Buckeyes Ready For Ohio State Fall Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will host the Ohio State Fall Invitational at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion this Thursday, Nov. 17-Saturday, Nov. 19. Meet Info. Prelims will begin at 9:30 a.m. each morning, with finals beginning each day at 5:30 p.m. Each...
Local Five-Star Brandon Carpico Signs with Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State director of tennis Ty Tucker has received a national letter of intent from local five-star prospect Brandon Carpico. The nearby Gahanna Lincoln High School standout will join the program next fall. “Brandon is a Buckeye through and through,” said Tucker. “His style of play...
Buckeyes Head to Arkansas for 2nd Round of NCAA Tournament
NCAA Tournament 2nd Round — Ohio State at #9 Arkansas. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State has advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament is ready to take on No. 3 seed Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark., on Friday night. The match will kick at 7:30 p.m. ET and it will be streamed live on ESPN+.
Ohio State Posts 92 Percent Graduation Success Rate
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State’s student-athletes and athletics programs continue to excel in the classroom, as shown in Graduation Success Rate data released Tuesday by the NCAA. The Buckeyes’ single-year score of 92 is the second-highest in school history, behind only the 93 recorded last year. The scores...
Sensabaugh Scores 20 as Buckeyes Down EIU 65-43
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Led by freshman Brice Sensabaugh and a stout defensive effort, the Ohio State men’s basketball team pushed their early-season record to 3-0 with a 65-43 victory over Eastern Illinois on Wednesday evening. The game opened with a solid defensive effort from both sides. The Buckeyes...
No. 8/10 Ohio State Makes In-State Trip to Athens Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 8/10 Ohio State women’s basketball team (2-0) makes an in-state trip to Athens to face Ohio (0-2) on Thursday evening. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. in a game streamed on ESPN+. 8/10 Ohio State travels to Athens to face Ohio on Thursday.
Londot Named GameChanger/AVCA Division I National Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The American Volleyball Coaches’ Association announced on Tuesday that junior opposite Emily Londot was named GameChanger/AVCA Division I Player of the Week. Londot was also named Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday. Londot led the Buckeyes to four-set wins at No. 15 Purdue...
No. 5 Ohio State Travels to Maryland, Hosts Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 5 Ohio State women’s volleyball team (19-5, 15-1 B1G) visits Maryland (14-14, 5-11 B1G) on Friday evening for a 7 p.m. match before hosting Indiana (13-15, 6-10 B1G) on Sunday for a 1 p.m. matinee. Both matches will be broadcast on B1G+. Sunday’s...
Ohio State to Face Wake Forest In NCAA Opener Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State has earned an at-large selection to the 2022 NCAA Tournament and face Wake Forest in the opening round of the tournament Thursday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The match time and broadcast information will be announced in the coming days. Check out the team’s reaction...
Mikesell and Sheldon Named to Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The John R. Wooden Award announced the Women’s Preseason Top 50 Watch List on ESPN.com on Tuesday. Senior guards Taylor Mikesell and Jacy Sheldon were two of the 50 players to make the list. Both were named to the Naismith Trophy Women’s Watch List earlier this month.
Buckeye Spotlight – Nov. 15
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Week in and week out, Buckeye student-athletes raise the standard of excellence set at Ohio State, whether that be in competition, in the classroom or in the community. ‘Buckeye Spotlight’ recognizes student-athletes who had noteworthy accomplishments both in contests and beyond the box score.
Four Named Academic All-District
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Four members of the Ohio State women’s soccer team have earned CSC Academic All-District Honors. Maddy Lowe, Emaly Vatne, Kine Flotre and Kailyn Dudukovich have all earned the award for the first time. To be eligible for the award, the student-athlete must be a starter...
Mikulášiková Named to Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference announced its first weekly awards of the season on Monday. Senior forward Rebeka Mikulášiková was named to the honor roll for the first time in her career following impressive performances in wins against No. 5/4 Tennessee and at Boston College last week.
No. 2 Buckeyes Face Final Road Test at Maryland Saturday
Ohio State travels to College Park, Md., for the fourth time in this eight-game series to take on the Maryland Terrapins in a 3:30 p.m. game Saturday that will be televised nationally by ABC. THE BASICS. • Radio: 97.1 The Fan. Broadcast Information. At 10-0 overall, Ohio State has reached...
