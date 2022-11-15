Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Meg Baird – “Star Hill Song”
Last month, Meg Baird announced a new album, Furling, and shared its lead single “Will You Follow Me Home?. Today, she’s back with the album’s second single, “Star Hill Song,” which she co-wrote with collaborator Charlie Saufley. Baird made the music video for the song herself. “I’m neither a person who knows how to make films–or sew–but creating this homespun video felt very much like getting lost in a freestyle needlework and quilting project,” she said, continuing:
Stereogum
Kelela – “On The Run”
In September, Kelela returned with “Washed Away,” her first new single in the five years since releasing her debut album Take Me Apart. Since then, she’s released “Happy Ending,” which was produced with LSDXOXO with additional production from Bambii. Today, Kelela is announcing her long-awaited sophomore album, RAVEN, coming February 10 via Warp. Both “Washed Away” and “Happy Ending” are on the album, plus an undulating new cut, “On The Run,” which is produced by Yo van Lenz, Kelela, Kaytranada, and Bambii, with additional production by Asmara.
Stereogum
Jenny Hval – “Buffy”
Earlier this year, the provocative Norwegian pop experimentalist Jenny Hval released her great Classic Objects album. Today, she’s followed that LP with a new single called “Buffy,” and it’s about exactly what you’re thinking. “Buffy” is a song that comes from Hval’s own improvisations, both musical and lyrical. She began the track by jamming on a synth, and the lyrics, about Buffy The Vampire Slayer, were improvised as well. Here’s what Hval says about the song:
NEW YORK (AP) — A representative for Roberta Flack announced Monday that the Grammy-winning musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and can no longer sing. The progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak,” Flack’s manager Suzanne Koga said in a release. “But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon.” The announcement of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diagnosis comes just ahead of the premiere of “Roberta,” a feature-length documentary debuting Thursday at the DOCNYC film festival. Flack is known for hits like “Killing Me Softly With His Song” and “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” the latter of which catapulted her into stardom after Clint Eastwood used it as the soundtrack for a love scene in his 1971 movie “Play Misty for Me.”
NME
Watch LCD Soundsystem give ‘New Body Rhumba’ its live debut
LCD Soundsystem gave their recent song ‘New Body Rhumba’ its live debut during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week – watch below. James Murphy and co. featured as the musical guests on the US chat show on Tuesday night (November 15). The band performed the aforementioned track beneath a large disco ball, while a series of space-inspired images were displayed behind them.
Stereogum
Jane Remover – “Contingency Song”
Fresh off their inclusion on our Best New Bands list, Jane Remover is back today with another staggering standalone single. “Contingency Song” builds in beauty and intensity throughout most of its six and a half minutes without ever dropping a beat, then bottoms out into gorgeous near-silence again. It’s a phenomenal shoegaze ballad of sorts, and it inspired a Sigur Rós comparison from one member of our Discord server.
Stereogum
Korn – “Worst Is On Its Way” (HEALTH Remix) (Feat. Danny Brown & Meechy Darko)
Hey, here’s something fun! Earlier this year, nü metal godfathers Korn released Requiem, their 14th album. Today, Korn have dropped a remix for the Requiem single “Worst Is On Its Way” that features the talents of a bunch of very cool people. HEALTH, the collab-happy Los Angeles band who definitely have some Korn in their DNA, have reworked Korn’s song, and they’ve added verses from Danny Brown and Flatbush Zombies member Meechy Darko.
Stereogum
Stream The First Act Of Smashing Pumpkins’ New 33-Song Rock Opera ATUM
The Smashing Pumpkins will never, ever tire of making grand statements. A couple of months ago, the band announced plans for their new 33-song opus ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts. ATUM is the band’s sequel to their previous epics, 1995’s Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/The Machines Of God.
Stereogum
Rosie Thomas – “We Should Be Together” (Feat. Sufjan Stevens)
Last we heard from Nashville’s Rosie Thomas, she was releasing the highly collaborative EP Lullabies For Parents, Vol 1, which came out in April and featured old pal Sufjan Stevens on a cover of Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby.” The two artists go back a long way — in 2012, Thomas came with Stevens on his Surfjohn Stevens Christmas Sing-A-Long: Seasonal Affective Disorder Yuletide Disaster Pageant On Ice tour. Thomas also sang on Stevens’ second holiday box set, 2012’s Silver & Gold. Now, Thomas and Stevens have reunited for a new Christmas-themed single: the ghostly, gorgeously harmonized “We Should Be Together.” Listen below.
Stereogum
Homesick Festival 2023 Has Snail Mail, Deafheaven, Fiddlehead, & More
Ceremony’s Anthony Anzaldo is bringing his Homesick Festival back in January. It’ll be a two-night stand at the UC Theatre in Berkeley on Jan. 20 and 21 with a lineup including Snail Mail, Deafheaven, Fiddlehead, Lilys, Margaritas Podridas, Nuevo Testamento, Screaming Females, Sheer Mag, Shutups, Spy, Sunami, Supercrush, Tempers, and more to be announced. Tickets will be on sale here this Thursday, Nov. 17 at noon PST. Seems like it’ll be a good time.
