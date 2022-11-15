NEWPORT - A man from Newport faces multiple drug charges after being pulled over in Carteret County. Gregory Lee Yancey, 33, of Newport was arrested Nov. 7 by the Carteret County Sheriff's Office and Morehead City Police Department for manufacturing and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine, methamphetamine, a schedule II substance, a schedule III substance and marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with revoked license; maintaining a vehicle for the use or sale of a controlled substance; and two counts of maintaining a dwelling for the use or sale of a controlled substance.

NEWPORT, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO