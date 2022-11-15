ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocracoke, NC

Related
Dare County Celebrates GIS Day with new “OBX Days Gone By” map

In celebration of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Day, which takes place on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the Dare County GIS Department has created an OBX Days Gone By interactive map that gives users an opportunity to explore various unique locations along the Outer Banks and to learn more about the area’s unique history that spans several centuries.
Outer Banks community pays tribute to writer and fishing advocate Susan West

Susan West, a long-time advocate for the Hatteras Island fishing community and a writer who helped foster improved communications and respect between regulators and fishermen, died last week at age 73. “She made sure that Hatteras and those small fishing communities were never left out of the conversation,” recalled Karen...
HATTERAS, NC
Meet the Outer Banks SPCA Pets of the Week

Meet the Outer Banks SPCA pets of the week, courtesy of their latest video produced by Dare County’s CURRENT TV. For more information on the pets, and the many other Outer Banks pets currently up for adoption, visit the Outer Banks SPCA website at https://www.obxspca.org/, or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/obxspca/
DARE COUNTY, NC
Coast Guard rescues crew of sinking fishing vessel

The Coast Guard rescued two people from a sinking commercial fishing vessel on Thursday, November 17, approximately five miles from Engelhard, North Carolina, in the Pamlico Sound. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received notification at approximately 2:00 a.m. from the 35-foot fishing vessel, Heathers Breeze, stating they were...
ENGELHARD, NC
Susan West

BUXTON — Susan West of Buxton, NC passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, after a brief illness. Susan was born in Baltimore, Maryland on October 1, 1949. She was a graduate of Towson State University. She worked for the Maryland Historical Society before moving to Hatteras Island in the 1970s and marrying Rob West, a commercial fisherman.
BUXTON, NC
Sara Lee Styron

HATTERAS — Sara Lee Styron, “Secky,” 74, passed on November 7, 2022, at her home in Hatteras, NC. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia on April 19, 1948. Sara is predeceased by her parents, Otis and Mary Styron, and her sister Catherine Styron Bulman. She leaves behind her sister Judy Styron of Colorado as well as family and friends too numerous to mention, and her beloved dog “Weezy.”
HATTERAS, NC
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

NEWPORT - A man from Newport faces multiple drug charges after being pulled over in Carteret County. Gregory Lee Yancey, 33, of Newport was arrested Nov. 7 by the Carteret County Sheriff's Office and Morehead City Police Department for manufacturing and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine, methamphetamine, a schedule II substance, a schedule III substance and marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with revoked license; maintaining a vehicle for the use or sale of a controlled substance; and two counts of maintaining a dwelling for the use or sale of a controlled substance.
NEWPORT, NC
Havelock drug dealer sentenced to 15 years in prison

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Havelock man has been sentenced following his guilty plea on multiple drug charges. Kenneth Dewayne Whitehead, 43, of Havelock, was sentenced Wednesday to 180 months in prison for distributing five grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl. Following his release, he will face five years of supervised […]
HAVELOCK, NC

