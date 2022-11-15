Read full article on original website
Local Builder Fined By MN Pollution Control Agency
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A local building company has been fined by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The MCPA fined Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, based Alliance Building Corporation $11,000 for failing to contain sediment, prevent erosion and stabilize the soil at the Cardinal Pines II construction site near Staples. The Agency says these stormwater violations can lead to sediment and other pollutants entering wetlands, streams, or rivers.
willmarradio.com
Suite Livin at risk of losing rental licenses in The City of Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Willmar city staff are working with the city's biggest landlord to try and correct deficiencies that could cause them to lose their rental license with the city. It is estimated approximately 25% of the rental units in the city are owned by Suite Livin, based in Litchfield. City Administrator Leslie Valiant says the rental license is renewed every 4 years, and Willmar Rental Housing Inspector Ryan Tillemans has found many of Suite Livin's 900 or so units have problems that need to be fixed before a new license can be issued later this month....
patriotnewsmn.com
Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale - Notice of Postponement
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a default has occurred. Mortgagor: Darren E. Skinner and Denise M. Skinner. Recording Information: filed August 28, 2018 as Document No. 861321. Tax parcel identification number of property: 10-470-0110. Property Address: 22613 170th Street NW, Big Lake, MN 55309. The person holding the Mortgage is...
kvsc.org
I-94 Between Clearwater and Maple Grove Fully Open
Construction is complete on Interstate 94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater. All lanes, accesses, bridges and rest areas are now open. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says construction completed are in the following areas;. Reconstructed and added a third lane on westbound I-94 between Highway 241 and Wright County Road...
kvsc.org
City Council Meeting Topics for St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids and Sartell Tonight
It’s another busy week of city business for St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids and Sartell’s respective city councils. St. Cloud’s City Council has just one item on their agenda tonight. They will discuss the winter parking regulations as well as something new, called the “Pilot Parking Plus Program.” Their study session begins at 6 p.m. at the City Council Chambers.
knsiradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Includes Sherburne and Wright Counties
(KNSI) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for several counties, including Sherburne and Wright. Total snow accumulations of two to four inches are expected through the afternoon. Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions and extra travel time. According to the Minnesota Department of...
gowatertown.net
Fire destroys western Minnesota restaurant
NELSON, Minn.–Fire has destroyed a bar-restaurant in western Minnesota’s Douglas County. Sheriff’s Sargeant Ron Boyden says authorities were notified of the fire at The Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson, Minnesota just before 11 o’clock Monday morning. Fire departments from Osakis responded, and requested mutual aid...
willmarradio.com
Willmar man shaken up in rollover north of Renville
(Renville MN-) A Willmar man was slightly hurt in a rollover crash in Renville County Tuesday morning. The sheriff's Department says just before 6 a.m. they got a call reporting a one vehicle roll over crash on County Road 21 near the intersection of 880th Avenue, 6 miles north of Renville. The car was driven by 40-year-old Ahmed Mohamed of Willmar. Mohamed was traveling north on County Road 21 when he lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road. The vehicle then rolled over into the ditch coming to a stop on its roof. Mohamed was initially trapped in the vehicle but was assisted out by a passerby. He sustained minor injuries from the crash.
trfradio.com
Vehicle Strikes Multiple Trees in Single Vehicle Accident
One person was injured in a single vehicle accident Sunday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Deven Burgess, 21, of Bethel was injured when the westbound 1997 Honda Civic he was driving left a snow and ice covered Highway 106 east of 430th Avenue in Perham. According to the report the vehicle rolled and struck multiple trees. Burgess was taken to Perham Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
lakesarearadio.net
‘Wheels Fall Off’ Train Car Traveling Through Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – BNSF workers continued to work on a rail line in Detroit Lakes along Highway 10 after a train car malfunction late Monday afternoon. An axle on one of the BNSF cars malfunctioned, Monday afternoon between Randolph Road and Highway 10 in Detroit Lakes. It appears the wheels came off a hopper car causing a backup for local car and train traffic. The incident damaged railroad ties and sensors.
Waite Park Burger Place One of Only 2 Locations Left in Minnesota
If you like burgers, you have probably spent some time and money at Burger Time in Waite Park. Burger Time is a fast food drive up/walk up restaurant that was established in Fargo in 1987. They have since branched out with locations in Minnesota, more in North Dakota and South Dakota. In total, there were 8 locations. Now, according to Bring Me the News, there is one less as the only location that was in the Twin Cities has closed. That location was in West St. Paul. That location was only open since 2016, so relatively short lived location. Previously, there had been Minnesota locations that have already closed. Those were in Detroit Lakes and also in Apple Valley. So now, the only Minnesota Burger Time locations left are in Waite Park and also in Moorhead.
Today Might Just Be The Worst Day Driving In Central Minnesota…Here’s Why
So we are on day 3 of snow falling here in Central Minnesota. We've seen the temps fall below freezing during the nights, and with not much salt and sand on the roads, compared to later in the season I'm thinking we are going to have overconfident drivers hitting the roads today.
Rural Minnesota cabin found riddled with bullets
A cabin in rural Minnesota was shot up sometime in November and police are investigating who is responsible. The cabin, on Cottingham Drive in rural Wadena County, was found riddled with 11 bullet marks. An additional 13 dents were found on the siding that authorities believe were caused by a BB or pellet gun.
krwc1360.com
Wright County Area Residents Involved in Fatal Pickup vs. Semi Crash in Southwest Minnesota
A semi-truck driver died in a weekend traffic crash in southwestern Minnesota that involved residents from the Wright County area. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that shortly after 6 PM Friday, a pickup was southbound on Highway 71 in Germantown Township in Cottonwood County when it collided with a semi truck at County Road 11.
Fatal crash involving school bus on Hwy. 62 in southwest Twin Cities
Authorities are currently at the scene of a fatal crash involving a school bus and another vehicle on Hwy. 62 on the border of Minnetonka and Eden Prairie. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that at least one person has died in the collision between the bus and a black car near Shady Oak Road. None of the children on the bus were injured.
lptv.org
Hunting Incident Results in Death of Centerville Man
A hunting incident near Outing MN, results in the death of a Centerville man. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on November 7th at approximately 2:27 p.m. officials received reports of a hunting incident in Crooked Lake Township near rural Outing. Responders arrived on the scene to find...
valleynewslive.com
One hurt in Otter Tail County Crash
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is hurt after a crash on icy roads on November 13. 21-year-old, Devan Burgess was traveling westbound on Highway 108 when his vehicle left the road, rolled and hit multiple trees. Burgess was transported to Perham hospital and is being...
voiceofalexandria.com
Investigators continue to investigate cause of fire at the Corral
(Nelson, MN)--Investigators continue to look into the cause of the fire that destroyed the Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson on Monday. Osakis Fire Chief Craig Dropik says he received the page at 10:44 a.m. with smoke coming out of the building and called for help from Alexandria and other fire departments. Alexandria along with Carlos and Forada provided mutual aid.
kvrr.com
Fire Extinguisher Crashes Through Woman’s Windshield North of Alexandria
CARLOS TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KFGO) — A Douglas County woman is hospitalized after a fire extinguisher came crashing through the windshield of her SUV north of Alexandria. The Minnesota State Patrol said Lindsay Fluegel, 27, of Carlos was driving on Highway 29 Friday morning when it happened. Fluegel was taken to an Alexandria hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Morrison County Sheriff Completes Offender Check
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office has completed the annual Predatory Offender Registration verification check. With cooperation from the Pierz, Royalton, and Motley police departments, Morrison County Sheriff’s Deputies verified the address of 59 predatory offenders living in the county. 24 individuals were Level...
