HuffPost
Russian Skate Star Kamila Valieva Could Miss 2026 Winter Olympics Over Doping
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva faces a potential four-year doping ban which would rule her out of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Monday. CAS said it had registered an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency,...
BBC
Trampoline World Championships: Olympic medallist Page ready to compete in Sofia
Location: Sofia, Bulgaria Dates: Wednesday, 16 November to Saturday, 19 November. Coverage: Watch on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app. Great Britain's two-time Olympic trampolining medallist Bryony Page will begin her title defence at the Trampoline World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Wednesday. Page, 31, is the current...
Complete List of FIFA World Cup Champions
Sports Illustrated revisits World Cup history by listing the winner of every tournament dating to its debut in 1930.
swimswam.com
Italy Announces 20-Member SC Worlds Team
World Record holder Thomas Ceccon highlights Italy's 20-member roster for SC Worlds, which are set to begin next month in Melbourne. Archive photo via Gian Mattia D'Alberto. The Italian Swimming Federation (FIN) has announced their 20-member roster for the 2022 Short Course World Championships that will be held next month in Melbourne, Australia.
swimswam.com
Le Clos Joins Domestic Talent At 2022 German Short Course Championships
SCM (25m) The 2022 German Short Course Championships kick off on Thursday, with several key domestic athletes welcoming foreign stars into the competitive mix. Although start lists are thus far only published for day one, we know that Marco Koch, Lisa Hopink, Lucas Matzerath, Angelina Kohler, Zoe Vogelmann, Annika Bruhn, Ramon Klenz and Ole Braunschweig are among the German racers ready to descend upon the Schwimmoper Wuppertal pool.
Who Won the Last World Cup? A Look Back at 2018
It’s been four long years since we have gotten to enjoy the adrenaline of the FIFA World Cup. With the Cup being only a few days away, it’s best we start talking about what we can expect from the 2018 finalists – both of whom qualified for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
swimswam.com
Noe Ponti Heads Up Entrants For 2022 Swiss Short Course Championships
SCM (25m) The 2022 Swiss Short Course Championships begin tomorrow, Thursday, November 18th, with some of the nation’s top talent set to descend upon the city of Sion. Among the competitors is Olympic bronze medalist Noe Ponti. Ponti is coming off of the FINA World cup stop in Berlin,...
swimswam.com
Olympic Champion Tom Dean Wins Big At British Swimming Awards
Two years of hard work, perseverance, and multiple Olympic golds culminated in a night of honors for British champion Tom Dean. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Two years of hard work, perseverance, and Olympic golds culminated in a night of honors for Tom Dean. The 22-year-old freestyle ace was...
swimswam.com
Kristof Milak Posts 100 Free Personal Best On Day 1 Of Hungarian SC Championships
SCM (25m) The 2022 Hungarian Short Course Championships kicked off today with World Record holder Kristof Milak making his presence known right off the bat. Competing in the men’s 100m freestyle, Milak posted a super quick time of 46.72 to beat the field, coming within striking distance of the national record in the process.
swimswam.com
Will Olympic Swim Star Ryan Murphy Compete Through LA2028?
Ryan Murphy weighs ISL vs. the World Cup, looks head to SC Worlds, and he lets us inside his head about whether or not LA2028 is in his future. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about...
swimswam.com
Olympiacos Brings Down Title-Holder Recco To Open LEN Champions League
Olympiacos’ star-studded line-up came up with a great performance to beat Recco in a thrilling battle, with the final score being 9-7. Archive photo via © G. Scala/Deepbluemedia/Inside. Courtesy: LEN. After losing only three matches in the prelims over the last five years, title-holder Pro Recco kicked off...
swimswam.com
Paraplegic Soldiers Ne National Para Swimming Championships Mei Jeeta Medal
Unki Great Strengths Mei Se Ek Hai Ki Kbhi Bhi Give Up Naa Karna Aur Unhone Ye Prove Bhi Kar Ke Dikhaya Is Competition Mein. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Guwahati Mei Recently Hi Conclude Hui 22nd National Para Swimming Championships Mei Two Paraplegic Swimmers Ne Highest Level Ka Grit Aur Determination Display Krte Huye Services Team Ke Liye Medals Jeeta.
swimswam.com
How To Get A Practice + Pancakes And Clinic With Gold Medal Mel For Your Swim Team
This auction item is live right now supporting USA Swimming Foundation's mission of Saving Lives, Building Champions, and Impacting Communities. Current photo via Tennessee Athletics. If you want a swimming clinic with Olympic Champion Mel Stewart plus a Practice + Pancakes episode for your swim team, participate in the auction...
2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women’s all-around gymnastics champion announced Tuesday that she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn next spring. “I’ve been able to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck,” Lee said in a social media post. “But I don’t want it to be just once in a lifetime,” Lee, 19, became the fifth straight American woman to earn the Olympic title when she edged Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in a taut final at Ariake Gymnastics Centre, a victory Lee never envisioned until U.S. teammate and 2016 Olympic champion Simone Biles took herself out of the competition to focus on her mental health.
swimswam.com
Midseason Madness – Who Will Remain Undefeated?! | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN
We discuss week 1 of the NCAA Midseason meets, the potential of an ISL return, and David Poopovici's SCM outing at Romanian Nationals Current photo via Courtesy of Fabio Cetti. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss week 1 of the NCAA Midseason meets, the potential of an ISL return, and David Poopovici’s SCM outing at Romanian Nationals. See full list of topics below:
Boxing Scene
Perez, Phipps Secure Wins at 2022 Youth World Championships
The second day of boxing at the 2022 Youth World Championships in La Nucia, Spain saw two more Americans pick up RSC decision victories to advance in the tournament. Featherweight Cornellio Phipps (Oxford, Pa.) continued Team USA’s strong start during the day’s first session of boxing. Phipps came out fast and strong, landing multiple combinations and power shots to his opponent, Sebastian Gutierrez of Bolivia, resulting in all five judges scoring the round 10-8.
Novak Djokovic has visa to play Australian Open in January
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government confirmed on Thursday that Novak Djokovic had been granted a visa to compete in the Australian Open in January a year after he was deported over his stance against COVID-19 vaccination. The 21-time Grand Slam singles champion had his visa canceled on public interest grounds on Jan. 14 and lost an appeal against deportation in the Full Federal Court. Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said he had approved Djokovic’s application to revoke the cancellation decision because the ground for canceling the visa no longer existed. The visa ban could have lasted for three years. “Mr. Djokovic has subsequently been granted a temporary visa to enter Australia,” Giles said in a statement.
Sporting News
Portugal World Cup schedule 2022: Complete fixtures, matches, kickoff times, dates for all games in Qatar
In what is likely to be Cristiano Ronaldo's last World Cup, Portugal will be aiming to finally win the biggest global prize at the Qatar 2022 finals. Portugal have never reached a World Cup final, and the iconic trophy remains one of the few accolades to elude their 37-year-old talisman.
swimswam.com
Shrungi Ne Jeeta Gold Aur Pavan Bane Fastest Swimmer – Indian Swimming News
Shruti Rajesh Bandekar, Jaise Kai Budding Swimmers Hai Country Mein Jinhone Apna Ghar Chhod Kr Sport Mei Career Pursuit Krne Ke Liye Bengaluru Aa Gaye Hai. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Shruti Rajesh Bandekar, Jaise Kai Budding Swimmers Hai Country Mein Jinhone Apna Ghar Chhod Kr Sport Mei Career...
swimswam.com
RBI Class1 Officer Kanchanmala Ne Jeeta Gold – 22nd National Paralympic Swimming
Kanchan Pande Jo Ki Aqua Sports Club Ki Member Hai Unhone Assam Mei Hui 22nd Paralympic Swimming Championship 2022 Mein 3 Gold Medal Jeet Kar City Ke Liye. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Kanchan Pande Jo Ki Aqua Sports Club Ki Member Hai Unhone Assam Mei Hui 22nd Paralympic...
