msn.com
Oxo warns chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is temporarily made using non-free-range poultry
Chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is now coming with warning labels informing them the product has 'temporarily' been made with non free-range hens. Have you spotted other brands with similar labels?. Let us know, email: matt.powell@mailonline.co.uk. Packets of Oxo's 'succulent free-range chicken stock' have had a sticker placed on...
US farms lobby to use ‘cruellest’ killing method as bird flu rages
US agriculture officials are being lobbied to make it easier for chicken farmers to use the “cruellest option” for killing birds affected by the continuing bird flu epidemic. 49 million poultry birds in the US have either died as a result of bird flu or have been culled...
Seasonal fruit pickers left thousands in debt after being sent home early from UK farms
Nepali workers who quit jobs and borrowed cash to come to UK are out of work just weeks after arriving
Animals Farmed: Walmart delay cage-free eggs, live export ban and farmers protest climate tax
Welcome to our monthly roundup of the biggest issues in farming and food production, with must-read reports from around the web
Egg shortage prompts supermarkets to ration supplies
Shoppers buying eggs have been faced with empty shelves and told to ration purchases as a shortage grips the UK.Customers at Sainsbury’s and Tesco have turned up to stores to find eggs out of stock, while at least one Lidl branch has told shoppers they can only buy three boxes at a time. Wetherspoons is also reportedly serving full English breakfasts without eggs as it grapples with supply issues. An industry body said it had warned months ago there would be shortages if producers were not paid a “fair price”. Have you been affected by egg shortages? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukA...
Grocery prices are soaring. But this food favorite is getting cheaper
There's at least one item in the grocery store that is getting less expensive: avocados.
qhubonews.com
Amazon continues to destroy new goods and returns
An investigation by Greenpeace, Business Insider and ZDF frontal proves that Amazon continues to throw away and destroy returns and new goods. Secretly recorded images and conversations with employees reveal the ecological madness of a throwaway culture at Amazon. The company does not see itself as responsible, but rather the so-called third-party sellers. One thing is certain, however: Amazon earns money from the destruction through a fee-based disposal service.
10NEWS
Why you're shelling out more for eggs than other groceries
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Walk into any grocery store and you'll notice that virtually everything is more expensive than usual. Eggs, in particular, have customers shelling out more cash than they have in years. In fact, the consumer price index for eggs rose more than 10% in October alone...
Shopper who ordered six pack of eggs receives two EGG CUSTARD TARTS on her Sainsbury's order as substitute - as supermarkets start rationing boxes because of shortages
A shopper who ordered six eggs from Sainsbury's received a box of egg custard tarts instead as the country struggles with a shortage on the supermarket shelves. The customer, who made the online order through Uber Eats, said she 'burst out laughing' when she realised they had substituted the product in her basket.
Cocoa farmers fear climate change lowering crop production
KOREAGUI, Ivory Coast — (AP) — For more than 40 years, Jean Baptiste Saleyo has farmed cocoa on several acres of his family's land in Ivory Coast, a West African nation that produces almost half the world's supply of the raw ingredient used in chocolate bars. But this...
Lab-grown meat takes one step closer to hitting supermarket shelves
Cultivated meat took a step closer to hitting UK supermarket shelves after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared a meat product developed by a Californian company as safe for human consumption.Cultivated meat, also sometimes referred to as cell-based meat, clean meat, cultured meat and in vitro meat, is artificially-grown genuine meat that is produced by cultivating animal cells directly.After cells are taken from a healthy animal – which isn’t killed in the process – they are placed in a large tank where they are fed nutrients until they divide and grow. The FDA’s rubber stamp for Upside...
Upworthy
Taiwan is transforming unused metro stations into underground vertical farms and they're amazing
Now that the necessary technology is fast developing, vertical farming is emerging all over the world. Although there are still problems with this technology and agriculture marriage, its potential may be too great to pass up. Proponents of vertical farming say that the issue of sustainably feeding 7.9 billion people could be resolved if the idea takes off.
FDA Gives Safety Green Light to Lab-Grown Meat Startup
Upside Foods still requires additional approval from the Agriculture Department' to begin sales to consumers.
BBC
Lab-grown chicken safe to eat, say US regulators
A meat product grown in a lab has been cleared for human consumption for the first time. The US safety agency, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has given approval for cell-cultured chicken, after doing a "careful evaluation". It has been made in steel tanks by the firm Upside Foods,...
UN chief warns of ‘breakdown in trust’ with no deal in sight at Cop27
The UN secretary-general, António Guterres, has flown to the attempted rescue of troubled climate talks in Egypt, warning of a “breakdown in trust” between rich and poor governments that could scupper hopes of a deal. He urged countries reaching the final day of the Cop27 UN climate...
FDA approves lab-grown meat for the first time
For the first time, the Food and Drug Administration is giving the green light to meat grown in a laboratory. The agency said in a notice on Wednesday that a "cultivated chicken" product made by Upside Foods is safe to eat. The FDA "evaluated the information submitted to the agency...
Gizmodo
FDA Finally Says Lab-Grown Meat Is Safe to Eat
Lab-grown meat is one big step closer to grocery store aisles and your dinner plate. The Food and Drug Administration announced its first-ever rubber stamp for a cultured meat company on Wednesday. UPSIDE Foods completed the FDA’s pre-market consultation process, and the agency found no reason to doubt the company’s safety claims.
Ghost farms: the mink sheds abandoned to the pandemic
The farm is quiet. Martin Merrild is sweeping leaves. Behind him is a row of 20 large sheds – all empty. Two years ago, his farm near Hjerm in West Jutland had been home to 15,000 mink, a small carnivorous mammal bred by farmers in individual cages before being skinned for its fur.
Lab-Grown Meat Receives Historic FDA Approval; No Animal Slaughter Required
Not to be confused with vegan product, lab-grown meat is cultivated from animal cells. Mass production is now the primary issue. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wired.com, WashingtonPost.com, and Sea.Mashable.com.
