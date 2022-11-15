For those whose diets tend to lean more towards fruits, veggies, and leafy greens, eating plant-based in NYC has (thankfully) never been easier! And as the vegan diet becomes more and more popular, restaurants are proving that they’ve really gotten the hang of this whole plant-based thing, offering way more than just veggie burgers and side salads. In fact, us New Yorkers aren’t the only ones noticing how vegan-friendly NYC is. HappyCow, a public service that assists people everywhere with finding plant-based and vegan options, compiled a list of the Top 10 Vegan-Friendly Cities In The World, and they’re happily reporting that vegan business growth has seen an increase since the last time they released the list which was pre-pandemic 2019. Since the company’s last report three years ago, there have been some significant changes–some new locations made the list while others have fallen back slightly. But, despite the setbacks the vegan community, and the entire restaurant industry, has faced in recent years, there are more vegan restaurants and businesses in the world today than ever before! To determine the top 10 vegan cities, certain criteria was taken into account, including:

