Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Raided! Brooklyn’s Cannabis Shop Charged for Illegal Sales as NY’s Gray Market Cannabis Crackdown BeginsWilliam DavisBrooklyn, NY
Raid of Illegal Weed Shop in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
NY Child Asked To Wear Shape-Control For New Stepmom's WeddingBridget Mulroy
Related
This Radiant Holiday Light Extravaganza Is Finally In NY
This extraordinary experience takes place at Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard, just an hour away from Manhattan by car or MetroNorth! (If you are taking MetroNorth, there will be a 10 minute cab ride to the location). Experience the enchantment of Lumagica at Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard! The event is perfect for families, friends or anyone who wants those Instagrammable moments as there are photo ops at every turn. There is a massive lit-up parrot, a 25 ft. tall reindeer lighting up pathways for guests and many illuminated creatures displayed.
Ice Skate Under The Northern Lights This Winter At The Seaport
The holidays are right around the corner, and just in time for the temperatures to start dropping and winter steadily creep up on us, the Seaport has turned into the ultimate winter oasis! The 40 ft x 92 ft Ice Rink at the Seaport will return this year at a new location on Seaport Square, between Piers 16 and 17, offering New Yorkers the chance to ice skate for free below the NYC skyline. They’ll also host their annual holiday tree and menorah lighting ceremonies, welcome a new pop-up shopping experience, and offer holiday food and beverage specials to ring in the season. “The holidays are always a joyous time at the Seaport,” says Saul Scherl, President of the New York Region, The Howard Hughes Corporation. “We are excited to welcome the community back to the ice rink to enjoy skating along the iconic Lower Manhattan waterfront, plus the Seaport’s many festive events, culinary offerings and retail experiences—including a special feel-good opportunity to shop and give back to those in need this holiday season.”
Bumper Cars Are Hitting The Plaza At The Standard, High Line
From admiring the Saks Fifth Avenue windows to taking in over two million dazzling lights at Hudson Yards, attending tree lighting ceremonies and getting your shopping done at holiday markets, winter in NYC makes for the most magical moments and memories! And we’re here to add even more fabulously festive things to do this season—including BUMP, a nostalgic bumper car pop-up in the Meatpacking District. Sure we’ve seen Bumper Cars on Ice at Bryant Park and some (sans ice) at TWA Hotel, but this year, bumper cars will grace The Standard, High Line. The nostalgic, punk pop-up pays homage to 80s culture and is beckoning New Yorkers to come and “let out [their] inner misfit.” You’ll see “Barbiecore” take over The Plaza with ironic hot pink uniforms, safety pins, mohawks and more rebellious symbols decorate the space. BUMP is open seven days a week from 12pm–10pm on Mondays – Fridays and 11am–10pm on Saturdays & Sundays. Rides are $20 per person for 8-10 minutes.
New Amtrak Trains Will Connect NYC To The Mid-Hudson Valley
Two new Amtrak trains will connect NYC and the mid-Hudson Valley starting December 5–just in time for the snow to start falling and for riders to take in breathtaking views of glistening trees and mountaintops! According to the Daily Freeman, The Empire State Passengers Association increased the number of weekday Hudson Valley trains from 10 to 12, reducing sellouts on multiple northbound trains and making it easier for riders to find seats, a feat has proven to be quite difficult on Fridays, Sundays, and the occasional Thursday. And as one route opens up another one closes–the NY state-funded Adirondack, which operates between NYC and Montreal, won’t run after December 5–though this stoppage isn’t permanent. This route is expected to return in the first quarter of 2023. The new schedule is as follows:
Brooklyn’s Grand Army Plaza May Soon Go Car-Free
The Department of Transportation (DOT) may soon deem Brooklyn’s Grand Army Plaza car-free, according to Gothamist‘s exclusive first report. Though no final decisions have been made, the DOT is looking to residents for feedback on the future they envision for Grand Army Plaza. The agency had set up a booth this past Saturday and will host a virtual online workshop on November 16th at 6:30 p.m. Residents can also share their thoughts and opinions through an online survey from the DOT. Join us for a workshop to gather ideas for the long term capital vision for Grand Army Plaza in #Brooklyn. 11/12, 10AM-1PM: Grand Army Plaza Farmer’s Market11/16, 6:30PM: Virtual workshop, register here: https://t.co/lhphRjhi0M Share feedback online: https://t.co/iPzPZ2vQQH pic.twitter.com/WJXGGBlszf — NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) November 8, 2022
Delicious Greenwich Village Go-To, Bao Tea House, Is Expanding
There’s nothing better than warming up with a steamy bao bun on a chilly fall or winter day, and thankfully NYC is adding one more Bao and Tea House onto its roster! Bao Tea House is opening a Mulberry location right at the intersection of Chinatown and Little Italy, expanding from their already existing Greenwich snack shop (which opened in April of 2018) and hoping to become a community center. Instead of mostly offering bao and tea to-go like they have in the past, the new location has plenty of seats at the bar and a mezzanine tearoom, which doubles as a reading room. The team is currently looking to fill their space with art and books before their grand opening (which is expected to happen sometime at the end of January 2023). Seasonally curated art pieces will line the gallery wall across from the bar, while bookshelves in the tearoom will be stocked with donated books from the local community. Customers will be encouraged to read the books in-store or bring in a book of their own to swap for one on the shelf.
The MTA Just Unveiled Six New Subway Wall Installations Dedicated To Dolly Parton
In honor of Dolly Parton’s upcoming album, Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection, coming out November 18th, the MTA and Legacy Records had released limited-edition Dolly Parton MetroCards on November 7th—but they didn’t stop there! As of November 14th, more than 6 locations across the Times Square subway station are now temporarily home to a vinyl wall design dedicated to the international singer-songwriter. The wall installations showcase the new album’s staple butterfly with rhinestones for embellishments, of course. Passersby are encouraged to step in the silhouette of Dolly and snap a pic with her iconic hair. Show yourself off by “[wearing] the Dolly wig” when posting to social media with the hashtag #DollyForever. Her greatest hits album will include 23 tracks, with standout songs like “Jolene,” “Islands in the Stream,” “Faith,” “9 to 5,” and her Butterfly Records 2020 single written at the start of the pandemic, “When Life Is Good Again.”
NYC Is The Third Most Vegan-Friendly City In The World
For those whose diets tend to lean more towards fruits, veggies, and leafy greens, eating plant-based in NYC has (thankfully) never been easier! And as the vegan diet becomes more and more popular, restaurants are proving that they’ve really gotten the hang of this whole plant-based thing, offering way more than just veggie burgers and side salads. In fact, us New Yorkers aren’t the only ones noticing how vegan-friendly NYC is. HappyCow, a public service that assists people everywhere with finding plant-based and vegan options, compiled a list of the Top 10 Vegan-Friendly Cities In The World, and they’re happily reporting that vegan business growth has seen an increase since the last time they released the list which was pre-pandemic 2019. Since the company’s last report three years ago, there have been some significant changes–some new locations made the list while others have fallen back slightly. But, despite the setbacks the vegan community, and the entire restaurant industry, has faced in recent years, there are more vegan restaurants and businesses in the world today than ever before! To determine the top 10 vegan cities, certain criteria was taken into account, including:
5 Reasons NYC’s Stunning Candlelight Concerts Will Put You In The Holiday Spirit
The sight of twinkling lights, the sound of cheery music, the smell of gingerbread cookies and pine trees, and sitting across a cozy fireplace by the living room are some of the signs that Christmas is around the corner. And what better way to start the holiday season than with an enchanting musical experience. Since arriving in major cities, Candlelight has offered unforgettable memories to those who’ve attended their more classical concerts. And once again, it welcomes you to the merriest time with some of your favorite Christmas carols, hundreds of sparkling lights, and exclusive cozy venues that’ll sweep you off your feet, making this holiday season a unique one. If these reasons are still not enough for you –don’t worry!– We have a thousand more, but we’ve laid out our top 5 reasons why you should greet this holiday season with a Candlelight concert that are more than enough. Table Of Contents
Dozens Of Holiday Murals Are Sprucing Up Rockefeller Center For The Season
There would be no holiday season in NYC without the iconic Rockefeller Center, and with the arrival of its world-famous Christmas Tree this past weekend, there’s no denying that the holiday season is in full-swing. And, as of yesterday, Monday, November 14, Rockefeller Center’s fifth iteration of their holiday installation has officially been installed for the season! Brooklyn-based illustrator Lorraine Nam was selected as this year’s commissioned artist for the holiday installation, and now through Friday, January 13, over a dozen of Nam’s large-scale printed vinyl murals are taking over Rockefeller Center. Created with collaged paper and paint, the murals depict children celebrating the season and their individuality through movement, inspired by Nam’s passion for storytelling through visual imagery and the theme Dance For Joy. A large color palette including pinks, reds, blues, and greens energizes the viewer, making for a dynamic visual experience that is bound to get one excited for the holidays.
This New Multi-Sensory Installation In Prospect Park Explores Identity And Invites Viewers To Gaze Inward
Presented by The Prospect Park Alliance in partnership with arts organization BRIC and the NYC Parks Department, the new installation, titled The Need You Know It Is A Letting Light, is the work of Brooklyn-based sculptor and artist Sarah E. Brook. The piece, made from a set of three abstract wooden sculptures, explores how identity is formed within psychic space, as well as communication between external and internal psychic space. It is the first time sculpture is presented alongside a mural at the Lena Horne Bandshell. A striking combination or reds, yellows, and greens mimic the park’s natural beauty, providing the park with a pop of color it’s yet to see. The repurposed wooden sculptures within can be viewed as bodies supporting one another. For Brook, sculptural abstraction is based on a commitment to creating spaces for queer, gender nonconforming, and trans folks to experiment with embodied perception. The multisensory experience represents being whole in the world, as the salvaged wooden sculptures communicate the capability of moving beyond the confines of a body and environment.
A New Speakeasy-Style Bar Modeled After Traditional Tokyo Jazz Lounges Has Opened In Park Slope
Honeycomb is Park Slope’s newest listening bar serving cocktails, spirits, beer, wine, and the perfect playlist courtesy of a curated vinyl collection. Complete with serious speakeasy vibes, the bar is modeled in the style of traditional Tokyo jazz kissa lounges–cafés that specialize in the playing and appreciation of recorded jazz music, however Honeycomb isn’t limiting visitors to just jazz. The music here spans many genres, and entire albums are played during the week while local DJ’s take control of the reigns on weekends. According to Grub Street, owner Jon Carlson came up with the idea for the bar after finding a vintage Japanese stereo in his storage unit. He wanted to challenge the culture of a typical NYC bar, in which the music is typically randomized. The audio lounge will slow down the listening experience, allowing guests to get a taste of Tokyo tradition. Guests can sip on drinks from a full cocktail menu, choosing from original craft cocktails or opting for one of the bar’s many artisanal mezcals or whiskeys, which, according to Carlson, are “best taken neat or with a rock.” A light snack menu will be coming soon.
10 Cozy Hot Pot Restaurants In NYC You Need To Try
Grab some friends and bring your taste buds, because NYC’s Asian cuisine is no joke! In particular, the hot pot restaurants we have in NYC are some of the best, and have been incorporating many culinary traditions from across Asia for years and years. From beef-focused Japanese hot pots to spicy Sichuan situations, a hot bowl of broth, dipping ingredients, and sauces is the perfect warm meal during this time of the year! If you’re looking for an addictive Asian dinner, we’ve got some spots you need to try! You’ve maybe heard of 99 Favor Taste if you’re into hot pots in NYC because they have a few locations scattered around the city. With now 5 locations across 4 borroughs, you can experience their unlimited supply of bubbling broths in many places. This Chinese hot pot joint doubles as a Korean barbecue place too, ensuring the offerings are diverse and mouthwatering. What we recommend? The original pig bone broth is of course exceptional, but for the more adventurous, try the kimchi broth with rice cakes. Where:
This Gripping Titanic Exhibit Is Open And Anchored In NYC
The compelling experience that is “Titanic. The Exhibition” is now open in New York City at 526 6th Avenue for a limited time. The space will display numerous artifacts from passengers and other historical items connected to the ship. This unmissable event is finally in NYC but only until the end of the year! Guests will be transported back to 1912 through layers of this experience that will tell the moving stories of the people on the ship at every turn. An incredible recreation of the ship’s interior for visitors to see. You can step into and experience what it would have been like in a first-class suite and a humble third-class cabin. An audio guide in multiple languages will be available for guests as experiences of the passengers with testimonies from survivors are told. Old photographs, personal belongings and other items from the passengers will also be included in the experience.
Four Sensory-Exploding Floors Make Up This New LGBTQ+ Cocktail Lounge In Hell’s Kitchen
A new cocktail bar for the LGBTQ+ community and beyond has touched down in Hell’s Kitchen–the first of its kind in the neighborhood! An adult playground of sorts, the new spot, dubbed The Dickens, was conceptualized and founded by Bryan Hannon, a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community who has lived and worked in bars and restaurants in Hell’s Kitchen for a decade. The new space boasts four immersive floors, including a rooftop and six bars, each with a different theme. The intimate Dickens Cocktail Bar provides the perfect space to cozy up by a fireplace while those looking for...
New Report Shows Which NYC Neighborhoods Are Best For Buying Property Right Now
It’s no secret that NYC’s housing market lately has been a disaster, but not only are many of us still are choosing to stay put, other people are also trying to find their own corner of the city with residents in 52 of the 100 largest U.S. cities saying they’d rather be living here. Thankfully, Street Easy is lending buyers a helping hand. They recently released a report in which they analyzed local NYC neighborhoods regarding price cuts and the total number of days homes have spent on the market from Q3 2021 to Q3 2022 in order to find...
This Tasty Bake-Off Is Showcasing The Best Of Each Borough, Gingerbread House-Style
The Museum of the City of New York has invited top bakeries alongside amateur bakers from across NYC to compete in Gingerbread NYC: The Great Borough Bake-Off. Tasty gingerbread houses will represent and celebrate communities and neighborhoods from all five boroughs, and the results are so good it’s hard to believe the houses have been made from cookies! Two bakeries and/or bakers from each borough were selected to compete in the bake-off, showing off their gingerbread house making skills that represent the theme “Winter in New York.” The bake-off is more than just a way to get into the holiday spirit, however. A panel of NYC-based bakers, curators, and restaurant owners judged the final designs, and awarded prizes in a variety of categories, including Most Representative of Their Neighborhood, Most Creative, Good Enough to Eat, Most Intricate, Grandest, and more. Those baking for their borough included:
NYC’s Veterans Day Parade Will March Up Fifth Avenue This Weekend
The annual Veterans Day Parade will return to NYC on November 11th. The parade consists of more than 20,000 people marching, including more than 280 marching units. New Yorkers are encouraged to observe the parade and the 25 floats and 150+ vehicles that will travel up Fifth Avenue in commemoration. Here’s everything else you need to know about the parade: The Veterans Day Parade honors and celebrates America’s veterans and their contributions to the country. The NYC parade originated in 1919 thanks to the United War Veterans Council (UWVC).
Bushwick’s Beloved Pizzeria, Roberta’s, Will Open A 5,000-Square-Foot Midtown Location
Bushwick’s legendary pizzeria Roberta’s, which is famous for its delicious wood-fired pizzas, is expanding once again, this time to a 5,200-square-foot spot in Midtown near Penn Station, as reported by the NY Post. Set to occupy 1 Penn East, a one-story building that’s adjacent to the office tower, the new location will be the brand’s “most ambitious foray outside Brooklyn.” It will feature a roof deck and outdoor patio seating, and a second floor will even be added on top. The Midtown spot is just one of several Roberta’s locations. The company has full-service restaurants at Domino Park in Williamsburg, and a Montauk location which opened this past summer. There are also three quick-service outposts of Roberta’s in various food halls, as well as locations in Los Angeles, Houston, Nashville, and Singapore. Roberta’s co-owner Brandon Hoy said to NY Post, “We tend to gravitate toward interesting neighborhoods with a rich history and abundance of creativity, similarly to the opening of our original Roberta’s in Bushwick.”
MTA Releases Limited-Edition Dolly Parton MetroCards
The MTA has partnered up with Legacy Recordings and Dolly Records to announce the release of special-edition Dolly Parton MetroCards with only a limited supply—50,000 MetroCards to be exact. The MetroCards are in celebration of her new album, Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection, coming out November 18th. The album features 23 recordings spanning almost half a century of her music from 1971-2020. The vocal legend, philanthropist and actress has stolen the hearts of many over the years. She’s received at least one nomination across all American entertainment awards including an Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar, and Tony, and even started her very own book gifting program called Imagination Library in 1955. Riders can try and score theirs at four different high-traffic stations across Manhattan: 34 Street-Penn Station, 34 Street-Herald Square, Grand Central-42 Street, Times Square-42 Street.
Secret NYC
New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT
Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.http://secretnyc.co/
Comments / 0