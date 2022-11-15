The Denver Nuggets will be without Nikola Jokic when they face the New York Knicks on Wednesday, and it could very well extend to Friday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Jokic has entered the league’s health and safety protocols. He has already been ruled out against the Knicks, and while the league’s COVID-19 guidelines allows for a quicker return, he might not make it in time to suit up against the Mavs.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO