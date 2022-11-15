Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jazz HC Sends Message to Lauri Markkanen After Knicks Loss
The Utah Jazz have lost three in a row.
CBS Sports
Jazz are legit, Warriors are in trouble, Doc Rivers must go and other takes on the young 2022-23 NBA season
One NBA rule of thumb is that it takes about 25 games for a front office or coaching staff to properly evaluate its team. That's enough of a sample size to know what you have, what you don't, and what that means going forward. But in the lead-up to that,...
CBS Sports
Lakers' preference is to see Dennis Schroder, Thomas Bryant play before making roster changes, per report
The 3-10 Los Angeles Lakers have been perpetual trade candidates since this offseason, but given all of the injuries they have dealt with thus far this season, a more immediate option would have always been a free-agent addition. The Lakers have worked out Moe Harkless, Joe Wieskamp and Tony Snell during the season, but thus far, have signed no new players to their roster since opening night.
NBC Sports
Nets say Kyrie Irving still out Tuesday; Grizzlies Jackson expected to play vs. Pelicans
A critical player for his team is expected to make his return Tuesday night, but it’s not the one everyone is talking about. Kyrie Irving will not make his return from a team suspension on Tuesday in Sacramento, the Nets announced Monday night. That will make seven games Irving will have missed with no return timeline set.
CBS Sports
Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo Anthony's son, receives basketball offer from Syracuse
Four-star recruit Kiyan Anthony has received an offer from Syracuse -- the same school his father, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, played basketball at. Carmelo Anthony earned the Most Outstanding Player honor in the 2003 NCAA Tournament after lifting his team to a national championship. That is the Orange's first and only NCAA Tournament trophy.
Yardbarker
NBA Buzz: Simmons, Trades, SGA, Knicks, Cavs
Simmons came to the Nets via the James Harden deal last season after sitting out the first half of the season while under contract with the Sixers. He ended up not playing in a single game for Brooklyn after the trade and this season, he’s missed five of 15 games for the Nets, averaging a career-low 26.6 minutes in the contests he’s suiting up in.
Adrian Wojnarowski explained why he thinks Joe Mazzulla will become the Celtics’ ‘long-term coach’
Wojnarowski on Udoka: "For all intents and purposes, he has coached his last game in Boston." The Celtics cruised by the Hawks 126-101 on Wednesday. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 22 points, though he was one of seven Celtics to reach double-digit totals. Tonight, the Bruins host the Flyers at...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live updates
The parallels and connections between the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies are why each matchup between the two Western Conference foes should be entertaining. In Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, you have the top two picks from the 2019 NBA Draft. They also played AAU basketball together as South Carolina natives.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Isaiah Mobley: Moves back to NBA
The Cavaliers recalled Mobley from the Cleveland Charge of the G League on Wednesday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Mobley has only appeared in one NBA game this season, as he has spent the majority of his two-contract with the Charge. With Jarrett Allen (ankle) out, Mobley may receive game action if there are injuries or foul trouble ahead of him in the depth chart.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable Tuesday
Nurkic (thigh) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports. Nurkic has been tabbed questionable for each of the past three games and was later ruled out for every one of them. Thus, it's still unclear if the center will be able to play or will remain out for a fourth straight matchup.
CBS Sports
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Tending to hamstring issue
Robinson was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Since sitting out Weeks 2 through 5 due to a knee issue, Robinson has steadily taken on a larger snap share over the Giants' last four games, most recently settling at 76 percent this past Sunday against the Texans. His limitations to begin Week 11 prep may be a precautionary measure, but his activity on the practice field now bears watching Thursday and Friday to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's contest against the Lions.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Goes missing in loss
Gordon contributed four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 26 minutes during Monday's 122-106 loss to the Clippers. Gordon was a non-factor in the loss, highlighting just how volatile his value can be. Despite scoring in double-digits in the majority of games, he still sits well outside the top 150, meaning he should be viewed as nothing more than a possible streaming candidate on low-volume nights.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Ruled out Wednesday
Smart (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports. Smart's out status juxtaposes his designation from Tuesday, when he was ruled probable for the contest despite an ankle issue. Unfortunately, the lockdown point guard will be forced to miss the contest, and the problems on the ball are exacerbated by the fact that Malcolm Brogdon (ankle) will sit as well. Payton Pritchard and Derrick White may be called on to serve as the primary ball handlers with the pair sidelined.
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic out vs. Knicks, and it could be longer
The Denver Nuggets will be without Nikola Jokic when they face the New York Knicks on Wednesday, and it could very well extend to Friday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Jokic has entered the league’s health and safety protocols. He has already been ruled out against the Knicks, and while the league’s COVID-19 guidelines allows for a quicker return, he might not make it in time to suit up against the Mavs.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Won't suit up Tuesday
Gay will miss Tuesday's game versus the Knicks due to a left hand sprain, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Despite a lengthy injury history, Gay hadn't missed a game yet this season due to injury before Tuesday, though he missed a three-game stretch while in COVID-19 protocols. The veteran's next chance to rejoin the action surfaces Friday versus the Suns.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Remains out
Middleton (wrist) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Atlanta. Middleton, who's yet to play this season following offseason wrist surgery, went on a G League assignment at the beginning of November, which appeared to be a positive sign, but it's still unclear when he may return to game action. The All-Star forward's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Sits out practice Wednesday
Cooks (hip/wrist) didn't practice Wednesday. Cooks, who dealt with a wrist injury ahead of Week 10 action, is now dealing with a hip issue as this weekend's game against the Commanders approaches. There's a chance that the veteran wideout's Wednesday absence could be maintenance-related, a notion that would be supported by his return to practice in any capacity Thursday. In this past Sunday's loss to the Giants, Cooks caught four of his seven targets for 37 yards and added one carry for five yards, while seeing action on 41 of the Texans' 64 snaps on offense.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Aaron Patrick sues NFL, Rams, Chargers and ESPN after suffering knee injury on sideline, per report
The Denver Broncos have dealt with a shocking amount of injuries this season, and one player is taking legal action against the league for his situation. According to The Athletic, linebacker Aaron Patrick has filed a lawsuit again the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Chargers, SoFi Stadium, ESPN and other entities after he tore his ACL during the Broncos' Week 6 matchup against the Chargers.
Kyrie Irving Nearing Return to Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is reportedly nearing a return to the team and it could be as early as Sunday. He is reportedly near completion of the goals the franchise set out for him when they suspended him. Irving was originally suspended on November 4th and will miss his eighth straight game on Thursday night. The Brooklyn point guard was suspended after he failed to apologize for sharing a link to a movie that contained anti-Semitic quotes. Since being suspended he has met with Nets’ owner Joe Tsai and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.
Yardbarker
Knicks give up most points ever by a Tom Thibodeau team
In his 11-year NBA coaching career, Tom Thibodeau has been known for his defense. Not on Sunday. Thibodeau's Knicks gave up 145 points to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a team that's supposed to be tanking without rookie center Chet Holmgren. They scored a team-record 48 points in the first quarter but proceeded to give up 43 in both the second and third quarters.
