Distinctive facial tattoos help police ID man accused in armed robberies

By Matt Adams
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Distinctive facial tattoos helped police identify a man accused in a pair of armed robberies in Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, detectives with IMPD Covert Robbery arrested 43-year-old James Bennett last week. He’s suspected in two armed robberies: one on Oct. 24 and another on Nov. 4.

Carmel police looking for 4 accused of stealing bottles in liquor store robbery

In the first case, officers responded around 2 p.m. to the 6400 block of W. Washington Street, where they learned a man with facial tattoos had entered the business with a gun and demanded money. He left with some cash before police arrived. Investigators were able to match the man with his vehicle using surveillance footage.

Around 9 p.m. on Nov. 4, East District officers responded to the 9700 block of E. Washington Street for a reported “disturbance with a firearm.” Officers learned a man with facial tattoos had entered the business and demanded money. He was gone before police arrived.

Given the description of the man, police believed the same person was responsible for both incidents. On Nov. 9, detectives located the suspect’s vehicle; Northwest District officers initiated a traffic stop and detained the man, later identified as Bennett.

Police arrest 2 suspected in series of robberies targeting Indianapolis pharmacies, Family Dollar stores

Detectives then arrested Bennett, who has been charged with armed robbery, robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

IMPD detectives investigated the case with the assistance of the FBI.

Wayne Wilson
1d ago

Hahahaha!!! I'm sure it never occurred to this clown that could happen!!!

