ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Drake lost more than $1.5 million on Israel Adesanya's upset loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281

By Prince J. Grimes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mITUt_0jBXyCBs00

Alex Pereira’s middleweight title win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 on Saturday was a huge upset.

Prior to the fight, Adesanya had just one loss in his career, and his 23 wins were more than three times the amount of fights Pereira had in total. The 35-year-old Pereira was 7-1, including 3-0 at the UFC level, but the odds were against him.

Adesanya had -230 odds to win at Tipico Sportsbook. For bettors to make any real money on him, huge bets were required. And one of the biggest may have been Drake’s.

The rapper had $2 million in Canadian cash on Adesanya — or more than $1.5 million USD.

The bet would have paid out $2.9 million, meaning the earnings were just $900,000 as opposed to a lot more had he placed it on Pereira, who had +175 odds at Tipico.

But at least Drake is a partner at Stake, the crypto-based gambling site he apparently used to place the bet. So it’s not a complete loss for him.

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Watch Robert Whittaker’s live reaction to Alex Pereira defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 (Video)

Watch Robert Whittaker’s live reaction to Alex Pereira defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 281. It was quite the weekend, as Saturday night saw Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) defeat and take the title from Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) in the middleweight main event. It was Pereira who stopped Adesanya via TKO at 2 minutes, 1 second into the fifth and final round at Madison Square Garden. ‘Poatan’ is now the middleweight champion after only four fights under the UFC banner.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jon Jones 'concerned' for Dominick Reyes' health after UFC 281 knockout loss

Jon Jones couldn’t help but take a jab at Dominick Reyes following UFC 281. Reyes (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) dropped his fourth-straight bout this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden when he was knocked out by Ryan Spann in Round 1. Reyes started out his octagon run unbeaten, until he ran into then light heavyweight champion Jones at UFC 247. He was edged out in a controversial decision loss, but things would go downhill for the 32-year-old from there.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Firas Zahabi: Alex Pereira could've ended Israel Adesanya's career at UFC 281 if referee didn't intervene

Tristar Gym head coach Firas Zahabi believes referee Marc Goddard did Israel Adesanya a huge favor by jumping in to stop his UFC 281 fight with Alex Pereira. Down 3-1 on the judges’ scorecards, Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) rallied to finish Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC) by TKO in the fifth round to capture the middleweight title this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
bjpenndotcom

Marc Goddard releases statement after UFC 281 main event stoppage: “Protection is paramount”

Marc Goddard has opened up on his decision to stop the UFC 281 main event between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. In the fifth round, Pereira had Adesanya badly hurt against the cage, and after a few more punches landed, Goddard stopped the fight. Right away, many fans suggested the stoppage was early as Adesanya never went out. ‘Stylebender’ has also come out and said he thought the referee jumped in a bit early.
MMAmania.com

Daniel Cormier downplays Israel Adesanya’s 0-3 record against Alex Pereira: ‘Most thought he won the first fight’

Daniel Cormier thinks if anyone deserves an immediate rematch, it’s Israel Adesanya. Adesanya dropped the Middleweight title to Alex Pereira at UFC 281 this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City, amassing a 3-1 lead on the judges scorecards before getting standing stopped in the fifth round by “Poatan” (watch highlights). That improves Pereira’s record in combat sports against Adesanya to 3-0, which is the main argument against an immediate fourth fight.
CBS Sports

Bellator 288: Usman Nurmagomedov, Patricky Pitbull fight for family legacy, respect and the lightweight title

Usman Nurmagomedov and Patricky Pitbull have a lot more in common than one might think at first glance. Both are trying to live up to a storied family legacy and both are trying to erase any doubts about their ability inside the cage. Pitbull defends his Bellator lightweight championship against Nurmagomedov at Bellator 288, taking place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Friday night.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NYSAC explains UFC 281 scorecard confusion before Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez decision

The New York State Athletic Commission was correct in the end, even if there was an unusual amount of confusion getting there. Following the conclusion of Saturday’s UFC 281 preliminary bout between Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Silvana Gomez Juarez at Madison Square Garden, there was a lengthy delay in the cage as members of the commission worked to get the scorecards right. One commissioner was seen in the cage leaning the scorecard against the top of the cage as he scribbled one score out and wrote another.
Vibe

Drake Loses $2 Million Wager On UFC Fight

Drake may be riding high off the release of Her Loss, his collaborative album with 21 Savage, but the rap star suffered a defeat of his own after losing a $2 million wager on a UFC fight this past weekend. The 36-year-old hitmaker took his L after middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was defeated by Alex Pereira during UFC 281, which was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City this past Saturday (Nov. 12). Adesanya, whom he was betting on to win, was bested by Pereira in the fifth round, who punished Adesanya with a series of blows before...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MiddleEasy

Sean O’Malley Reacts to Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya at UFC 281; ‘I Like the Stoppage’

The world is still buzzing about Alex Pereira and his shocking fifth-round knockout of former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 281. Minutes away from certain defeat, Pereira kicked it into overdrive and delivered a flurry of strikes that stunned Adesanya. Trapped against the fence, ‘The Last Stylebender’ was unable to muster any offense of his own during a 10-second barrage of strikes that prompted referee Marc Goddard to step in and call for the stoppage, crowning a new middleweight world champion.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Cormier questions if it's 'time for Dominick Reyes to be done' with MMA after UFC 281

Dominick Reyes’ current skid has Daniel Cormier wondering if he should retire. Reyes (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) lost his fourth fight in a row this past Saturday at UFC 281 when he was brutally knocked out by Ryan Spann in the first round. Since losing a narrow decision to Jon Jones at UFC 247 in February 2020, things have gone downhill for the former title challenger, who went on to suffer knockout losses to ex-champ Jan Blachowicz, current champ Jiri Prochazka, and now Spann.
bjpenndotcom

Eddie Alvarez calls for a trilogy fight with Michael Chandler following UFC 281, ‘Iron’ responds

Eddie Alvarez called for a trilogy fight with his former foe Michael Chandler following UFC 281. It didn’t take Chandler long to respond. Many moons ago, Alvarez and Chandler gave Bellator two electrifying bouts, which are nailed into the memory books. After undergoing nine rounds together, the bad blood was still left unsettled, with both men holding victories over each other.
theScore

Adesanya wants Pereira rematch: 'I know I can beat him'

Israel Adesanya is hellbent on getting his revenge. Adesanya, who lost his UFC middleweight belt to Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281 in dramatic fashion Saturday, told Ariel Helwani on "The MMA Hour" that his next fight will be against his longtime rival - even if the Brazilian fighter drops the championship to another opponent before him.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vadim Nemkov promises 'a different performance' in second fight against Corey Anderson at Bellator 288

CHICAGO – Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov walked away from his last bout with the title, but not in a manner anyone anticipated. In April at Bellator 277, Nemkov (15-2 MMA, 7-1 BMMA) faced Corey Anderson in the final of the light heavyweight grand prix. After an accidental clash of heads in the third round that caused a nasty cut on Nemkov’s forehead, the bout was stopped and declared a no contest.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

172K+
Followers
230K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy