ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Jenna Dewan Explains How She’s Making Sure Her Daughter Feels Empowered

By Maggie Clancy
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZpJ7n_0jBXyBJ900

Jenna Dewan’s daughter, Everly , 9, is old enough for some big girl talks. During the Baby2Baby Gala , Dewan opened up about how she is making sure her daughter is feeling empowered as she starts to navigate changes that come with growing up.

“There’s the changes that naturally happen for us as girls, and that’s [friendships and] everything – all across the board,” she told Access Hollywood at the event. “We had a good [conversation about] how life changes, what that looks like, what that feels like, empowering for her.”

While some parents can walk away from these sometimes heavy but necessary conversations feeling unsure of how it went, Dewan is feeling confident about her most recent chat with her daughter. “She really listened, and she really heard it, and she said it helped her a lot. So when you can get those talks in, you feel really good.”

Dewan, who shares and coparents Everly with ex Channing Tatum , has previously talked about how protective she is of her daughter. At the end of 2021, she talked about her decision to start posting photos of Everly without covering up her face — and how it was really her daughter’s decision.

“I think there comes a certain age where you start realizing she’s old enough to [wonder], ‘Why is my face covered?'” she explained to Yahoo Parenting . “But she’s aware and she knows that we were being protective and wanted it to be coming from her.” Seems like Dewan was ahead of the curve on social media safety!

Dewan also shares 20-month-old Callum Michael Rebel Kazee with fiancé Steve Kazee. She’s shared some adorable snaps of her blended family on Instagram, and those two kids? Definitely looking empowered.

Here’s how some of our favorite celebs address “the talk” with their kids .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3APr8j_0jBXyBJ900

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Zoë Kravitz Is Finally Getting Candid About Her Relationship With Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been romantically linked since those iconic paparazzi shots in 2021 after she cast him in her upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island. While the two are still going strong, it's rare for us to receive any kind of insight into their private relationship. But now, Kravitz is getting candid about Tatum in a new interview with GQ.
SheKnows

Mila Kunis Revealed Her Kids Are Literally Following in Their Dad Ashton Kutcher’s Footsteps with This New Hobby

Finding new things to do with our kids is such a joy. Sure, we don’t mind playing with their toys or doing the same puzzles over and over again — but when our children decide to pursue one of our favorite hobbies, it’s like winning the lottery! Finally, a chance to do what we love and bond with our kids at the same time. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s kids Wyatt, 8, and Dimitri, 5, have recently taken up one of their dad’s passions, and the story is so cute. Kunis told PEOPLE at the Family Guy 400th episode celebration this...
Cinemablend

Anna Faris Reveals Relationship With Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger, Hopes For A Blended Family

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt were married from 2009-2017 and share a son, Jack. After their marriage ended, Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger, and the two share two children together. While the end of a marriage can be difficult for all parties, Faris and Pratt have stated they stay committed to raising their child together as a united front. Recently Faris expressed that her relationship with both Pratt and Schwarzenegger has grown stronger over the years, and hopes for a blended family.
ETOnline.com

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony

It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
Us Weekly

Selena Gomez Cancels Her Appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ After Testing Positive for COVID-19: Details

Get well soon. Selena Gomez‘s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has been canceled after she tested positive for COVID-19. “I’m not going to be on Fallon tonight. I ended up getting covid but am resting and feeling ok,” Gomez, 30, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 26, alongside a photo of her in bed with her dogs. “A friendly reminder covid is still out there. Get updated on your boosters. I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all.”
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

Kendra Wilkinson Offers Major Life Update

Kendra Wilkinson is truly embracing her new career in the real estate business. The Carswell and Associates agent helps clients navigate the selling and purchases of properties in some of LA's finest areas, including Beverly Hills, Malibu, and Calabasas. The former Playboy model and mother of two takes fans into her life in the tough business in a new reality series Kendra Sells Hollywood, which premiered last fall on Discovery+. But her road to success hasn't been easy. It took her a year from getting her real estate license to get her first listing. But she stayed consistent. And now, she's sharing an update with fans on more success.
SheKnows

Lily-Rose Depp Broke Her Silence on the Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Trial

Lily-Rose Depp, the 23-year-old daughter of Vanessa Paridis and Johnny Depp, is ready to open up. Talking to Elle as their new cover star, the otherwise ultra-private rising actress gave her two cents about having famous parents, growing up in the industry, and even shared some thoughts about her father’s recent defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.
In Style

Channing Tatum and His Abs Are Back in the New 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Trailer

In a coincidence that was surely not planned at all, Warner Bros. shared the new trailer for Channing Tatum's Magic Mike's Last Dance — on the same day that GQ released its new cover with Zoë Kravitz. While the actress does touch on her relationship with Tatum, she doesn't mention this specific film, which will close out the Magic Mike saga with a trip across the pond.
SheKnows

By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]

New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez praises Ben Affleck’s ‘amazing’ ex-wife Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her blended family with husband Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.In a Vogue cover story published on Tuesday, the 53-year-old singer and actor made a rare comment about Affleck’s former partner. Lopez called the 13 Going on 30 star “an amazing co-parent” and shared that Garner and Affleck “work really well together” when it comes to taking care of their three children.The “On The Floor” singer also opened up about the challenges of blending their families, ever since she and Affleck tied the knot during an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas...
Inquisitr.com

‘Would You Like Me To Seduce You?’: Jenna Dewan Dances On TikTok

Jenna Dewan has shown off her sexy firefighter side while delivering a fun, ante-upping dance on TikTok. The actress, dancer, and Dancing With the Stars alum continues to prove popular on the Gen Z platform, and a recent post has been turning heads. Uploading to her account amid recent red carpet headlines she made at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala, Jenna sizzled in a figure-hugging black firefighter outfit. Clearly, she was also out to seduce her followers.
SheKnows

Jane Fonda Shared Honest, Unflinching Take on Her Own Mortality: 'Sooner Rather Than Later'

After over 80 years on this Earth and an insanely good, legendary life, Jane Fonda says she’s more or less ready to move on. The Oscar-winning actress recently told Entertainment Tonight how she feels about her own mortality, saying her viewpoint is more “realistic” and that she is “not going to be around much longer.” As unpleasant as that idea can be, there’s also a peace to it. ‘I’m not afraid of going, I’m ready, I’ve had a great life,” the Barbarella star said, “…When you get to be my age you better be aware of the amount of time that...
SheKnows

SheKnows

79K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy