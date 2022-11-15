Jenna Dewan Explains How She’s Making Sure Her Daughter Feels Empowered

Jenna Dewan’s daughter, Everly , 9, is old enough for some big girl talks. During the Baby2Baby Gala , Dewan opened up about how she is making sure her daughter is feeling empowered as she starts to navigate changes that come with growing up.

“There’s the changes that naturally happen for us as girls, and that’s [friendships and] everything – all across the board,” she told Access Hollywood at the event. “We had a good [conversation about] how life changes, what that looks like, what that feels like, empowering for her.”

While some parents can walk away from these sometimes heavy but necessary conversations feeling unsure of how it went, Dewan is feeling confident about her most recent chat with her daughter. “She really listened, and she really heard it, and she said it helped her a lot. So when you can get those talks in, you feel really good.”

Dewan, who shares and coparents Everly with ex Channing Tatum , has previously talked about how protective she is of her daughter. At the end of 2021, she talked about her decision to start posting photos of Everly without covering up her face — and how it was really her daughter’s decision.

“I think there comes a certain age where you start realizing she’s old enough to [wonder], ‘Why is my face covered?'” she explained to Yahoo Parenting . “But she’s aware and she knows that we were being protective and wanted it to be coming from her.” Seems like Dewan was ahead of the curve on social media safety!

Dewan also shares 20-month-old Callum Michael Rebel Kazee with fiancé Steve Kazee. She’s shared some adorable snaps of her blended family on Instagram, and those two kids? Definitely looking empowered.

