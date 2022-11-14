ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

American Songwriter

Foreigner Announces 2023 Farewell Tour

British-American rock band Foreigner closes a chapter with the announcement of The Historic Farewell Tour with special guest Loverboy. The string of 2023 dates kicks off on July 6 in Atlanta, Georgia. Fans can purchase tickets starting Friday, November 18 here. “Many years ago, I wrote a song called ‘Feels...
GEORGIA STATE
NME

Watch Paramore stop a fight at Toronto gig: “Detention for everyone”

Stopped a fight at their gig in Toronto this week (November 7), with Hayley Williams saying, “Detention for everyone”, regarding those involved. The band, who will release new album ‘This Is Why’ in February, are currently midway through an intimate comeback tour of North America and played the city’s History venue on Monday.
