Foreigner Announces 2023 Farewell Tour
British-American rock band Foreigner closes a chapter with the announcement of The Historic Farewell Tour with special guest Loverboy. The string of 2023 dates kicks off on July 6 in Atlanta, Georgia. Fans can purchase tickets starting Friday, November 18 here. “Many years ago, I wrote a song called ‘Feels...
Watch Hayley Williams Halt Paramore Show Midsong To Stop A Fight
The band won't stand violence at their shows.
NME
Watch Paramore stop a fight at Toronto gig: “Detention for everyone”
Stopped a fight at their gig in Toronto this week (November 7), with Hayley Williams saying, “Detention for everyone”, regarding those involved. The band, who will release new album ‘This Is Why’ in February, are currently midway through an intimate comeback tour of North America and played the city’s History venue on Monday.
Regina Spektor Reschedules Tour Dates After Recovering From COVID-19
Regina Spektor recently had to call off a number of 2022 tour dates after testing positive for COVID-19. The singer-songwriter has now rescheduled the shows for March 2023. Check out her new itinerary below. Also below, watch Spektor’s new video for the Home, before and after song “SugarMan.”
Meet Me @ The Altar share details of debut headline tour
Pop-punk rising-stars Meet Me @ The Altar will hit the road next year for their first-ever headline tour across the US
Andy Shauf Announces New Album Norm, Shares Video for Song “Wasted on You”: Watch
Andy Shauf has announced a new album: Norm is due February 10 via Anti-. The Canadian singer-songwriter has also shared the lead single, “Wasted on You,” along with a music video directed by V Haddad. Check it out below. Spanning 12 tracks, Norm follows Shauf’s surprise-release album Wilds...
