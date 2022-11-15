ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Candace Cameron Bure is Getting Called Out For Her Recent Statement on Marriage

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gu0so_0jBXxxCS00
Candace Cameron Bure Paul Archuleta/Getty Images.

Once again, Full House alum Candace Cameron Bure has found herself in another controversy based on her beliefs. No, it’s not a controversy stemming from her beliefs around the handling COVID-19; it’s about the career path she’s chosen and why.

As many people know, Bure left the Hallmark Channel in April of this year after working with them for over a decade. Now we officially know why.

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Bure explained her choice to work with a new network called Great American Family (GAF), rather than Hallmark. She said, “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

To make things even messier, the former Hallmark Channel CEO, who now runs GAF, Bill Abbott made his own statement about featuring same-sex couples on the channel, per PEOPLE. “It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends. There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.’”

Bure’s comment caused backlash on Twitter. One user wrote, “I’m sorry I thought traditional Family meant people who love each other and their kids but her definition sounds more discriminatory.” Another called Bure “a homophobic bigot.”

And one Twitter user added, “Bye from Hallmark @candacecbure . We don’t miss you!! Hang with your bigoted brigade over at that other channel no one has heard of.”

One Tree Hill alum Hilarie Burton Morgan added her own voice to the dialogue. Morgan tweeted in response, “Bigot. I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”

She also called out Abbott, saying, “Now they’re just openly admitting their bigotry. I called this shit out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark. Glad they dumped him. Being LGBTQ isn’t a ‘trend.’ That guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples.”

Hallmark is making history next month with the release of its first ever film to feature a same-sex couple as central characters. Titled The Holiday Sitter, the upcoming flick stars Jonathan Bennett and George Krissa and will be released on Dec. 11.

“Getting to bring this crazy love story to @hallmarkchannel and not only star in a dream role but get to Executive Produce and help create this world has been such an honor,” Bennett shared on his Instagram. “The world isn’t ready for this FULL OUT comedy at Hallmark! Buckle up it’s a wild ride filled with so much heart!”

Before you go, click here to see the times Candace Cameron Bure’s religious beliefs sparked controversy:

Comments / 6

Carolyn Lantrip
1d ago

She is wonderful for standing up for her Christain believe and I give her praise for it!!!! I will watch every movie she does!! I don’t like Hallmark movies anymore they are going against my values!!! 🙏

Reply
5
Donna Marie
1d ago

Bravo Candace! She’s following what the Bible says and not caving for a paycheck! You woke un Christian people aren’t going to heaven!

Reply
5
Traci
1d ago

It amazes me how hypocritical y'all liberals are. You can hold so fast to your beliefs that you want to push sexual kink education onto children at a young age, but GOD HELP if a conservative with her own beliefs holds true to them. It's disgusting. No one is a bigot because they don't agree with homosexuality or transgenderism. Get over it. Doesn't mean she hates those who do believe that way, she just doesn't want to support it. She is allowed her beliefs. This is America, founded on Christian values. Don't like it? I'm sure all the illegals you want let in will happily take your spot. She did nothing wrong. Just because your views flip flop with the latest made up pronoun doesn't mean the rest of ours do.

Reply
3
Related
Page Six

Jodie Sweetin seemingly shades Candace Cameron Bure after marriage remarks

Jodie Sweetin appeared to throw shade at her former “Full House” co-star Candace Cameron Bure for choosing to join a network that only focuses on showcasing “traditional marriage.” After JoJo Siwa shared a screenshot of an article titled “Candace Cameron Bure’s Plan For New Cable Channel: No Gays,” on Instagram, Sweeten responded in the comments section, “You know I love you ❤️❤️.” In her post, Siwa slammed Cameron Bure for being “rude and hurtful” to the LGBTQIA+ community. “honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention...
Decider.com

Hallmark Movies Haven’t Changed — Candace Cameron Bure Just Doesn’t Want to See Gay People on TV

Candace Cameron Bure might just have a point. Don’t you miss the good old days of Hallmark Christmas movies, back before they got all “woke”? Back when a big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town rancher, or when a small town designer would fall in love with a big city movie star, or when another big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town innkeeper, or when a big city married couple would fall back in love at a small town inn — those were Christmas movies! Fortunately, those are...
OK! Magazine

Hilarie Burton Slams 'Bigot' Candace Cameron Bure Over Traditional Marriage Remarks: 'You Ride That Prejudice Wave'

Hilarie Burton is not holding back from sharing her thoughts on Candace Cameron Bure's recent comments regarding "traditional marriages" onscreen.After the Full House star, 46, mentioned that the Great American Family network does not feature same-sex couples at the forefront of its projects, the One Tree Hill alum, 40, accused Bure of openly being discriminatory.Burton tweeted on Monday, November 14, "I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey."CELEBS WHO HAVE SPOKEN OUT AGAINST THE SUPREME COURT'S DRAFTED OPINION TO OVERTURN ROE V. WADE: PHOTOS"You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank,"...
Prevention

‘Full House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Breaks Down in Tears on Instagram Over Bob Saget

Candace Cameron Bure is getting personal with her followers about how she's coping without Bob Saget this holiday season. On October 23, the Full House actress took to her Instagram Stories to open up about how she's truly feeling since the death of her late TV dad earlier this year. Sitting at home on her couch teary-eyed and without a trace of makeup, she bared her soul about missing him during what is supposed to be a time spent with loved ones.
Deadline

Candace Cameron Bure Called A ‘Bigot’ By Hilarie Burton Morgan After ‘Fuller House’ Star Explains Why She Left Hallmark

Candace Cameron Bure is taking some lumps today after explaining why she left Hallmark for GAC Family. Actress Hilarie Burton Morgan, in particular, had a few choice words for the Fuller House actress, who said in a recent Wall Street Journal article that “I knew the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.” “Bigot,” Morgan responded via Twitter. “I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.” Morgan also tweeted “now they’re...
The List

Trevor Donovan Finally Reveals Why He Was Fired From Days Of Our Lives

Many fans know Trevor Donovan from his work on the Hallmark Channel. The actor has appeared in movies such as "Strawberry Summer," "Marry Me At Christmas," "Two For The Win," "Love, Fall & Order," "Nantucket Noel," and more for the network (via QC Approved). However, Donovan recently opted to leave Hallmark and make the switch over to GAC Family along with some of the network's other big stars, such as Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Jen Lilley, among others (via Us Weekly).
OK! Magazine

Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall Call It Quits After 7 Years Together: Report

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are done. According to Radar, after seven years together, the Blind Side star and the photographer have reportedly called it quits on their extremely private relationship. Article continues below advertisement. "It's widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn't see...
OK! Magazine

Hoda Kotb Admits She Likes To Date Men Who Are 'Less Attractive' Than Her: 'You Just Feel Hotter'

Though Hoda Kotb is single at the moment, she seems to be eager to jump back into the dating pool — though she isn't interested in dating just anyone.The mom-of-two and costar Jenna Bush Hager were dishing on their perfect man during the Tuesday, November 8, episode of 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna when the former revealed she doesn't want to be wined and dined by a Hollywood hunk."For all the girls who have dated the hot, hot guy — that is tricky," she insisted. "I've dated somebody who was so incredibly good looking, that next to him, you...
Black Enterprise

Kandi Burruss’ Mother Wants Her Daughter to Level Up With a Man on the ‘Same Financial Scale’

If there’s one thing Kandi Burruss‘ mother, Mama Joyce, is going to do, it’s remind us how much she dislikes her daughter’s husband, Todd Tucker. The Old Lady Gang owner was present at BravoCon 2022 over the weekend, where Mama Joyce was asked about replacing her son-in-law, who’s been married to the Grammy award-winning singer since 2014 and shares two young children.
The List

The 2022 Hallmark Holiday Movie Starring Days Of Our Lives' Victor Webster

"Days of Our Lives" viewers may remember Victor Webster's portrayal of Nicholas Alamain from 1999 to 2000. The actor stepped into the role of villainess Vivian Alamain's adoptive son, although he referred to her as his aunt, per Soap Central. The character first came to Salem in 1992 and quickly showed off his loyalty and family ties to Vivian, as well as his cousin, Lawrence Alamain. While in town, Nicholas became friends with Bo Brady's son, Shawn. The following year, Nicholas learned that Carly Manning was his biological mother and Lawrence was actually his father. At the time, Carly was dating Bo, and Nicholas set out to break up their relationship in hopes of getting his parents back together. Eventually, Carly and Lawrence did give their relationship another shot and left town with Nicholas in 1993.
Daily Mail

Ryan Phillippe laughs off comparisons to lookalike daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 18, that he shares with Reese Witherspoon: 'How are you surprised?'

Ryan Phillippe admitted to feeling confused over the internet's feverish fascination over his daughter Ava, 23, and 18-year-old son Deacon's striking resemblance to him. When asked about his ex-wife Reese Witherspoon's recent remarks that she doesn't 'see' why people call their eldest her lookalike, the Summit Fever, 48, revealed 'lately' he's been told 'Deacon looks like her [Witherspoon] and Ava looks like me.'
Prevention

Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s Callout

Carrie Ann Inaba loves sharing unique moments from her career and one such moment unexpectedly revealed that she previously crossed paths with Candace Cameron Bure. Ahead of a recent episode of Dancing With the Stars on Monday night, the longtime judge shared a clip on Instagram from a movie she did back in 1995. Titled Monster Mash, she opened up about what it was like to play a "Draculette" and perform a "quirky and fun" dance routine choreographed. What's more, she shared the screen with a famous Hallmark actress/GAC Family star.
OK! Magazine

Candace Cameron Bure Claps Back After Backlash Over 'Traditional Marriage' Remarks

Candace Cameron Bure is speaking out after she said her new network, Great American Family, "will keep traditional marriage at the core.""I would like to address my comments on Great American Family’s programming as reported in The Wall Street Journal. All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone. It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas...
Parade

Candace Cameron Bure Defends Controversial Marriage Comments in New Instagram Post

Candace Cameron Bure has finally addressed the controversy surrounding her recent statements on why the actress left the Hallmark Channel for the Great American Family network, which she said will "keep traditional marriage at the core" during an interview with the Wall Street Journal. After catching an onslaught of backlash...
SheKnows

SheKnows

79K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy