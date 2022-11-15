Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Related
Oklahoma football: Cleaning house on a few false narratives
Oklahoma football has had a very tough season, and the roller coaster season has created a miniature divide among the fan base in identifying what the problems are within the program. Some have alluded to it being coaching, others point at talent, and some at simply the amount of turnover. There are several ways to look at the topic, and today I dismiss some false narratives that are out there. Things have not gone well this year for OU being just 5-5. With two losses at home, two blowout losses early in the year back to back, and a loss at West Virginia perhaps that’s an understatement. The reality is there truly is no amount of excuses or reasoning that explain away that level of futility from a program like OU.
Oklahoma basketball: Sooners sign highly touted in-state star for 2023
Oklahoma basketball coach Porter Moser on Monday announced a big hoops signing for the Sooners 2023 class. Kaden Cooper, a 6-foot, 6-inch /forward/guard prospect from Ada, Oklahoma, has signed with the Sooners over a host of top programs that were after him. Cooper, a four-star recruit, is rated as the No. 8 shooting forward nationally and the No. 5 player in the state of Oklahoma by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.
Why Bedlam is Important to Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops
Oklahoma's rivalry matchup with the Cowboys is one of the last chances for the Sooners to finish off the season with positive momentum.
Oklahoma football: Sooner 2023 recruiting slowed, fighting to hold on
Through the summer months and well into September, Oklahoma football 2023 recruiting was riding a high wave. The Sooners’ 2023 class had settled in as high as No. 5 in the national recruiting rankings and there was a lot of optimism that it would climb even higher before National Signing Day on Dec. 21.
Texas Tech – Oklahoma game time announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s regular-season finale against Oklahoma will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Jones AT&T Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1. Texas Tech trails 21-6 in the all-time series with the Sooners. The Red Raiders have lost the last ten meetings in the series, with the last win […]
Golf Channel
Oklahoma State's Brian Stark announces transfer destination: Texas
The defending national champions are getting some reinforcements, including one All-American via the transfer portal. Not only did Texas recently sign highly ranked recruit Tommy Morrison, who will enroll early and join the Longhorns this spring, but the biggest name on the transfer market, Oklahoma State senior Brian Stark, announced on Monday afternoon that he has decided to take his talents to Austin.
ocolly.com
Gundy helping former-Bedlam brother Cale
When Mike Gundy answered a phone call before going to practice, he might’ve had cause to be jealous. The destination of the two people talking on speaker phone probably sounded like fun. “They’re driving in the car, you know (Barry) Switzer and Cale (Gundy), they’re going over to talk...
extrainningsoftball.com
Club Coach Tribute: Tulsa Elite’s 18U Coach Cash Miller Passed Away Last Month… & His Team Battles On In His Honor
We’re sad to report a passing in the Tulsa Elite program as Cash Miller—the head coach of the 23/24 18U team—died on October 16, 2022, at the OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City after contracting pneumonia while waiting on an organ transplant. He was only 43 years...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love to eat burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Brent Venables Releases Statement Following U.Va. Shooting
OU head football coach Brent Venables has released a statement after a gunman opened fire and killed three football players Monday at the University of Virginia. Venables released the following statement via Twitter: "On behalf of the University of Oklahoma football Family, I send Prayers, love, & Support to Coach Elliott and the entire @UVAFootball family and University community. We are devastated and heartbroken for the families and everyone affected by this unimaginable tragedy."
KOCO
Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone, officially premieres
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City is now on the streaming screen. Tulsa King, the Paramount+ drama that stars Sylvester Stallone officially premiered Sunday night. "We’re talking about one of the biggest television shows on TV right now. You got Yellowstone and Tulsa King, made by the same director, so we think it’s going to have a huge impact," said Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell.
Visit Oklahoma’s Wildest Christmas Light Display
Thanksgiving is next Thursday, the 2022 holiday season is officially upon us! If you're looking for some family festive fun and would like to get into the spirit of the season visit Oklahoma's wildest Christmas Light Display. It's an amazing drive-through and walk-through Christmas experience with lights and more!. SCROLL...
8 to be inducted into Oklahoma Hall of Fame
The Oklahoma Hall of Fame is welcoming eight inductees on Thursday, November 17.
KOCO
Oklahoma company says they could change how donated organs get to patients
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma company said they could change how donated organs get to patients. Researchers hope a small aircraft will be the change for organ transportation. The pilot on board was not flying the plane and instead, it was being operated 354 miles away in Lubbock, Texas.
KOCO
Oklahoma school district receives $4.5M from billionaire philanthropist
CUSHING, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district has received $4.5 million from a billionaire philanthropist. The help is all part of MacKenzie Scott’s Commitment 2020 give-back mission. Cushing Public Schools was selected to help further enrich students’ learning through experiences and a welcoming environment. Cushing Superintendent Melissa...
New Brazilian steakhouse to open in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a unique dining experience, you won't want to miss a new Brazilian Steakhouse in Oklahoma City.
city-sentinel.com
Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory
In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
KOCO
Winter weather with chance of snow expected Monday in Oklahoma
Parts of Oklahoma have already seen snowfall after a cold front moved through the state Friday. As the weekend winds down, one thing the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on is the threat of snow on Monday. Below is what we know as of Sunday...
Report: Oklahoma City sees one of the highest rent increases in the nation
A new report shows Oklahoma City had one of the biggest increases in rent among the 50 most populous metros nationwide in the month of October.
Downtown OKC: The History Behind The News 9 Griffin Media Building
News 9's big move to its new studio in downtown Oklahoma City is adding a new page to the history of this storied building. We went digging through the archives to learn about our new home and the downtown renaissance of which News 9 is now a part. The address...
FanSided
295K+
Followers
568K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0