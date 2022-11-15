ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

FanSided

Oklahoma football: Cleaning house on a few false narratives

Oklahoma football has had a very tough season, and the roller coaster season has created a miniature divide among the fan base in identifying what the problems are within the program. Some have alluded to it being coaching, others point at talent, and some at simply the amount of turnover. There are several ways to look at the topic, and today I dismiss some false narratives that are out there. Things have not gone well this year for OU being just 5-5. With two losses at home, two blowout losses early in the year back to back, and a loss at West Virginia perhaps that’s an understatement. The reality is there truly is no amount of excuses or reasoning that explain away that level of futility from a program like OU.
FanSided

Oklahoma basketball: Sooners sign highly touted in-state star for 2023

Oklahoma basketball coach Porter Moser on Monday announced a big hoops signing for the Sooners 2023 class. Kaden Cooper, a 6-foot, 6-inch /forward/guard prospect from Ada, Oklahoma, has signed with the Sooners over a host of top programs that were after him. Cooper, a four-star recruit, is rated as the No. 8 shooting forward nationally and the No. 5 player in the state of Oklahoma by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech – Oklahoma game time announced

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s regular-season finale against Oklahoma will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Jones AT&T Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1. Texas Tech trails 21-6 in the all-time series with the Sooners. The Red Raiders have lost the last ten meetings in the series, with the last win […]
Golf Channel

Oklahoma State's Brian Stark announces transfer destination: Texas

The defending national champions are getting some reinforcements, including one All-American via the transfer portal. Not only did Texas recently sign highly ranked recruit Tommy Morrison, who will enroll early and join the Longhorns this spring, but the biggest name on the transfer market, Oklahoma State senior Brian Stark, announced on Monday afternoon that he has decided to take his talents to Austin.
ocolly.com

Gundy helping former-Bedlam brother Cale

When Mike Gundy answered a phone call before going to practice, he might’ve had cause to be jealous. The destination of the two people talking on speaker phone probably sounded like fun. “They’re driving in the car, you know (Barry) Switzer and Cale (Gundy), they’re going over to talk...
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Brent Venables Releases Statement Following U.Va. Shooting

OU head football coach Brent Venables has released a statement after a gunman opened fire and killed three football players Monday at the University of Virginia. Venables released the following statement via Twitter: "On behalf of the University of Oklahoma football Family, I send Prayers, love, & Support to Coach Elliott and the entire @UVAFootball family and University community. We are devastated and heartbroken for the families and everyone affected by this unimaginable tragedy."
KOCO

Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone, officially premieres

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City is now on the streaming screen. Tulsa King, the Paramount+ drama that stars Sylvester Stallone officially premiered Sunday night. "We’re talking about one of the biggest television shows on TV right now. You got Yellowstone and Tulsa King, made by the same director, so we think it’s going to have a huge impact," said Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell.
Z94

Visit Oklahoma’s Wildest Christmas Light Display

Thanksgiving is next Thursday, the 2022 holiday season is officially upon us! If you're looking for some family festive fun and would like to get into the spirit of the season visit Oklahoma's wildest Christmas Light Display. It's an amazing drive-through and walk-through Christmas experience with lights and more!. SCROLL...
KOCO

Oklahoma school district receives $4.5M from billionaire philanthropist

CUSHING, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district has received $4.5 million from a billionaire philanthropist. The help is all part of MacKenzie Scott’s Commitment 2020 give-back mission. Cushing Public Schools was selected to help further enrich students’ learning through experiences and a welcoming environment. Cushing Superintendent Melissa...
city-sentinel.com

Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory

In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
