Oklahoma football has had a very tough season, and the roller coaster season has created a miniature divide among the fan base in identifying what the problems are within the program. Some have alluded to it being coaching, others point at talent, and some at simply the amount of turnover. There are several ways to look at the topic, and today I dismiss some false narratives that are out there. Things have not gone well this year for OU being just 5-5. With two losses at home, two blowout losses early in the year back to back, and a loss at West Virginia perhaps that’s an understatement. The reality is there truly is no amount of excuses or reasoning that explain away that level of futility from a program like OU.

NORMAN, OK ・ 8 HOURS AGO