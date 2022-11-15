Read full article on original website
The Most Haunted Hotel in Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington
We are not talking dress up and say boo for Halloween haunted. We are talking about real deal haunted hotels. The website Love Exploring dove in to find each state's most haunted hotel and they have some freaky stories around why. Said to be haunted by both former guests and employees, these hotels are for the thrill-seekers looking to hunt ghosts on their vacations. Here I have highlighted the most haunted hotel in Idaho as well as our surrounding states: Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington. Just in case you are a scream chaser and want to take a road trip to check out all of the top haunted hotels. First let's check out Idaho's.
Idaho receives first planning grants for massive project to expand internet to all Americans
Idaho will be the third state to receive money to plan for expanding high-speed internet access to all residents in the state. The National Telecommunications and Information Agency made an official announcement on the funding Monday morning. Idaho is getting nearly $5 million in planning funds for that purpose. Eventually, Idaho and other states will receive a minimum of $100 million to implement the projects they determine necessary to connect...
'Senseless acts of violence': Authorities identify bodies of 4 University of Idaho students
Classes at the University of Idaho were canceled Monday after four students living off-campus were found dead Sunday in Moscow, Idaho.
'We are going to be homeless': How mobile homeowners are being forced out in metro Phoenix
Homeowners in mobile home parks across metro Phoenix are getting evicted. Many own the mobile home but rent the small lot it sets on. “This is more than just a notice to get out,” said Priscilla Salazar, whose family has lived 11 years in the Weldon Park mobile home community near 16th Street and Osborn Road. “We are going to be homeless.”
Why Stripping In Idaho Is a Better Option Than College
Monetarily speaking, Idaho women who chose books over looks are being short-changed. The Books. According to data collected by Salary.com, entry-level teachers make an average of $39,492 a year. As of September 2022, salaries for new teachers ranged between $32,983 and $48,152. Key factors such as education, specialty, endorsements, and...
Meet the 10 Largest Land Owners in Montana
Land is the most ancient asset in human history. As the world’s third-largest country by landmass, it’s understandable that folks with spare cash want a piece of the American pie. Traditionally, the world’s largest home deals have been divided among high-end neighborhoods in California, Florida, and New York City. However, Montana is swiftly becoming one of the country’s hottest real estate sites, reflecting the inclination for country life with the surge of remote work amid the pandemic.
Body of Missing Idaho Hunter Discovered After Extensive Search
A long 10-day search came to a sad end on Saturday as authorities discovered the body of an Idaho big game hunter named Michael Faller. The search for the Butte County rifle hunter came to an end thanks to the aid of a K9 search unit. The Butte County Sheriff’s...
Fugitive at large in East Idaho
U.S. Marshals are searching for an armed and dangerous fugitive in East Idaho. Dominick Adrian Zazweta, 31, of Pocatello, was recently seen in the Gate City and could also be in Idaho Falls. Zazweta, who has a history of drug use and violence, is wanted for a federal supervised release...
Four Separate Grizzly Bear Incidents in Less Than Two Weeks Has Southern Montana On Edge
October is ending on a grizzly note with two bears dead and others relocated after a string of hyperphagia-spurred encounters in southern Montana. The last few weeks have been stress inducing, to say the least, for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) wildlife managers. Four separate grizzly bear encounters have required officials to respond in southwest Montana alone within that timeframe, putting both FWP and residents on edge. Thankfully, local Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports no human injuries have occurred. But the encounters have led to two grizzlys’ deaths and the displacement of others. The culprit? Hyperphagia.
Collared female wolf killed in Oregon, $11,500 reward offered
A collared wolf in the Lookout Mountain pack was shot and killed earlier this month in northeast Oregon and police are seeking the public's help to find the person or people responsible. On Oct. 3, state Fish and Wildlife troopers received information from the agency that a collared female wolf...
Two additional Oregon counties vote to become part of 'Greater Idaho'
Two more eastern Oregon counties have reportedly voted in favor of the radical Greater Idaho movement, which aims to shift the border between the two states.
A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 15, 2022 As classes resumed at the University of Idaho on Tuesday morning, police revealed a few more details into the slayings of four students living off-campus. The students were evidently stabbed “by an edged weapon such as a knife,” the Moscow Police Department said in a statement Tuesday. […] The post A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Yellowstone’s Deadly “Train Station” Is Less Than 6 Hours From Boise
Paramount Networks' massive hit, Yellowstone, is back on television for season five. You can bet that this season will be full of horses, romance, blood, and dead bodies. Those dead bodies are disposed of at the "train station." The train never seems to arrive at the train station. There's no...
Popular Long Running TV Show Finally Comes Back to Idaho
There are many television shows based in this part of the country, with many being based out of Portland, Seattle, Yellowstone, or the state of Montana, but rarely do shows base themselves out of Idaho. It is frustrating at times to see these places on tv, but never cross into the nearby state we call home or have a show represent our state. When a show finally does mention Idaho, it is rare and catches the attention of residents. A popular, long-running drama finally mentioned Idaho and crossed the border into the state, and it has residents of the state that are fans of the show happy to finally be mentioned.
Alligator Discovered Wandering the Streets of Idaho
A group of biologists in Idaho recently came into possession of a large alligator that was discovered by some locals out walking their dog. An as-yet unidentified party witnessed a 3 1/2 foot alligator moving through some bushes next to a street in the New Plymouth area on October 20th. The reptile was rounded up and put in a horse trailer, USA Today reports.
A dogwalker caught an alligator in rural Idaho
A person walking their dog in rural Idaho was in for quite a surprise when they encountered an alligator, hundreds of miles from the coast where the reptiles are usually found. The post A dogwalker caught an alligator in rural Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Does Idaho Want Legal Weed?
During the midterm elections this week, more states voted to legalize recreational marijuana, including Maryland and Missouri. For those of you playing at home, that brings the total number of states who've legalized marijuana use to 23 (including Gwam.) Those states are:. Alaska. Oregon. Washingon D.C. California. Maine. Massachusetts. Nevada.
Republicans in Idaho Are Trying to Outlaw Public Drag Shows
It didn’t take long for conservatives to go from trying to stop kids from encountering drag queens to trying to suppress drag itself, even for adults. The president of a right-wing think tank, the Idaho Family Policy Center, told the Idaho Capital Sun Tuesday that the group had worked on legislation to ban drag shows in public, which would be introduced as soon as the new legislative session begins in January, though he refused to share the text with the outlet or name the legislators involved in the proposal.
Idaho Voted BLUE For President? How Did We Miss This?
If you live in Idaho, or have friends/family that do, you're sure to see something resembling this comment on social media:. Idaho is a red state! Always has been, always will be!. Well, yeah. About that. In 2022, Idaho re-elected Governor Brad Little, a republican. Again, no rigged voting allegations...
Is It Illegal to Warm Your Car Up in Idaho If You’re Not Inside Of It?
For the most part, Idahoans love when the temperatures start to drop. It means that our favorite winter activities like skiing, snowboarding, tubing and even snowshoeing are right around the corner. But you know what days those cold temperatures suck? Pretty much every weekday when we have to make that...
