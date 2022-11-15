ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

KIDO Talk Radio

The Most Haunted Hotel in Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington

We are not talking dress up and say boo for Halloween haunted. We are talking about real deal haunted hotels. The website Love Exploring dove in to find each state's most haunted hotel and they have some freaky stories around why. Said to be haunted by both former guests and employees, these hotels are for the thrill-seekers looking to hunt ghosts on their vacations. Here I have highlighted the most haunted hotel in Idaho as well as our surrounding states: Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington. Just in case you are a scream chaser and want to take a road trip to check out all of the top haunted hotels. First let's check out Idaho's.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho receives first planning grants for massive project to expand internet to all Americans

Idaho will be the third state to receive money to plan for expanding high-speed internet access to all residents in the state. The National Telecommunications and Information Agency made an official announcement on the funding Monday morning. Idaho is getting nearly $5 million in planning funds for that purpose. Eventually, Idaho and other states will receive a minimum of $100 million to implement the projects they determine necessary to connect...
IDAHO STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

'We are going to be homeless': How mobile homeowners are being forced out in metro Phoenix

Homeowners in mobile home parks across metro Phoenix are getting evicted. Many own the mobile home but rent the small lot it sets on. “This is more than just a notice to get out,” said Priscilla Salazar, whose family has lived 11 years in the Weldon Park mobile home community near 16th Street and Osborn Road. “We are going to be homeless.”
PHOENIX, AZ
KIDO Talk Radio

Why Stripping In Idaho Is a Better Option Than College

Monetarily speaking, Idaho women who chose books over looks are being short-changed. The Books. According to data collected by Salary.com, entry-level teachers make an average of $39,492 a year. As of September 2022, salaries for new teachers ranged between $32,983 and $48,152. Key factors such as education, specialty, endorsements, and...
BOISE, ID
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 10 Largest Land Owners in Montana

Land is the most ancient asset in human history. As the world’s third-largest country by landmass, it’s understandable that folks with spare cash want a piece of the American pie. Traditionally, the world’s largest home deals have been divided among high-end neighborhoods in California, Florida, and New York City. However, Montana is swiftly becoming one of the country’s hottest real estate sites, reflecting the inclination for country life with the surge of remote work amid the pandemic.
MONTANA STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Fugitive at large in East Idaho

U.S. Marshals are searching for an armed and dangerous fugitive in East Idaho. Dominick Adrian Zazweta, 31, of Pocatello, was recently seen in the Gate City and could also be in Idaho Falls. Zazweta, who has a history of drug use and violence, is wanted for a federal supervised release...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Outsider.com

Four Separate Grizzly Bear Incidents in Less Than Two Weeks Has Southern Montana On Edge

October is ending on a grizzly note with two bears dead and others relocated after a string of hyperphagia-spurred encounters in southern Montana. The last few weeks have been stress inducing, to say the least, for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) wildlife managers. Four separate grizzly bear encounters have required officials to respond in southwest Montana alone within that timeframe, putting both FWP and residents on edge. Thankfully, local Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports no human injuries have occurred. But the encounters have led to two grizzlys’ deaths and the displacement of others. The culprit? Hyperphagia.
MONTANA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 15, 2022 As classes resumed at the University of Idaho on Tuesday morning, police revealed a few more details into the slayings of four students living off-campus. The students were evidently stabbed “by an edged weapon such as a knife,” the Moscow Police Department said in a statement Tuesday. […] The post A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MOSCOW, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Popular Long Running TV Show Finally Comes Back to Idaho

There are many television shows based in this part of the country, with many being based out of Portland, Seattle, Yellowstone, or the state of Montana, but rarely do shows base themselves out of Idaho. It is frustrating at times to see these places on tv, but never cross into the nearby state we call home or have a show represent our state. When a show finally does mention Idaho, it is rare and catches the attention of residents. A popular, long-running drama finally mentioned Idaho and crossed the border into the state, and it has residents of the state that are fans of the show happy to finally be mentioned.
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

Alligator Discovered Wandering the Streets of Idaho

A group of biologists in Idaho recently came into possession of a large alligator that was discovered by some locals out walking their dog. An as-yet unidentified party witnessed a 3 1/2 foot alligator moving through some bushes next to a street in the New Plymouth area on October 20th. The reptile was rounded up and put in a horse trailer, USA Today reports.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Does Idaho Want Legal Weed?

During the midterm elections this week, more states voted to legalize recreational marijuana, including Maryland and Missouri. For those of you playing at home, that brings the total number of states who've legalized marijuana use to 23 (including Gwam.) Those states are:. Alaska. Oregon. Washingon D.C. California. Maine. Massachusetts. Nevada.
IDAHO STATE
Vice

Republicans in Idaho Are Trying to Outlaw Public Drag Shows

It didn’t take long for conservatives to go from trying to stop kids from encountering drag queens to trying to suppress drag itself, even for adults. The president of a right-wing think tank, the Idaho Family Policy Center, told the Idaho Capital Sun Tuesday that the group had worked on legislation to ban drag shows in public, which would be introduced as soon as the new legislative session begins in January, though he refused to share the text with the outlet or name the legislators involved in the proposal.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Voted BLUE For President? How Did We Miss This?

If you live in Idaho, or have friends/family that do, you're sure to see something resembling this comment on social media:. Idaho is a red state! Always has been, always will be!. Well, yeah. About that. In 2022, Idaho re-elected Governor Brad Little, a republican. Again, no rigged voting allegations...
