WWMTCw
Michigan State Police issue winter safety tips for drivers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As we see lake effect snow fall in the coming days, we have to remember it is important to travel safely as well. From 2016 to 2020, there were reported over 200,000 crashes on Michigan roads in icy, snowy, and slushy conditions, according to Michigan State Police.
WWMTCw
Michigan DNR sees spike in hunting and fishing license purchases
LANSING, Mich. — Data released by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources shows a rise in the number of hunting licenses purchased by out-of-state visitors through Oct. 31. Nonresident hunting license purchases jumped to 21,723, an increase of nearly 4% from hunting licenses bought through Oct. 31, 2021, according...
WWMTCw
New bill introduced to remove toxic chemical from dry cleaning solvent
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Rep. Julie M. Rogers, of Kalamazoo, introduced a bill that would phase out the usage of a toxic chemical in dry cleaning solvent. Perchloroethylene, also known as PERC or TCE, is a potentially cancer-causing toxic solvent that has been released into the air, groundwater and soil at the locations of most dry cleaners, past and present, according to Rogers.
WWMTCw
Heavy lake effect snow threat prompts Weather Alert Days
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Weather Alert days have been called by the News Channel 3 Weather Alert team for Thursday and Friday. Unseasonably cold air moving across a still-warm Lake Michigan creates a perfect set up for heavy lake effect snow in West Michigan. What's the weather? Check out the...
WWMTCw
Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
WWMTCw
MDARD provides tips to keep illness away during cold and flu season
LANSING, Mich. — Cold weather has approached along with cold and flu season, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, also known as MDARD, said Tuesday. To stop the spread of illness, the MDARD shared simple habits and tips to stay healthy. Harmful viruses, bacterias, and other microbes can...
WWMTCw
How Michigan's new political lines affected the 2022 midterm election
LANSING, Mich. — A blue tidal wave hit Michigan last week with voters in the state voting in both a Democratic governor and legislature for the first time in 38 years. The November 2022 midterm was the first major election after a group of independent Michigan voters drew the political lines for themselves for the first time in state history.
WWMTCw
John Ball Zoo, Grand Valley State University team up to help conserve at-risk species
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eastern box turtles, freshwater mussels, Grand River sturgeon and others are being conserved through projects headed by Grand Rapids' John Ball Zoo and Grand Valley State University. John Ball Zoo: welcomes newest, mini member. A $25,000 research grant was awarded to the university by John...
WWMTCw
Genesee County woman wins $100k from Michigan Lottery
LANSING, Mich. - A Genesee County woman won a $100,000 prize on The Big Spin show from the Michigan Lottery. 35-year-old Alysha Flaigwon the big prize after spinning the prize wheel on The Big Spin show hosted by Detroit basketball champion, John Salley. Flaig was selected to participate in the...
WWMTCw
Former AG candidate Matthew DePerno running for Michigan GOP Chair
LANSING, Mich. — The former Republican candidate for Michigan's attorney general announced he is running to become the next leader of the state's Republican Party. Matthew DePerno lost to Democratic incumbent Dana Nessel by over 370,000 votes in the Nov. 8 midterm election, according to the Associated Press. "We...
WWMTCw
Vehicle engulfed in flames, man dies after crash in St. Joseph County
CENTREVILLE, Mich. — The St. Joseph County Sheriff's office continues to investigate a crash that left a vehicle burnt to a crisp. Icy roads: At least 17 vehicles damaged in pileup near Marshall. The passenger, a 74-year-old man, was left trapped inside a burning vehicle, after a vehicle ran...
WWMTCw
Former Hillsdale County sheriff's deputy pleads guilty to misconduct
LANSING, Mich. — A former Hillsdale County sheriff's deputy pled guilty to misconduct Tuesday, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel. Todd Barkley, 46, of Brownstown Township, faces one count of misconduct in office after allegedly arresting a woman multiple times, and exploiting his position in the Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office to coerce the woman into a sexual relationship, officials said.
WWMTCw
Man charged in drunk driving death of Mendon infant heads to trial
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — A 24-year-old suspected drunk driver charged in a fatal crash that killed an infant waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning. The crash: Suspected drunk driver kills 6-month-old in St. Joseph County crash. Efrain Jimenez-Lopez, 24, was charged with failure to stop...
WWMTCw
Multi-state Attorneys General Google privacy investigation reaches historic settlement
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan is expected to receive $12 million from a multi-state privacy investigation into Google's tracking practices, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel Monday. The investigation was opened by 39 attorneys general after a 2018 Associated Press article revealed Google "records your movements even when you explicitly...
WWMTCw
Pedestrian killed after being hit by driver in St. Joseph Township
ST. JOSEPH TWP., Mich. — A person died after being hit by a car in St. Joseph Township Sunday night, according to the St. Joseph Charter Township Police Department. Sprinkle Road crash: Driver hospitalized, power lines down after Sprinkle Road car crash. The crash happened on Niles Road near...
