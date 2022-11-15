Jonnie Irwin: ‘A Place In The Sun’ Presenter Reveals Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

British travel presenter Jonnie Irwin , known for British daytime shows A Place in the Sun and Escape to the Country , has revealed he has terminal cancer.

In an interview with British magazine Hello!, Irwin explained he has lung cancer that has spread to his brain and does not know how much time he has left. He had first suspected an issue after finding his vision blurred during filming back in 2020.

“Within a week of flying back from filming, I was being given six months to live,” he said. “I had to go home and tell my wife, who was looking after our babies, that she was on her own pretty much. That was devastating. All I could do was apologise to her. I felt so responsible.”

He said he hoped by revealing his diagnosis he would encourage others to make the most of their lives.

Irwin, 48, plans to continue working as much as he can, with an attitude of “living with cancer, not dying from it.”

The presenter has worked on Channel 4 ’s long-running property format A Place in the Sun since 2004 and has fronted episodes of Escape to the Country , the BBC daytime format.