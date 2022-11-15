Genshin Impact Fabulous Fungus Frenzy: How to get the secret ending

Players are having a lot of fun with Genshin Impact 3.2’s Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event, which is to end in a few days. During the time-limited event users are able to capture fungus beasts in the wilderness of Sumeru, train them up, and have them fight against teams of other fungi – if “Pokémon, but it’s Genshin Impact” sounds good to you, it’s worth checking out. Not to mention you can farm a lot of Primogems and get a free invitation for Dori out of it.

During the competition against the other tamers, players also have to uncover a conspiracy by an ambitious member of the Akademiya called Kautilya and a Fatui agent called Elchingen. With your help as well as some assistance from Yae Miko, Layla, and Cyno, the Matra are able to take the duo prisoner.

Elchingen, who reveals himself to be a subordinate of Dottore – the second-ranking among the Fatui Harbingers – vows vengeance against the players for thwarting his plans at the end of the event quest. That, however, might prove difficult for him to achieve, as the hidden ending of the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event shows.

Fabulous Fungus Frenzy: How to get the hidden ending of Elchingen

Teleport to the above-ground waypoint at Chatrakam Cave in the north of Sumeru and cross the river further north. Paimon suddenly breaks her silence and talks about Yae Miko’s closing remark about Elchingen at the contest. Head to the point indicated on the map above.

Nearby, you will find the Fatui debt collector Yurochka, who is titled “Remover of Potential Liabilities”, as well as a Wisdom Orb lying on the ground. As you know from playing though the event, Wisdom Orbs are the tools allowing you to form a connection with the fungi.

Defeat the villain to obtain the Wisdom Orb as well as a letter from the Fatui. The Orb is the one Elchingen used during the final battle of the event, and is described as being covered in blood.

The Fatui’s letter contains orders to the assassin and speaks of eliminating the overzealous subordinate before more damage is caused.

As turns out, Elchingen actually manages to escape from the Matra’s captivity, only to end up being eliminated by his own people – the Fatui once again showing their callousness. On the bright side, you don’t have to worry about him making good on his vow of revenge.

So, uh, thanks, Fatui?

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.