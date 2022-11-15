Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
What is a snow squall?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A snow squall is an intense burst of heavy snow that drops visibility quickly on the roadways. Squalls pose a risk to drivers because of how quickly conditions can change within minutes. Gusty winds may be embedded within any squalls as snow fastly accumulates. Scattered snow...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Sporadic heavy snow bursts through Friday morning, unseasonably cold temperatures for the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — It's "snow globe weather" in central Indiana with widespread flurries, snow showers and heavier snow bursts at times. The latter makes for tricky travel as they can cause quick-changing conditions for drivers. These heavier bursts oftentimes lead to accidents due to their sudden onset of snow-covered roads and near-whiteout conditions.
WISH-TV
How road temperatures will affect Tuesday’s snow
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While snowfall remains a possibility for many Tuesday morning in central Indiana, something to monitor will be the road temperatures. Multiple inches of snow fell on Saturday. For some spots, the snow was a little bit slow to accumulate on the roads. Tuesday morning road temperatures...
WISH-TV
Does above-average snow in November indicate an active winter ahead?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Entering Tuesday, the November 2022 snow total was 2.7″ in Indianapolis with all of the snow falling on November 12. There will be a few more chances of snow that could run this total up through the coming days. On average, the month of November only sees 0.8″ of snow.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: More snow, single-digit wind chills in the week ahead
INDIANAPOLIS — Dry air took a bite out of snow potential in Indianapolis today as better snow rates were displaced farther west and northwest, but even those areas have only had minor grassy accumulation. Thankfully, temperatures will remain well above freezing today and this evening, keeping roadways wet outside of any localized heavier snow pockets.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Timing Tuesday snow chances
INDIANAPOLIS — Another round of light snow arrives for the Tuesday morning drive. Allow some extra time to work and school and watch those bridges and overpasses for some slick spots. Snowfall potential is a coating to two inches. The snow showers will mix with some light rain and...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Snowy Tuesday morning commute
INDIANAPOLIS — Welcome to the best weather day of the week and the warmest, too. That's not saying much with "highs" this afternoon only in the lower 40s — a good 10 degrees below the daily average high for mid-November. However, it certainly is a nice recovery from...
cbs4indy.com
More snow is on the way for Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the 20s! We have a cold week ahead with snow chances mixed in throughout the week. For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the lower 40s with mostly sunny skies. This will be the warmest day of the week. Clouds will increase as we head into the evening and overnight ahead of our next snow showers. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Cold Monday morning followed by more snow Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS — The unseasonably cold temperatures have staying power and will linger into next weekend. Cloud cover that blanketed the sky Sunday will gradually clear out overnight and set the stage for our coldest temperatures since mid-March. We're forecasting Monday morning lows of 15°-20° which means the heavy coats, winter hats, and gloves will be needed heading into work and school.
WISH-TV
Crashes cause backups on EB and WB I-70 near Mt. Comfort
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two traffic issues on I-70 near Mt. Comfort — one in the eastbound lanes and one in the westbound lanes — are causing major backups Wednesday morning. Rollover crash, concrete barrier causing issues on WB I-70 A rollover crash near mile marker 96 has...
WISH-TV
BMV West Lafayette branch announces closure
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle’s West Lafayette branch will be closing at the end of the year. The announcement was made Tuesday afternoon by BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage. According to a release, the branch will remain open until Dec. 17. The...
Here are Indy’s most dangerous roads
INDIANAPOLIS — Roughly every 81 minutes a pedestrian is killed by a driver in the United States. That statistic alone is enough to raise a few eyebrows, but when you consider that in 2021 that translated into 7,485 people never making it home, the scope of the problem comes into view. Like all others, the […]
Gleaners returning to drive-thru distributions
INDIANAPOLIS — Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana announced Monday that it is returning to drive-thru distributions, similar to what occurred during the pandemic. Gleaners cited sustained increased need as the reason for the move. The food bank says that the amount of residents being served is up 50% from the start of the year. “We […]
IMPD investigates serious crash involving pedestrian on city's near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the near west side of Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Washington Street and South Livingston Avenue, which is just south of the intersection of Holt and Rockville roads.
WISH-TV
East side neighborhood named next Lift Indy neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Wednesday an east side neighborhood will be the city’s next Lift Indy neighborhood. The East 38th Street Corridor, located on the city’s east side, will be this year’s recipient of Hogsett’s initiative aimed at building healthy Indianapolis neighborhoods.
WISH-TV
Oxford, Indiana, woman dies in crash of SUV, tow truck in Carroll County
WHEELING, Ind. (WISH) — An Oxford, Indiana, woman died in the crash of her SUV and a tow truck on Monday morning, the Indiana State Police say. Ashlena King, 29, died at the crash scene in eastern Carroll County. Police were called just before 10 a.m. Monday to the...
Wrong-way driver crashes into ambulance on Indy's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is investigating after a wrong-way driver crashed into an ambulance along Interstate 65 on Indianapolis' northwest side early Wednesday morning. Around 1 a.m., dispatchers began receiving calls of a car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-65 around the 115 mile-marker, just north...
WISH-TV
SUV driver dies in crash with car near Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A person died in a collision of a car and an SUV Monday afternoon, according to the Tippecanoe County Sherriff’s Office. The person who died at the crash scene was driving the SUV. At 5:26 p.m., the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received...
Pat Sullivan: Winterizing your home's exterior
INDIANAPOLIS — Winter weather has arrived in central Indiana and it's time to make sure your home is ready for freezing temperatures. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware & Garden has advice on how to get the outside of your house ready for winter. Perhaps the easiest and most important...
wbiw.com
Greenwood man dies in Columbus crash
COLUMBUS – A Greenwood man died Monday night following a crash on State Road 46, near County Road 750 East in Columbus involving an SUV and a semi. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, the accident was reported at 7:30 .m., southeast of Columbus. When police arrived...
