Michigan Democrats scored historic victories in the midterm elections, taking control of the state House, Senate, and the governor’s mansion for the first time since 1983. The wins were thanks, at least in part, to the Democrats’ pro-worker, pro-jobs agenda. Now it’s time for Democrats to show that their pro-worker agenda isn’t just talk. One good way to do that would be for the legislature, as a first order of business, to repeal Michigan’s decade-old right-to-work law....

