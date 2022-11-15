ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Cool! Illinois Retailer Offers Build-A-Pet Take Home Kits For The Holidays

Forget the mall, get yourself one of these DIY Build-A-Pet kits from Teddy Mountain and bring your teddy to life from the comfort of your own home. If you've ever struggled trying to find a unique, fun activity that you and your kiddos can enjoy together, look no further! Teddy Mountain in Rockford, Illinois is here to save the day this Holiday season.
ROCKFORD, IL
Get Ready for a Breathtaking 'All Aglow' 2022 at Illinois' Nicholas Conservatory

An even more beautiful holiday experience arrives when All Aglow comes alive at Rockford's very popular Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens. I don't believe there is a more photographed spot in the entire Rockford region, than the Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens. My wedding photos, homecoming, and prom photos for our two oldest kids, and you can pretty much multiply that by thousands more.
ROCKFORD, IL
Fred VanVleet's 2023 Turkey Giveaway Will Help More Rockford Families

Rockford native and NBA star Fred VanVleet helping more families than ever before put a feast on their tables for Thanksgiving in 2022. Here are the details. Again, Fred VanVleet, is right on time. Where there's a need in the Rockford community, he keeps showing up. Communities stay strong when we all find our own unique ways to contribute, whether you're right down the street, or living hundreds of miles away in Toronto, Canada.
ROCKFORD, IL
Totally Romantic Illinois Couple Gets Married At…Aldi?

I'm sure that when I get home today my wife Amy, having read this piece, will be wondering aloud why in the world we chose Rockford's Sinnissippi Gardens as our wedding venue when we could have tied the knot in a perfectly good supermarket. Luckily, I remember her turning her...
BATAVIA, IL
Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in prison for Waukesha parade attack

Darrell Brooks has been sentenced to life in prison for his attack on the Waukesha Christmas parade. Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in prison for Waukesha …. Darrell Brooks has been sentenced to life in prison for his attack on the Waukesha Christmas parade. Winnebago County celebrates 100 years of...
WAUKESHA, WI
Rockford man killed in Loves Park crash

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The man killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Loves Park has been identified. Mark McLamarrah, 63 of Rockford, lost his life in the crash. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Forest Hills and Landstrom Roads, next to Forest Hills Country Club. Investigators said that McLamarrah was […]
LOVES PARK, IL
This Million Dollar Illinois Home Looks Like The Brady Bunch House

This estate in Wayne, Illinois was originally supposed to be designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and ended up looking like the house from The Brady Bunch. Wayne, Illinois is an affluent town in the western suburbs of Chicago just south of Elgin where Rt. 59 intersects Rt. 64. If you've been through there you know that the houses can get pretty nice.
WAYNE, IL
Christmas Tree Farms and Stands in the Stateline

There's nothing quite like a real Christmas tree in your living room on Christmas day. If you want a wonderful-smelling tree in your house to give you feelings of Christmas cheer, then check out our list of cut-your-own tree farms and pre-cut stands in the Rockford area. Create a new family tradition by heading to a local tree farm and cutting down your own Christmas tree or stopping by a pre-cut stand!
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford BBB Says This Is The #1 Scam Illinois Is Falling For

There have been scams around as long as humans have been around, which means that there are thousands of different ways for the unscrupulous among us to trick people out of their money. According to a report from the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau (BBB), the number...
ROCKFORD, IL
Driving in Light Illinois and Wisconsin Snow, WAY MORE Likely to Cause Accidents

This light snow fall we are experiencing, is way worse to drive in than the heavy stuff! WEATHER. As we get to work and home with a "dusting" of the white stuff on the streets, this is a time when we begin to see drivers make crucial errors. Following a car as you normally would, stopping at a stop sign the same way as you usually would...These things will not work with the snow like this.
WISCONSIN STATE
One Fall Hotspot in Illinois is Nearly Ready to Reopen for Christmas Fun

As I sit here watching the snow fall outside my office window, I can't help daydreaming about all the Christmas fun that is just around the corner in Illinois. Beautiful holiday decorations and light displays, visits with Santa, time spent with family and friends, I can't wait for any of it and am already planning this year's holiday to-do list.
AURORA, IL
5 Dazzling Holiday Light Shows in Illinois You Shouldn't Miss

When is time to pack into the car to go on a Christmas light display tour in northern Illinois with some hot chocolate, these are some great stops to make. There is no shortage of great places to take in all the illuminated colors of the holiday season. Once you've made it through all your favorite neighborhoods to see all the beautifully lit homes, it's on to something even bigger.
ILLINOIS STATE
Felon Arrested in Rockford with AK-47, Handguns, Stacks of Cash

A Rockford man who was arrested on drug charges just eight days ago in downstate Illinois is back in custody after numerous firearms were found in his Winnebago County residence. According to a press release from the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, investigations into alleged illegal drug activity happening in the...
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford, IL
