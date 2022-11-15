ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Jim Boeheim gets 1,000th win as Syracuse tops Northeastern

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim reached his 1,000th career victory on Saturday in a 76-48 win over Northeastern. Joe Girard had 21 points and five 3-pointers for the Orange (2-1), Jesse Edwards added 19 points and seven rebounds and freshman Judah Mintz scored 18 points. Boeheim has been at the helm of Syracuse since 1976, and had 101 wins over the course of five seasons vacated in 2015 by the NCAA. The Orange led Northeastern in points in the paint (44-20), points off turnovers (18-10), and fast break points (13-0).
SYRACUSE, NY
The Times Herald

Boys basketball players to watch in the Blue Water Area this season

As the temperature drops and daylight decreases, this is your reminder to start heading indoors. May I suggest the nearest high school gymnasium in the Blue Water Area? The 2022-23 MHSAA boys basketball season begins Dec. 5. Here are some local players to watch for this year, listed alphabetically. D'Quan Haskins, Richmond, Senior ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy