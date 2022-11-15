Read full article on original website
Related
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' 'bizarre' last words to 3 murdered football players revealed
University of Virginia accused gunman's "bizarre" last words to three football players killed returning from a field trip were repeated by another student who witnessed the bloodshed.
College football world reacts to shocking upset
Vanderbilt takes down another SEC East foe. The post College football world reacts to shocking upset appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jim Boeheim gets 1,000th win as Syracuse tops Northeastern
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim reached his 1,000th career victory on Saturday in a 76-48 win over Northeastern. Joe Girard had 21 points and five 3-pointers for the Orange (2-1), Jesse Edwards added 19 points and seven rebounds and freshman Judah Mintz scored 18 points. Boeheim has been at the helm of Syracuse since 1976, and had 101 wins over the course of five seasons vacated in 2015 by the NCAA. The Orange led Northeastern in points in the paint (44-20), points off turnovers (18-10), and fast break points (13-0).
Cal-Stanford Game Summary: Bears Rally to Win the Big Game
Fumble return by Jackson Sirmon is the key play as the Bears rally from 17-6 deficit to win the Big Game and end a six-game losing streak
Week 12 college football Twitter trolls
Week 12 of the college football season saw plenty of social media trolls heckle their opponents.
Wyoming HS football team defeats Taft 7-0 to win Division IV, Region 16 title
Wyoming High School football team defeated Taft 7-0 in a Division IV, Region 16 final at Lakota West. Wyoming (14-0) advances to the state semifinal Nov. 26.
Kirby Smart discusses red-zone offense, preparing for Will Levis and more after Georgia beats UK
Everything the head coach of No. 1 Georgia had to say after the Bulldogs did enough to defeat Kentucky on Saturday night at Kroger Field.
Boys basketball players to watch in the Blue Water Area this season
As the temperature drops and daylight decreases, this is your reminder to start heading indoors. May I suggest the nearest high school gymnasium in the Blue Water Area? The 2022-23 MHSAA boys basketball season begins Dec. 5. Here are some local players to watch for this year, listed alphabetically. D'Quan Haskins, Richmond, Senior ...
Comments / 0