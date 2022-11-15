Read full article on original website
Famous Actors Who Served in the US Military
Folks from all walks of life join the military. Even some of the biggest actors of all time have spent time in the armed forces, and you might be surprised at who some of them were. There’s no shortage of reasons why people enlist. Some join out of a simple desire to serve their country. […]
8 Rockers Who Are Veterans
There are some great musicians among the veterans we honor on this Veterans Day.
historynet.com
When American Planes Fought American Planes in World War II
Eighty years ago, on November 8, 1942, the Allies launched Operation Torch, the amphibious invasion of French North Africa and the first major U.S. foray into World War II’s European theater. An American aircraft carrier, USS Ranger, and four escort carriers brought 109 Grumman F4F-4 Wildcat fighters, 36 Douglas SBD-3 Dauntless dive bombers and 27 Grumman TBF-1 Avenger torpedo bombers to support the Western Task Force off Morocco. Facing the Americans were Vichy French forces with 208 aircraft, 84 of which had been built in the U.S. and delivered to the French before their 1940 capitulation to Germany. The Vichy air arsenal included Douglas DB-7 attack bombers, Martin 167 Maryland light bombers and Curtiss H-75A fighters, export versions of P-36A Hawks.
Vietnam veteran shares war experience
Gene Ramsey pulls a framed photo out of the cardboard box where he keeps his war mementos. The old letters, newspaper articles, Bronze Star and black and white pictures tell pieces of his story, but it’s the photo he reaches for first. In it, he is forever frozen in...
Son travels to France to meet family who sheltered his father during World War II
The parachute that saved Thomas La Grua's life after his plane was shot down during World War II was made into a dress for the daughter of the family that hid him from the Nazis. That was one of the bits of history that 75-year-old Frank La Grua of Delray Beach discovered this summer when...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Wait for Me, Daddy: The True Story Behind the Iconic World War II Photo
The Wait for Me, Daddy photograph became one of the most famous images to come out of Canada during the Second World War. A seemingly heart-felt image of a young boy running to his soldier father as he prepares for his deployment overseas, the story behind the photo is much more complicated.
Next Avenue
Writing Vietnam
The catharsis of writing their memoirs helped two Vietnam veterans heal. "Write hard and clear about what hurts." — Ernest Hemingway. What is that place where we store our memories? Is it a virtual file cabinet filled with sounds and pictures and smells? Does it stay in permanent storage, or do we visit from time to time to honor or mourn what happened long ago?
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
A Faux Paris Was Built to Fool German Bombers During World War I
When Paris was the target of German bombers during the First World War, officials immediately began to devise ways to stop future air raids from occurring. Attention was put on anti-aircraft technology, but the enemy simply adapted their tactics. During night raids, pilots used topography to locate targets, and the city wasn’t all that difficult to spot. To combat this, a plan was put in place to create a “faux Paris” – however, construction was only partially completed by the time the conflict ended.
Remains of World War II soldier from Pennsylvania identified 77 years after he was killed in ambush
Authorities have identified the remains of a World War II soldier from Pennsylvania who was killed during an ambush in France in 1945, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said. Scientists from DPAA and the Armed Forces Medial Examiner System used DNA, dental and anthropological analysis to determine that previously unidentified...
Europe-First WWII plan sent Oregonians to defend Britain
The earliest stages of the war against Germany involved sending long-range U.S. bombers to England. Although America entered World War II after the Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, some of the most ultimately decisive U.S military decisions that were made early the next year involved Europe. They included basing long-range American bombers in Britain to attack German targets. Many Oregonians were involved in the missions over the next few years — including some who never came back and those like Portlander and future KOIN radio/TV personality Clint Gruber who only came home after being held as...
Killed in WWII, B-17 tail gunner Staff Sgt. Nies accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Walter Nies, 23, a tail gunner on a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber who was killed during World War II, has been accounted for.
freightwaves.com
A look back at Old Shaky, the famed Douglas C-124 Cargomaster II
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. This story originally appeared at Flyingmag.com. By Kimberly Johnson. As far as aircraft go, the Douglas C-124 Cargomaster II...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Leopard I: Over 50 Years After Its Introduction, It Continues to Serve on the Battlefield
Tanks first appeared in combat during World War I at the Somme, one of the deadliest battles in history. The armored vehicles proved effective against trench warfare and intimidated the enemy. These behemoths have since played important roles in subsequent conflicts, with the Leopard I main battle tank (MBT), which entered service in 1965, being among the most impressive.
WWII bracelet found in the alps, now home in Mesa after 80 years
On July 16th, 1945, a crew of seven aboard a B-17 crashed during a final cargo run at the end of World War II near Vils, Austria
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
August von Mackensen: The German Field Marshal Dubbed ‘The Last Hussar’
Hussars originated in Central Europe in the 15th and 16th centuries and were made up of light cavalry soldiers. Though military in nature, they can easily be compared to a European version of the American cowboy. Legendary German Field Marshal August von Mackensen was dubbed “The Last Hussar” during his service, which included commanding units throughout the First World War, despite being in his 60s.
