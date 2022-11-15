ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Famous Actors Who Served in the US Military

Folks from all walks of life join the military. Even some of the biggest actors of all time have spent time in the armed forces, and you might be surprised at who some of them were.   There’s no shortage of reasons why people enlist. Some join out of a simple desire to serve their country. […]
COLORADO STATE
historynet.com

When American Planes Fought American Planes in World War II

Eighty years ago, on November 8, 1942, the Allies launched Operation Torch, the amphibious invasion of French North Africa and the first major U.S. foray into World War II’s European theater. An American aircraft carrier, USS Ranger, and four escort carriers brought 109 Grumman F4F-4 Wildcat fighters, 36 Douglas SBD-3 Dauntless dive bombers and 27 Grumman TBF-1 Avenger torpedo bombers to support the Western Task Force off Morocco. Facing the Americans were Vichy French forces with 208 aircraft, 84 of which had been built in the U.S. and delivered to the French before their 1940 capitulation to Germany. The Vichy air arsenal included Douglas DB-7 attack bombers, Martin 167 Maryland light bombers and Curtiss H-75A fighters, export versions of P-36A Hawks.
MARYLAND STATE
The Star

Vietnam veteran shares war experience

Gene Ramsey pulls a framed photo out of the cardboard box where he keeps his war mementos. The old letters, newspaper articles, Bronze Star and black and white pictures tell pieces of his story, but it’s the photo he reaches for first. In it, he is forever frozen in...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Wait for Me, Daddy: The True Story Behind the Iconic World War II Photo

The Wait for Me, Daddy photograph became one of the most famous images to come out of Canada during the Second World War. A seemingly heart-felt image of a young boy running to his soldier father as he prepares for his deployment overseas, the story behind the photo is much more complicated.
Next Avenue

Writing Vietnam

The catharsis of writing their memoirs helped two Vietnam veterans heal. "Write hard and clear about what hurts." — Ernest Hemingway. What is that place where we store our memories? Is it a virtual file cabinet filled with sounds and pictures and smells? Does it stay in permanent storage, or do we visit from time to time to honor or mourn what happened long ago?
CALIFORNIA STATE
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

A Faux Paris Was Built to Fool German Bombers During World War I

When Paris was the target of German bombers during the First World War, officials immediately began to devise ways to stop future air raids from occurring. Attention was put on anti-aircraft technology, but the enemy simply adapted their tactics. During night raids, pilots used topography to locate targets, and the city wasn’t all that difficult to spot. To combat this, a plan was put in place to create a “faux Paris” – however, construction was only partially completed by the time the conflict ended.
Portland Tribune

Europe-First WWII plan sent Oregonians to defend Britain

The earliest stages of the war against Germany involved sending long-range U.S. bombers to England. Although America entered World War II after the Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, some of the most ultimately decisive U.S military decisions that were made early the next year involved Europe. They included basing long-range American bombers in Britain to attack German targets. Many Oregonians were involved in the missions over the next few years — including some who never came back and those like Portlander and future KOIN radio/TV personality Clint Gruber who only came home after being held as...
OREGON STATE
freightwaves.com

A look back at Old Shaky, the famed Douglas C-124 Cargomaster II

FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. This story originally appeared at Flyingmag.com. By Kimberly Johnson. As far as aircraft go, the Douglas C-124 Cargomaster II...
MINNESOTA STATE
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Leopard I: Over 50 Years After Its Introduction, It Continues to Serve on the Battlefield

Tanks first appeared in combat during World War I at the Somme, one of the deadliest battles in history. The armored vehicles proved effective against trench warfare and intimidated the enemy. These behemoths have since played important roles in subsequent conflicts, with the Leopard I main battle tank (MBT), which entered service in 1965, being among the most impressive.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

August von Mackensen: The German Field Marshal Dubbed ‘The Last Hussar’

Hussars originated in Central Europe in the 15th and 16th centuries and were made up of light cavalry soldiers. Though military in nature, they can easily be compared to a European version of the American cowboy. Legendary German Field Marshal August von Mackensen was dubbed “The Last Hussar” during his service, which included commanding units throughout the First World War, despite being in his 60s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy