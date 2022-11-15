The earliest stages of the war against Germany involved sending long-range U.S. bombers to England. Although America entered World War II after the Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, some of the most ultimately decisive U.S military decisions that were made early the next year involved Europe. They included basing long-range American bombers in Britain to attack German targets. Many Oregonians were involved in the missions over the next few years — including some who never came back and those like Portlander and future KOIN radio/TV personality Clint Gruber who only came home after being held as...

OREGON STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO