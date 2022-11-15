Read full article on original website
Mont Harmon Students Go Fishing
At Mont Harmon, teacher Tom Lasslo has an elective class option called PE Explorations. Depending on the level of the class a student takes, they will do everything from learning and doing sports like pickleball and cornhole to doing taxidermy. Lasslo secured funds for Mont Harmon from the Rocky Mountain...
RSVP to Giggling Life's Annual Horses, Hot Chocolate, & Holiday Cheer
The Giggling Life Care Farm invites guests (ages 5+) to enjoy the 4th annual Horses, Hot Chocolate, and Holiday Cheer event. Taking place across six dates (Nov 21 & 22 and Dec 10, 17, 21, & 22), visitors will enjoy a slew of holiday merriment alongside the farm's animal crew. Each date is limited to 12 participants.
Carbon Schools Celebrate Red Ribbon Week
Red Ribbon Week is a national campaign movement celebrated on Oct. 23-31 each year. Schools across the country participate in Red Ribbon Week festivities. The theme for 2022 National Red Ribbon Week was “Celebrate Life. Live Drug Free.™” Created by Emily King, Chelsea Abbott and Celise Wicker, along with seventh graders at Wayland-Cohocton Middle School in Wayland, New York, the theme is a reminder that everyday Americans across the country make significant daily contributions to their communities by being the best they can be because they live drug-free. (redribbon.org)
Veterans share stories with Papillion La Vista students for class project
Each one of us has our own story unique story and for veterans, that story is often filled with tales of service and sacrifice.
Powderpuff game raises funds for Christmas programs
Carrollton junior and senior girls took to the football field last week with members of the high school football team as coaches for a fundraising event. The powderpuff teams, accompanied by male cheerleaders, who received a few tips from the high school cheerleading squad, raised $2,450 for the high school Caring Helping Sharing (CHS) Club. The money will be put to good use, according to CHS Club Advisor Belinda Mach.
