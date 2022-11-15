Read full article on original website
Hiker finds black bear cubs shot to death, New Jersey officials say. Now come charges
A hiker came across three dead black bear cubs along the border of a state park and called police, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. When authorities arrived, they found a fourth dead cub near Ringwood State Park on Nov. 13, department spokesman Larry Hajna told McClatchy News in a statement.
Northern California man arrested, accused of deadly shooting during July drug deal
A Northern California man was arrested this month on suspicion of homicide in connection with a July shooting that took place during a marijuana deal, authorities said. Juan Rodriguez-Gil, 29, of Gridley was taken into custody last week while trying to re-enter the state from Mexico, authorities said. Deputies responded...
John Duarte takes slim lead over Adam Gray in House race, latest Valley ballot counts show
Madera County’s first election update in six days offered another tilt in a see-saw battle for 13th Congressional District in central California – a race in which neither candidate has held a lead of even one percentage point since Election Night on Nov. 8. Republican contender John Duarte,...
Newsom asked cities to set targets for reducing homelessness. Sacramento’s goal? A 71% spike
Gov. Gavin Newsom has been increasingly clear about California’s homeless crisis: he wants to see results from local government. That means fewer roadside encampments, fewer people sleeping on the sidewalks at night and more stable housing for those who don’t have any. So while reviewing local plans for...
Man who lost to his mom in election is charged with rape, South Dakota officials say
Bud Marty May, a candidate who lost his bid for South Dakota’s House of Representatives, has been arrested on a charge of rape, jail records show. May, a Republican, was one of four candidates vying for two District 27 seats and ran against his mother, Elizabeth May, and Democrats Peri Pourier and Norma Rendon.
California child dies from combination of flu, RSV in first fatal pediatric case this season
The state Department of Public Health reported Monday that the flu and RSV claimed the life of a California child under age 5 for the first time in the 2022-23 season. To protect the privacy of the family, state officials said they would not be releasing any further information on the child.
New CalPERS rule limits how long retirees can work while drawing a pension
The CalPERS Board of Administration approved new restrictions Tuesday on how long retired public employees may work without giving up pension payments. The board set an initial two-year limit, plus extensions, on retired annuitant appointments. The appointments allow retirees to earn paychecks for up to 960 hours of work per year from employers who participate in CalPERS.
