Putnam County, FL

San Luis Obispo Tribune

New CalPERS rule limits how long retirees can work while drawing a pension

The CalPERS Board of Administration approved new restrictions Tuesday on how long retired public employees may work without giving up pension payments. The board set an initial two-year limit, plus extensions, on retired annuitant appointments. The appointments allow retirees to earn paychecks for up to 960 hours of work per year from employers who participate in CalPERS.
CALIFORNIA STATE

