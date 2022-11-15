Read full article on original website
Court tells Destiny 2 cheat makers that yes, cheating actually is bad
Bungie, the developer behind Destiny 2, has been in the middle of a finger-pointing lawsuit lately. The studio originally sought to put a damper on cheaters in its game by going directly to the source and suing Phoenix Digital Group, the owners of the website AimJunkies.com, which purportedly sold a Destiny 2 aimbot hack.
Bungie just broke Destiny 2 on Steam Deck (if you're on Windows) (Update)
Bungie now blocks Destiny 2 from running on Steam Deck, even if you install Windows onto the handheld.
How to preload ‘Warzone 2’ for all platforms
Though Warzone 2 players won’t be able to jump into the new battle royale until tomorrow (November 16), it’s worth downloading the game ahead of launch so that you can start playing as soon as it’s live – to that end, here’s when (and how) to preload Warzone 2.
GTA 6 Rumor Leaks Major New Gameplay Feature
A new rumor about GTA 6 -- the tentative name for the new Grand Theft Auto game in development at Rockstar Games -- has potentially leaked a prominent new gameplay feature. As you may know, earlier this year GTA 6 leaked online in a massive way, giving fans their first look at a very early version of the game. This footage in turn revealed things like the game's dual protagonists and its Vice City setting. What it didn't show though was the ability to go prone, which hasn't been in any previous GTA game, but is supposedly going to be in this one.
How long will ‘Warzone’ be down for?
Though the launch of Warzone 2 brings plenty of new features for Call of Duty fans to dive into, the sequel’s release means the original game’s servers will be taken offline for a lengthy period. For fans looking to stick with Caldera, here’s how long the first Warzone will be down for.
Free PS4 games – the best to play without breaking the bank
There are loads of free PS4 games to enjoy right now
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Release Date, Preload, Download Size, Gameplay, and More
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 — out this week on all major platforms — as the name suggests, is a massive rework to Activision’s premium, free-to-play battle royale formula. “Built from the ground up,” this sequel adds loads of interesting twists to the base game, with its biggest sell being the Al Mazrah map, boasting 18 major points of interest, as you hunt survivors across coastal towns, rocky peaks, deserts, and explore an entire city. Sprucing up the classic Warzone experience would be the introduction of underwater combat, which while limited to handguns, creates ample opportunities for creative stealth takedowns.
After brief scare, Destiny 2 still works on Steam Deck when running Windows
A recent post showed an error message that indicated Destiny 2 was not supported on Steam Deck when the handheld was running Windows.
Modern Warfare 2: How To Unlock The M13B AR
Season 1 for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is nearly upon us, which means the latest iteration in Activision's military shooter just got loads more content. This includes the game's first battle pass, a new multiplayer game mode, new multiplayer maps, operators, and, of course, the launch of "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0," which includes an entirely new DMZ mode. One of the latest additions should be familiar to fans of Infinity Ward's previous "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" – the M13B assault rifle.
Warzone 2 will transfer your COD Points - if you're on the same platform
Good news for Modern Warfare 2 veterans
How to inspect your weapon in Modern Warfare 2
One of the features that launched with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the ability to inspect your weapons while in a match. While this feature seems like it should be a given for a Call of Duty title, Vanguard and Modern Warfare 2019 didn’t implement it until a couple of months after launch. To see it in MW2 at launch is a great sign, but some players are confused about how to actually trigger the inspection.
