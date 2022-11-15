ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Manchin has first 2024 challenger as Rep. Alex Mooney enters race

By Asher Notheis
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gB1US_0jBXsyKe00

R ep. Alex Mooney (R-WV) has entered the race for the 2024 election to try and unseat Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV).

Mooney announced his challenge to the senator in a radio interview on MetroNews Talkline on Tuesday morning. Upon taking office in Congress in 2015, Mooney became the first Hispanic congressman to represent West Virginia and worked as a chairman of the Maryland Republican Party prior to his time in Congress, according to Fox News.

REPUBLICANS AIM TO TURN ESG INTO 2024 LIABILITY FOR DEMOCRATS

Mooney's challenge to Manchin comes right after he emerged as the victor in the 2022 midterm elections in West Virginia's 2nd District, besting Democratic challenger Barry Wendell, according to WDTV. In the primary election, Mooney beat fellow Rep. David McKinley (R-WV) in the primary as the state underwent redistricting.

The Republican took a shot at Manchin on Nov. 5, claiming that the senator's words are "sad attempts to cover his efforts to empower Joe Biden's liberal agenda."

"He literally handed Biden his biggest policy 'win' by supporting dramatic tax increases that will threaten the entire coal industry and the thousands of West Virginia jobs and communities it supports," Mooney wrote, referring to Manchin demanding that President Joe Biden apologize for comments he made on closing coal plants.


Manchin is one of the GOP's top targets in 2024 as the party tries to reclaim both the White House and the Senate after failing to secure the latter in the 2022 midterm elections . On Monday, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, a former 2018 Senate hopeful, told the Hill that he is "evaluating options" and is "looking very closely at the Senate race."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The outlet also listed Mooney and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) as possible challengers to Manchin. Justice cannot seek another term as governor due to being term-limited, opening up the possibility of seeking another position in politics.

The Washington Examiner contacted Mooney's office for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Republican Ted Budd wins race for US Senate against Democratic opponent Cheri Beasley

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Republican Ted Budd has ridden his relentless “Bidenflation” campaign message into a seat in the U.S. Senate. Budd, a gun-shop owner from Advance who has represented the 13th Congressional District since 2016, overcame the big dollars advantage of Democrat Cheri Beasley and will be North Carolina’s new senator. NewsNation called the race at about 11:30 p.m.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Live Results: Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka in narrow lead against Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski in Alaska Senate election

Explore more race results below. Sen. Lisa Murkowski ran against fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka and Democrat Patricia Chesbro, but the battle is largely between the two Republicans. Tshibaka is endorsed by Donald Trump, while Murkowski has the endorsements of several high-profile Democrats, including Sen. Joe Manchin. Murkowski has bucked her...
ALASKA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus update: $3,200 one-time payments must be claimed before deadline Tuesday

Between 9 million and 10 million taxpayers remain eligible for COVID-19 stimulus payments worth thousands of dollars, but the deadline is on Tuesday. Through funds leftover from the child tax credit or COVID-19 relief stimulus checks, low-income U.S. citizens may be eligible for up to $3,200 in direct checks, according to the Government Accountability Office. If eligible, all they will need to do is file simplified tax returns, the deadline for which has been extended to Tuesday, Nov. 15.
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
252K+
Followers
72K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy