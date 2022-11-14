Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Why trucking fleets are expanding amid a freight slowdown
Shain Ferriss started his trucking company in 2013 with one truck. Today, Ferriss’ fleet, called Greenmiles, has about 25 power units. As a freight recession looms, it’s not the best market for a small fleet like Greenmiles, which mostly hauls frozen or refrigerated meat. Ferriss wants to get...
FedEx to furlough drivers just as Christmas season begins
FedEx Freight, the company’s less-than-truckload arm unit, says an unspecified number of its employees will be furloughed in early December to match lower-than-expected demand. The furloughs will last around three months. During this time, workers will still receive health benefits and may file for unemployment benefits with the state.
USPS Suspends Service In These 2 States
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WESH
Rossen Reports: We test UPS, FedEx & Postal Service for speed and cost
Shipping for the holidays? It can be costly and slow. But with inflation jacking up prices and a shortage of truck drivers still looming … this year, shipping your packages could be even tougher. Our Chief National Consumer Correspondent Jeff Rossen tests out UPS, FedEx and USPS for shipping...
U.S. Bank asks its employees to come into the office three times a week
Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank is asking its employees to start coming into the office three days a week. In a recent email to employees, CEO Andy Cecere said the company wishes to reintroduce more on-site work into its model as the nation adapts to the deadly COVID pandemic, saying that while performance is strong when employees work remotely, things "collaboration" and "engagement" suffer.
USPS Changes Service In Florida and Louisiana
Is it Legal to Tip New Jersey Postal Workers for the Holidays?
Here's the real answer to a question that gets asked every year. The holidays are coming up quickly! Tis the season to show some extra gratitude for the people who work so hard to take care of us. It's customary to give a larger tip than normal to people like your hair dresser, landscapers, and news carriers. Some people even show gratitude for gas pump attendants.
USPS Announces Changes for the Holiday Season
Post Office Warns People Not to Use Its Mail Boxes
The U.S. Postal Service has warned people not to use its blue boxes on specific dates.
Starbucks workers strike at more than 100 US stores
Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores are on strike Thursday in their largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year. The walkouts coincide with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, when the company gives free reusable cups to customers who order a holiday drink. Workers say it’s often one of the busiest days of the year. Starbucks declined to say how many red cups it plans to distribute.
Why More Than 600 Foodland Workers Are Poised To Strike In Hawaii
One of Hawaii’s largest private employers is scheduled to meet Thursday with union leaders to avert a threatened strike that could cause a massive blow to the company on the eve of the key holiday season. Foodland Supermarket Ltd.’s collective bargaining agreement with the United Food and Commercial Workers...
US Postal Service deadlines for Christmas deliveries
MIAMI - With Thanksgiving right around the corner and Christmas on the horizon, the U.S. Postal Service is gearing up for a busy holiday season.To ensure that your cards and gifts arrive before December 25th, the postal service has issued some deadlines.Card and first-class packages must be sent by December 17th.Priority mail must be sent by December 19th.Express service must be sent by December 23rd. Staffing shortages, challenges from the pandemic, and other challenges meant difficulties for the USPS in the previous two years, but postal officials say they are ready this year. USPS Executive Manager of Strategic Initiatives, Greg White, said a major increase in hiring is among the steps the Postal Service is taking to ensure packages are delivered in a timely manner. White said USPS is hiring 20,000 seasonal employees and has promoted thousands more from part time to full time staff. Tammy Whitcomb Hull, the Inspector General for USPS said the Postal Service does not anticipate a massive increase in the number of packages that have to be processed and will have a more stable workforce this year, which will help with deliveries.
Krispy Kreme settles U.S. charges it skimped on overtime pay
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT.O) agreed to pay $1.19 million to settle U.S. Department of Labor charges it failed to properly pay overtime to several hundred workers, the agency said on Thursday.
CBS News
More than 2,000 Starbucks employees to go on 'Red Cup Rebellion' strike
MIAMI-- More than 2,000 employees at 112 Starbucks locations are set to go on a one-day strike Thursday, according to the union which has been organizing stores for the last year. The union says it is striking to protest the retaliation taken against union supporters nationwide. It is also protesting...
Avoid the blue box blues: USPS offers tips for the holidays
The holidays often mean presents, but before shipping any gifts this holiday season, the United States Postal Service is warning customers to be careful about how they send packages. While identity theft may be a concern year-round, many people send gift cards, checks or money through the mail this time...
tedmag.com
ABC: Construction Backlog and Contractor Confidence Waver in October
After surpassing its pre-pandemic level in September, backlog is now back below the reading observed in February 2020. Backlog in the commercial and institutional category posted its largest monthly decline since July 2020 and is now 0.4 months below pre-pandemic levels. ABC’s Construction Confidence Index reading for sales increased in...
MilitaryTimes
Thousands of independent pharmacies now able to rejoin Tricare network
Nearly 15,000 independent pharmacies will have a chance to rejoin the Tricare retail pharmacy network, according to officials with Express Scripts. The move comes in response to the Kroger grocery chain’s Sept. 30 announcement that its 2,200 pharmacies in 35 states would no longer participate in the Tricare provider network, officials said.
#RedCupRebellion: Thousands of Starbucks Workers Strike During One of the Company's Most Popular Days of the Year
Starbucks fanatics line up each year for Red Cup Day in hopes of scoring that year's limited-edition reusable cup.
US Postal Service warns of delivery delays, disruptions
Just as the holiday season starts, the U.S. Postal Service is trying to avoid all the late deliveries and other disruptions that occurred during the height of the pandemic.The Postal Service needs to hire 28,000 seasonal workers to keep up with demand, so it's going on a hiring spree.But they can't find many people who want to work there. Managers and postmasters recently testified at a congressional hearing. They warned hiring won't be easy.Recruitment nationwide, including here in California, is tough because of a very tight labor market.A congressional investigation also found absentee problems in some cities is making matters worse.So expect nighttime deliveries and long lines at post offices.It's a good idea to mail your packages early.Postal worker representatives say the end result could be after-dark, even night-time deliveries and the possibility of long lines at post offices. The USPS issued recommends the following deadlines for holiday deliveries: First-class mail should be sent it by December 17. Priority parcels should be sent by the 19th, and Express Mail by December 23.For more information, visit the USPS Service Alerts page.
