Film incentive bill could inspire adoption of film degree program
The film incentive bill that is currently being considered by the Wyoming State Legislature could mean good news for young filmmakers in Wyoming. Central Wyoming College is currently the only school in Wyoming that offers a degree in film. This bill has the potential to encourage the University of Wyoming to adopt a film degree program.
Cowboys win against CSU
On Thursday, Nov. 10 the Cowboys basketball team beat the Nicholls State Colonels 79-68, but lost to the Southeastern Louisiana Lions 76-72. In the game against Nicholls State, it was the first game against an NCAA division 1 team, and the Cowboys took care of business. Brendan Wenzel played his...
