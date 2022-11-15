ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wareham, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

theweektoday.com

Lockheed Martin closes its doors in Marion

MARION — The Lockheed Martin facility in Marion, which was originally founded in 1940 as Francis Associates, has finally closed its doors after 82 years, a spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday, Nov. 16. “We have transferred all production work from the Marion facility to other locations,” said Lockheed Martin Spokesperson...
MARION, MA
capeandislands.org

Mayor: Baker was right to hold offshore wind companies to their contracts

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell says the Baker administration made the right move in pushing back against offshore wind companies seeking to renegotiate their contracts. Reopening the contracts would be a problem, Mitchell said. “It would have caused us, Massachusetts, to lose leverage over the process in the long run,”...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston Globe

Newton family offers city nearly 15 acres for $24 million

A Newton family is offering the city the chance to buy about 15 acres of largely undeveloped land for $24 million — and local officials are soliciting developers’ proposals on partnering with the city to make a deal. The property, located close to Newton South High School, stretches...
NEWTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

EPA takes action on school bus idling violators in Massachusetts communities

“Companies Will Implement Anti-Idling Programs and Pay Penalties under the Clean Air Act. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has settled enforcement actions against two companies that violated state and federal clean air standards by allowing excessive idling of school buses at locations in four Massachusetts communities. The first settlement...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
theweektoday.com

Rosebrook Place welcomes Southcoast Dental

Local officials, the A.D. Makepeace Company, and the Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of a new full-service dental practice at Rosebrook Place Thursday, 11.17. Southcoast Dental, office of Dr. James Kiehl, brings state-of-the-art dental care to Wareham. “At Southcoast Dental, same-day dental procedures that once...
WAREHAM, MA
Axios

Four new bridges for Cape Cod

State officials want Massachusetts residents to weigh in on the designs for a pair of twin bridges to eventually connect Cape Cod to the mainland. Driving the news: MassDOT officials floated the idea of replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges with two pairs of twin bridges at a public meeting Tuesday evening.
BOURNE, MA
theweektoday.com

Proposed $34 million school budget would fund social workers, bus drivers, vents

The Wareham School District’s proposed $34 million budget for fiscal year 2024 will pay the salaries of 24 employees hired last year to tackle pandemic learning loss, among other transportation and infrastructure needs. The budget, 7.57% greater than last year’s approved budget, was presented by District Finance Director Kristin Flynn at Thursday, Nov. 17’s School Committee meeting. The 24 new social workers, paraprofessionals, teachers and counselors are tasked with turning around the school district’s flagging MCAS scores and rapidly rising absentee rates.
WAREHAM, MA
plymptonhalifaxexpress.com

Historic foundation unearthed

Just 50 feet from Winnetuxet Road, Plympton, near the bank of the Winnetuxet River, this huge foundation was excavated to reveal the size of the building project. The barn was part of a complex that included Blanchard’s Sawmill, a poultry shed, and dairy barn, built in 1897. Also unearthed was this cast iron cylinder with an opening at each end. Do you know what it is? Email deb@whphexpress.com. See page 6 for more about the old barn through the words of Eugene Wright.. Photos by Sandi Neumeister.
PLYMPTON, MA
theweektoday.com

Fire guts Main Street home

This is an ongoing story. It will be updated when more details are available. A fire gutted the house on 426 Main St. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Wareham, Onset and Marion fire trucks and ambulances arrived at the scene of the fire, which severely damaged the roof and back portion of the house.
WAREHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

Student Council donates over 2,000 canned goods

“I like helping people, we all like helping people. Even if I don’t really like someone, if they are sad or mad I want to comfort them,” said Student Council member Kylan Ormsbee. Ormsbee has been a student council member of the Wareham Middle School for 2 years...
WAREHAM, MA
Boston

Boston is building more than 300 homes on vacant lots, Mayor Wu says

The city is using $60 million in federal funding to help make more Bostonians homeowners. Boston will make 150 parcels of city-owned vacant land open for the development of more than 300 income-restricted homes, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Friday — a $60 million initiative that comes with a grant program aimed at lowering mortgage interest rates for certain prospective home buyers.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Does Massachusetts Law Allow Dogs to Poop in Neighbor’s Yards?

Even though we've had our dog, Bo, for more than 2 years, I still consider myself a dog rookie. I feel like our family still has so many hacks to learn about being dog owners. When it comes to dogs, one hot topic always seems to be about where they can relieve themselves. We are lucky enough to have an Invisible Fence for our dog, and he has a designated spot in the woods where he takes care of business, which is a super nice feature.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
theweektoday.com

Festival of Trees

Let’s kick off the season! Come join us at the opening Reception of the annual Festival of Trees on Saturday, November 26th - 1:00 to 3:00 - Cushing Community Center - Rte. 6, Marion. Along with viewing all the creative holiday trees, there will be an artisan sale, music and refreshments. Raffle tickets will be sold for the trees and for donated holiday baskets. Proceeds of the raffles will support the Cushing Community Center Parks Project and raffle winners will be announced on December 8th at 12 noon. The trees will be on display until December 8th.
MARION, MA

