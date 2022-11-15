Read full article on original website
theweektoday.com
Lockheed Martin closes its doors in Marion
MARION — The Lockheed Martin facility in Marion, which was originally founded in 1940 as Francis Associates, has finally closed its doors after 82 years, a spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday, Nov. 16. “We have transferred all production work from the Marion facility to other locations,” said Lockheed Martin Spokesperson...
capeandislands.org
Mayor: Baker was right to hold offshore wind companies to their contracts
New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell says the Baker administration made the right move in pushing back against offshore wind companies seeking to renegotiate their contracts. Reopening the contracts would be a problem, Mitchell said. “It would have caused us, Massachusetts, to lose leverage over the process in the long run,”...
Boston Globe
Newton family offers city nearly 15 acres for $24 million
A Newton family is offering the city the chance to buy about 15 acres of largely undeveloped land for $24 million — and local officials are soliciting developers’ proposals on partnering with the city to make a deal. The property, located close to Newton South High School, stretches...
newbedfordguide.com
EPA takes action on school bus idling violators in Massachusetts communities
“Companies Will Implement Anti-Idling Programs and Pay Penalties under the Clean Air Act. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has settled enforcement actions against two companies that violated state and federal clean air standards by allowing excessive idling of school buses at locations in four Massachusetts communities. The first settlement...
theweektoday.com
Rosebrook Place welcomes Southcoast Dental
Local officials, the A.D. Makepeace Company, and the Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of a new full-service dental practice at Rosebrook Place Thursday, 11.17. Southcoast Dental, office of Dr. James Kiehl, brings state-of-the-art dental care to Wareham. “At Southcoast Dental, same-day dental procedures that once...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy residential street redo undergoes needed do-over given poor project management? #mayorkoch #quincydpw
Quincy residential street redo undergoes needed do-over given poor project management?. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy road work was misdone and is thus now undergoing a makeover. Granted, repairing any street in Quincy is a good thing, but koching-up on the work not so much.
Four new bridges for Cape Cod
State officials want Massachusetts residents to weigh in on the designs for a pair of twin bridges to eventually connect Cape Cod to the mainland. Driving the news: MassDOT officials floated the idea of replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges with two pairs of twin bridges at a public meeting Tuesday evening.
WCVB
Dilapidated 'candidate for demolition' sells for $2.3 million in Cambridge, Massachusetts
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A dilapidated 168-year-old Massachusetts home with boarded-up windows and a tarp on the roof just sold for $2.3 million. It's the latest example of the old real estate adage, "location, location, location." The home at 127 Western Ave. in Cambridge is located just a few hundred...
theweektoday.com
Proposed $34 million school budget would fund social workers, bus drivers, vents
The Wareham School District’s proposed $34 million budget for fiscal year 2024 will pay the salaries of 24 employees hired last year to tackle pandemic learning loss, among other transportation and infrastructure needs. The budget, 7.57% greater than last year’s approved budget, was presented by District Finance Director Kristin Flynn at Thursday, Nov. 17’s School Committee meeting. The 24 new social workers, paraprofessionals, teachers and counselors are tasked with turning around the school district’s flagging MCAS scores and rapidly rising absentee rates.
plymptonhalifaxexpress.com
Historic foundation unearthed
Just 50 feet from Winnetuxet Road, Plympton, near the bank of the Winnetuxet River, this huge foundation was excavated to reveal the size of the building project. The barn was part of a complex that included Blanchard’s Sawmill, a poultry shed, and dairy barn, built in 1897. Also unearthed was this cast iron cylinder with an opening at each end. Do you know what it is? Email deb@whphexpress.com. See page 6 for more about the old barn through the words of Eugene Wright.. Photos by Sandi Neumeister.
bostonagentmagazine.com
Boston ZIP code 02199 named one of the most expensive in the nation for real estate
Boston ZIP code 02199 is one of the most expensive in the nation for housing, a new report from PropertyShark shows. From January through October of this year, the Boston ZIP code had a median home sale price of $3.245 million, good for No. 27 in the U.S., the report found.
This New Hampshire French Pastry Shop Expands to a Second Location in Massachusetts
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Cremeux French Patisserie in Merrimack, New Hampshire, is expanding to Massachusetts. This unique and delectable pasty shop opened in July of 2020. While many restaurants were...
theweektoday.com
Fire guts Main Street home
This is an ongoing story. It will be updated when more details are available. A fire gutted the house on 426 Main St. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Wareham, Onset and Marion fire trucks and ambulances arrived at the scene of the fire, which severely damaged the roof and back portion of the house.
Cape Cod bridge plan: Replace the 2 current spans with 4 new ones
BOURNE, Mass. — The math may soon be two times two when it comes to replacing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges, which connect Cape Cod with the mainland. MassDOT has revealed plans to build 4 new bridges over the Cape Cod Canal, as it still seeks billions of dollars in federal money for the massive undertaking.
theweektoday.com
Student Council donates over 2,000 canned goods
“I like helping people, we all like helping people. Even if I don’t really like someone, if they are sad or mad I want to comfort them,” said Student Council member Kylan Ormsbee. Ormsbee has been a student council member of the Wareham Middle School for 2 years...
The Fastest Growing Cookie Company in America is Opening in Plymouth!
(Photo by Antoni Shkraba) (PLYMOUTH, MA) Calling all sweet treat lovers on the South Shore! The"fastest growing cookie company in America", Crumbl Cookies,is opening its doors in Plymouth in less than a month!
Boston is building more than 300 homes on vacant lots, Mayor Wu says
The city is using $60 million in federal funding to help make more Bostonians homeowners. Boston will make 150 parcels of city-owned vacant land open for the development of more than 300 income-restricted homes, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Friday — a $60 million initiative that comes with a grant program aimed at lowering mortgage interest rates for certain prospective home buyers.
Commission works to change Massachusetts state seal shows indigenous man standing underneath a hand holding a sword
The group has already agreed to recommend a complete overhaul of the seal design and state motto.
Does Massachusetts Law Allow Dogs to Poop in Neighbor’s Yards?
Even though we've had our dog, Bo, for more than 2 years, I still consider myself a dog rookie. I feel like our family still has so many hacks to learn about being dog owners. When it comes to dogs, one hot topic always seems to be about where they can relieve themselves. We are lucky enough to have an Invisible Fence for our dog, and he has a designated spot in the woods where he takes care of business, which is a super nice feature.
theweektoday.com
Festival of Trees
Let’s kick off the season! Come join us at the opening Reception of the annual Festival of Trees on Saturday, November 26th - 1:00 to 3:00 - Cushing Community Center - Rte. 6, Marion. Along with viewing all the creative holiday trees, there will be an artisan sale, music and refreshments. Raffle tickets will be sold for the trees and for donated holiday baskets. Proceeds of the raffles will support the Cushing Community Center Parks Project and raffle winners will be announced on December 8th at 12 noon. The trees will be on display until December 8th.
