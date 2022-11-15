Trevor Noah reveals plans after The Daily Show

Trevor Noah r evealed he has plans to hit the road on a comedy tour after he wraps up his hosting gig with The Daily Show.

On Monday, Noah announced his 28-city Off the Record Tour that will begin in Atlanta on Jan. 20. His last appearance as the host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show is scheduled for Dec. 8.



Noah will also return to Netflix with another comedy special, I Wish You Would , which is set to premiere next Tuesday.

The Off the Record Tour will include stops in New Orleans, Boston, Chicago, New York, California, and Texas.

Tour producer Live Nation noted that international dates are expected to be added at a later time.

Tickets will be made available to the general public on Friday.

Noah, 38, has been Comedy Central’s late-night talk show host for seven years, having taken over for Jon Stewart in 2015 as the youngest of the hosts.