Chicago, IL

FanSided

Cubs fans will love and hate these St. Louis Cardinals rumors

Over the recent months, it's been more and more speculated that the Chicago Cubs will be looking to improve their roster for the coming 2023 season. However, let's not forget that there are other teams in the division that need to not do more than the Cubs if Chicago wishes to have a chance to take the NL Central next season. The Milwaukee Brewers being a small market team doesn't worry me quite as much as the St. Louis Cardinals do.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Help is finally on the way for the Lakers rotation

The struggling Los Angeles Lakers could get a big boost to their depth with two key offseason additions returning to practice and preparing to make their season debuts. It’s been a rough start for the Lakers, sitting at 3-10 and near the bottom of the Western Conference standings. The reasons for their struggles are myriad but a lack of depth has certainly played a part. Only one player (Austin Reaves) has appeared in all 13 games so far and Darvin Ham has already tried nine different starting lineups.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

Darius Garland Held NBA’s Top Scoring Game For 90 Minutes

Sunday was a very high-scoring day around the NBA. There were a lot of big offensive showings by teams around the league and some very impressive offensive performances as well. One of the most impressive was by Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Garland is rounding back into shape after...
NBC Sports Chicago

Lonzo Ball can help Bulls, but roster issues go deeper

After standout losses, Billy Donovan likes to say everything is on the table. And everything should be following the Chicago Bulls’ second straight largely non-competitive defeat on Wednesday night in New Orleans. The issue is: Until Lonzo Ball returns, what, exactly, can Donovan and his staff do?. Sure, he...
FanSided

The Chicago Blackhawks are as bad as we thought coming in

The Chicago Blackhawks had a really nice start to the 2022-23 NHL season. They won some games that nobody thought they would ever even come close to winning which turned some heads. Unfortunately, they are starting to come back down to earth. On Wednesday, they hosted the St. Louis Blues...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

CJ McCollum scores 23 points, Pelicans top Bulls 124-110

NEW ORLEANS -- — CJ McCollum scored 23 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 22 and the New Orleans Pelicans won their second straight game without Zion Williamson in the lineup, beating the Chicago Bulls 124-110 on Wednesday night. Trey Murphy III hit five 3s and finished with 19 points and...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Blanton, Boucher lead short-handed Raptors past Pistons

DETROIT -- — Dalano Banton scored a career-high 27 points and Chris Boucher added 20 as the short-handed Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak with a 115-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. “I got a lot of reps in the summer, playing for Team Canada...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Cubs eyeing former NL MVP in bold free agency swing

The Chicago Cubs have recently been linked with former NL MVP Cody Bellinger this offseason. The Chicago Cubs have missed the postseason for the second year in a row following the 2022 campaign. Ever since the 2021 trade deadline, the Cubs dealt players and bolstered their farm system. Now, from all accounts, the Cubs are expected to be spending big money this winter.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Adebayo scores 30, Heat storm back to stun Suns 113-112

MIAMI -- — Elite scorer. Elite defender. Devin Booker got to his spot. Jimmy Butler got there, too. And Butler rose to the moment, capping a brilliant comeback win for the Miami Heat. Bam Adebayo scored 30 points, including a pair of go-ahead free throws with 35 seconds left,...
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

FanSided

