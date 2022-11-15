Read full article on original website
Detroit Pistons: Possible trade target on the Milwaukee Bucks
The Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks are two teams headed in opposite directions. The Bucks have one of the best records in the league and will be chasing a title behind MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo while the Pistons are just 3-12, facing injuries and likely headed back to the lottery.
The strength of the schedule says the Chicago Bulls are right where they need to be
The Chicago Bulls are struggling but their schedule to start the season hasn’t been easy at all
NBA Executive Reportedly Proposes Julius Randle Trade Between The Knicks And The Heat
An anonymous executive suggested a trade between the Knicks and the Heat involving Julius Randle.
Cubs fans will love and hate these St. Louis Cardinals rumors
Over the recent months, it's been more and more speculated that the Chicago Cubs will be looking to improve their roster for the coming 2023 season. However, let's not forget that there are other teams in the division that need to not do more than the Cubs if Chicago wishes to have a chance to take the NL Central next season. The Milwaukee Brewers being a small market team doesn't worry me quite as much as the St. Louis Cardinals do.
Clippers gearing up to steal yet another much-valued Lakers target
The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have been very interesting the last three or so years. While the Clippers have absolutely dominated the head-to-head matchup in this new era of the LA rivalry, the Lakers are the team that has a championship to show for it. Many assumed...
Why Lauri Markkanen's Rise Is Instructive for Bulls, Patrick Williams
Why Markkanen's rise is instructive for Bulls, Williams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Through the Utah Jazz’s unexpected 10-6 start, Lauri Markkanen is averaging 21.3 points and 8.4 rebounds on 52.3 percent shooting. On Wednesday in New Orleans, Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams takes averages of 9.3 points...
Help is finally on the way for the Lakers rotation
The struggling Los Angeles Lakers could get a big boost to their depth with two key offseason additions returning to practice and preparing to make their season debuts. It’s been a rough start for the Lakers, sitting at 3-10 and near the bottom of the Western Conference standings. The reasons for their struggles are myriad but a lack of depth has certainly played a part. Only one player (Austin Reaves) has appeared in all 13 games so far and Darvin Ham has already tried nine different starting lineups.
Darius Garland Held NBA’s Top Scoring Game For 90 Minutes
Sunday was a very high-scoring day around the NBA. There were a lot of big offensive showings by teams around the league and some very impressive offensive performances as well. One of the most impressive was by Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Garland is rounding back into shape after...
Lonzo Ball can help Bulls, but roster issues go deeper
After standout losses, Billy Donovan likes to say everything is on the table. And everything should be following the Chicago Bulls’ second straight largely non-competitive defeat on Wednesday night in New Orleans. The issue is: Until Lonzo Ball returns, what, exactly, can Donovan and his staff do?. Sure, he...
Lakers’ reported interest in young sharpshooter will rouse fans
The Los Angeles Lakers have not gotten off to the kind of start that the team was hoping for this season. After defeating the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, the Lakers moved to 3-10 — good enough for the second-worst record in the entire league. While there are reinforcements coming...
The Chicago Blackhawks are as bad as we thought coming in
The Chicago Blackhawks had a really nice start to the 2022-23 NHL season. They won some games that nobody thought they would ever even come close to winning which turned some heads. Unfortunately, they are starting to come back down to earth. On Wednesday, they hosted the St. Louis Blues...
CJ McCollum scores 23 points, Pelicans top Bulls 124-110
NEW ORLEANS -- — CJ McCollum scored 23 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 22 and the New Orleans Pelicans won their second straight game without Zion Williamson in the lineup, beating the Chicago Bulls 124-110 on Wednesday night. Trey Murphy III hit five 3s and finished with 19 points and...
Bulls vs. Pelicans Preview: Patrick Williams Wants Zion Williamson Test
The New Orleans Pelicans are chasing their third straight home win in five days when the Chicago Bulls visit the Smoothie King Center.
Blanton, Boucher lead short-handed Raptors past Pistons
DETROIT -- — Dalano Banton scored a career-high 27 points and Chris Boucher added 20 as the short-handed Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak with a 115-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. “I got a lot of reps in the summer, playing for Team Canada...
Cubs eyeing former NL MVP in bold free agency swing
The Chicago Cubs have recently been linked with former NL MVP Cody Bellinger this offseason. The Chicago Cubs have missed the postseason for the second year in a row following the 2022 campaign. Ever since the 2021 trade deadline, the Cubs dealt players and bolstered their farm system. Now, from all accounts, the Cubs are expected to be spending big money this winter.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live updates
The parallels and connections between the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies are why each matchup between the two Western Conference foes should be entertaining. In Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, you have the top two picks from the 2019 NBA Draft. They also played AAU basketball together as South Carolina natives.
The Chicago Bulls need to improve their rebounding if they want to win more games
The Chicago Bulls are off to a disappointing start, losing eight of their first 14 games, including their last two. The Bulls have to do a much better job rebounding, or they might have a hard time making the playoffs. The good news is that there’s still plenty of basketball left and they can turn the season around.
Adebayo scores 30, Heat storm back to stun Suns 113-112
MIAMI -- — Elite scorer. Elite defender. Devin Booker got to his spot. Jimmy Butler got there, too. And Butler rose to the moment, capping a brilliant comeback win for the Miami Heat. Bam Adebayo scored 30 points, including a pair of go-ahead free throws with 35 seconds left,...
MLB insider believes resurgent favorite could return to Cardinals
An MLB insider thinks the Cardinals can reunite with another fan favorite who is having a resurgence at the plate. According to The Athletic’s MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, Matt Carpenter reuniting with the St. Louis Cardinals could be a possibility. Rosenthal noted it was his speculation and not based...
