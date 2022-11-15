Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
NME
How to preload ‘Warzone 2’ for all platforms
Though Warzone 2 players won’t be able to jump into the new battle royale until tomorrow (November 16), it’s worth downloading the game ahead of launch so that you can start playing as soon as it’s live – to that end, here’s when (and how) to preload Warzone 2.
Free PS4 games – the best to play without breaking the bank
There are loads of free PS4 games to enjoy right now
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
Ars Technica
Steam scammers allegedly steal and sell indie dev’s free Unreal “Superman” demo [Updated]
Update (noon ET): The Steam listing for Heroes City Superman Edition was taken down shortly after this piece went live. You can still view it through this Internet Archive link. Butler-Boschma's review attacking the game as a scam is archived here. Valve still has yet to respond to Ars' request...
NME
Streamer says ‘Warzone 2.0’ developers want gamers to “stop comparing it” to ‘Escape From Tarkov’
A streamer has said that Warzone 2.0 developers want gamers to “stop comparing” the new game to Escape From Tarkov. Warzone 2.0 will launch this week (November 16), following release of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Last week (November 10), Activision shared an article outlining some of Warzone 2.0‘s major changes – including a new Gulag system that will let players team up with their rivals to escape – before its much-anticipated DMZ mode was revealed in a content creator event.
ComicBook
Popular Nintendo GameCube Game Getting Remaster Next Year
A popular Nintendo GameCube is getting a remaster on February 17, 2023. The Nintendo GameCube didn't sell very well, especially compared to Nintendo machines like the 3DS and Nintendo Switch, but it also didn't sell as poorly as the Wii U, and like any Nintendo console, it had lots of great games. Meanwhile, in 2003 the likes of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and the original Call of Duty were released. It was a big year for releases, so much so that games like Tales of Symphonia somewhat flew under the radar, despite reviewing well and being part of a long-running RPG series. As you may remember, while Tales of Symphonia eventually came to other platforms, it debuted as a GameCube exclusive. If you haven't pieced it together yet, Tales of Symphonia is the game in question.
notebookcheck.net
CD Projekt Red confirms Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC will not be free to download
Despite its rocky launch, CD Projekt Red managed to salvage Cyberpunk 2077 quite well by topping it up with a steady stream of patches. There's a sequel in the works, too, but that is unlikely to see the light of day anytime soon. Meanwhile, the only major piece of content to look forward to is the upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC. Unfortunately, it won't be free.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals 10 New Games for November 2022
Xbox revealed another set of new Xbox Game Pass Games this week that are planned for the second half of November 2022. A total of 10 new games consisting of a mix of Xbox, cloud, and PC games were confirmed with some of those being day-one releases or game preview games, too. The first of the second batch of November games are out today with more to come throughout the rest of the month, and now that the next lineup has been revealed, all of the November 2022 games announced previously for the first half of the month are in the subscription service by now.
The Verge
Epic says more than half of all announced next-gen games are made on Unreal Engine
Over half of all announced games for next-gen game consoles are being developed using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine suite of developer tools, Epic VP of engineering Nick Penwarden said in an interview with The Verge. While that’s a small improvement from the previous 48 percent figure CEO Tim Sweeney...
Every PlayStation Studios game available on Windows PC
We've rounded up a list of every PlayStation Studios game available for your Windows PC.
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
ComicBook
Steam Has a New Freebie for PlayStation Fans
Valve's PC marketplace Steam has a new freebie this week for PlayStation fans. Over the course of the past couple of years, PlayStation has continued to strengthen its presence on Steam with the release of games like God of War, Days Gone, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and many others. And while this freebie in question isn't related to any of these aforementioned titles, it's instead associated with PlayStation's latest PC release.
aiexpress.io
Free Monster Hunter DLC For Sonic Frontiers Now Available On Switch
Replace [Tue 15th Nov, 2022 03:45 GMT]: The free Monster Hunter DLC for Sonic Frontiers is now out there. Head on over to the Change eShop to obtain it. It is about 9 MB in measurement. “The world of Monster Hunter collides with Sonic Frontiers within the Monster Hunter Collaboration...
Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Free Title Update 3 launching soon
Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak will be receiving its third free title update soon, containing new monsters, weapons, and more. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Free Title Update 3 Release Date: November 24, 2022. The third Free Title Update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak comes out on November 24, 2022. It is...
Warzone 2 Download Size for PlayStation and Xbox
The upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's file size may have been leaked, and it's looking to be a hefty download for players on both PlayStation and Xbox. Now that preloading has officially arrive for the highly anticipated launch of Warzone 2, it's perhaps no surprise that many players are wondering how much space the game will take. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Warzone 2 download size for PlayStation and Xbox.
Is Goat Simulator 3 Coming To Nintendo Switch?
"Goat Simulator 3" is finally here and it looks just as ridiculous and hilarious as fans might expect. The sequel to the quirky action game "Goat Simulator" (yes, the developer jumped from the first game to number three as a joke), "Goat Simulator 3" promises more open world headbutting and rampaging mayhem. While the original received generally mixed reviews, it did earn itself a cult following and got itself a sequel that plenty of fans should be eager to pick up. The question is, which fans will be able to enjoy it.
The Verge
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s new trailer teases a radical new way to play the game
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s prelaunch battery of content, including a new launch cinematic, the pre-expansion release of the new Dracthyr class, and especially the allure of being able to party up with my Horde buddies, is doing a lot to get me to come back to WoW. (To say nothing of the serendipitous brand synergy between this latest expansion and the recent Game of Thrones spinoff.)
Digital Trends
8 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II weapons you should level up before Warzone 2.0
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is nearly here, and players have spent a considerable amount of time playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II to prepare. Both games share progression systems, so all the weapons you’ve unlocked and leveled in Modern Warfare II will carry over to Warzone 2.0.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Gets 2 Day One Releases at the Same Time
Xbox Game Pass subscribers have today gained not just one new day-one release, but two. As Game Pass members have come to expect from Xbox, new titles have been joining the subscription service on the same day of their actual launch for quite some time. And while this will surely continue to be a trend moving forward, Game Pass subscribers have today seen a rare double-helping of brand-new games to check out.
