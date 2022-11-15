Read full article on original website
Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Day Dinner In The Duluth – Superior Area
Thanksgiving is a time to get with friends and family to share food and memories. but if you don't want to deal with cooking this year, where can you go? Thankfully you do have some great options this holiday where these restaurants are not only open, but if you want you can enjoy servings of all the fixings we love this time of year.
FOX 21 Online
DULUTH: Free Parking at Christmas City of the North Parade
DULUTH, Minn. — City of Duluth to offer free parking at annual Christmas City of the North Parade. The annual Christmas City of the North Parade is returning for its 6th decade in the northland. It’s going to be all of the holiday fixings rolled into one big event...
FOX 21 Online
The Social House Doubling In Size With Second Location In Canal Park
DULUTH, Minn. — After 3 years of being in Hermantown, The Social House restaurant is doubling in size with a second location in Canal Park. The breakfast restaurant is taking over the old Famous Dave’s location after those owners moved from Canal Park to Hermantown. The Social House’s...
Snow, My Goodness! Here’s How Much Minnesota’s North Shore Received This Week
Welcome to winter! An early-week snow event brought a dose of snow to the Northland. While parts of the region saw pretty minimal amounts, Lake Superior did its part to provide an extra heavy coating of the white stuff along the North Shore. Heading into the week, the expectation was...
Renowned Comedian Shops In Downtown Duluth
The celebrity sightings in Duluth continue. Throughout the year, there have been quite a few and the latest comes from a renowned comedian. Who has all visited the wonderful city of Duluth this year? Actor Joel McKinnon Miller, known for his role as Scully on the hit show 'Brooklyn 99' has been spotted in the area quite a few times this year. Most recently, he even stopped by the station:
FOX 21 Online
14th Annual ‘Give To the Max Day’ Happens Thursday Nov. 17
DULUTH, Minn. — Non-profit organizations typically raise the majority of their funds during the last quarter of the year. That fact led indirectly to the creation of ‘Give To the Max Day’. The 14th annual event happens in Minnesota on Thursday November 17, 2022. ‘Give to The...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth’s Snow Removal Volunteer Program Not Returning This Year
DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth’s snow removal assistance volunteer program isn’t happening this year. It ran for three years, and helped up to 25 older adults and people with disabilities every winter. Duluth residents could sign up to shovel their front doors and sidewalks as...
FOX 21 Online
Pilot Fiber Project in Lincoln Park Neighborhood
DULUTH, Minn.–The city of Duluth held an event promoting investments in broadband infrastructure in Lincoln Park. It’s the first phase of what the city is calling the “Duluth Fiber Lincoln Park Pilot Project” that will cost $5.5 million. The city says the plan is to connect about 1900 people and businesses in the craft district with this specific high-speed internet project.
New Tattoo Shop Has Opened In Downtown Duluth
There is a new place to get tattoos and piercings done in Duluth, and it is located in downtown. The newest shop in town is called The House Of Pain Tattoo & Piercing Inc. They of course specialize in tattoo and body piercings and claim to sport the longest hours of availability in the area.
FOX 21 Online
Midtowne Skatepark Equipment Transported To Keene Creek Park
DULUTH, Minn. — Now that the demolition of the overpasses near Midtowne Park has begun, skateboarders can still access those ramps and rails over at Keene Creek Park. The Minnesota Department of Transportation dismantled the Lincoln Park skate spot to be able to take down a bridge as part of the Twin Ports Interchange Project.
Actress and singer Christina Milian spotted filming in Duluth
Lux Nails & Spa employee Krissa Wicklund and actress Christina Milian in Duluth, Minn. on Sunday, Nov. 5. Courtesy of Krissa Wicklund. A film production underway in Duluth this month has brought actress and singer Christina Milian to town. The upcoming thriller, called "Body Language", is produced by Mandy June...
FOX 21 Online
Open House Held For I-35 Corridor Feedback
DULUTH, Minn. — On Tuesday evening, Northland residents could share their input with officials who are designing plans for the I-35 Corridor at an open house. It was hosted by MNDOT and the Duluth-Superior Metropolitan Interstate Council. The open house shared project details while also letting the public contribute...
FOX 21 Online
St. Luke’s Unveils Remodeled Hospice And Oncology Inpatient Units
DULUTH, Minn. — St. Luke’s leadership came together Wednesday to recognize the remodel of its Hospice & Oncology Inpatient Unit. $1.1 million was awarded to help modernize these specific areas as part of Phase II of St. Luke’s health Forward Initiative. The inpatient rooms are now completely...
mprnews.org
Bitter cold headed for Minnesota; snow showers linger
Light snow showers and flurries continue with heavier snow showers along the North Shore into Friday. Wednesday will be milder in the 30s but still below normal before colder air arrives Thursday. Subzero wind chills are possible for many by Friday morning. Snow so far. The prolonged snowfall since Monday...
FOX 21 Online
The Future of Rural Ambulance and EMS
DULUTH, Minn.–Thousands of people in rural areas rely on ambulances to travel long distances in responding to emergencies, but there are several challenges facing those trying to provide the services. That was what brought many people together Wednesday in Duluth. They are trying to tackle the issues in responding...
This Minnesota Town Makes List “Best Christmas Towns in the USA”
There are a lot of great Christmas light displays all around Minnesota but this city made the list of “30 Best Christmas Towns in the USA to Add to Your Holiday Bucket List!”. Attractions Of America dropped a list of what they feel are the 30 best towns across...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth 1200 Fund gives $300,000 to Heartland Fund to Address Childcare Needs
DULUTH, Minn.–A shortage of Childcare in our region is a major concern. The shortage impacts not only parents, but also employers, and even a city’s ability to attract new businesses. A plan unveiled Wednesday is designed to help childcare providers attract and retain employees. Like nearly every industry,...
northernnewsnow.com
Slippery I-35 conditions causing crashes, travel headaches Tuesday
DULUTH, MN -- A slippery, snow-covered Interstate 35 is causing crashes and travel headaches Tuesday morning. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reporting several incidents between Mahtowa and Duluth as of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. A semi truck jackknifed in the southbound lanes between exit 239 and Minnesota Hwy. 33 near...
FOX 21 Online
Christmas Trees Being Sold At The Duluth Farmer’s Market
DULUTH, Minn. — It’s after Halloween, meaning that we can officially have Christmas trees out. If you want that fresh Christmas tree smell in your house, then shopping locally at a tree farm, is the way to go. The Duluth Farmer’s Market is selling trees, wreaths, syrup, and more gearing up for the holiday season.
Here Comes The Snow! Some Areas Along Minnesota’s North Shore Could See A Foot Or More This Week
For the winter haters out there - if you're looking for a positive spin, this will help get things feeling more festive for the Christmas City of the North Parade and the opening of Bentleyville this coming weekend. After the storm system late last week that brought a couple of...
