In honor of Kansas Reads to Preschoolers Month, Miss Val, Youth Librarian at Fort Scott Public Library, would like to read “Not a Box” by Antoinette Portis to local preschool children. If you run a daycare or teach at a preschool and would like to schedule a reading, email Miss Val at [email protected] or call (620)223-2882.

FORT SCOTT, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO