Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron shows utmost class in viral moment during game against Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron showed the top-level class he’s always been known for when he checked in on the health of an opposing player’s wife prior to a faceoff in a game against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. At first glance, the now...
The Hockey Writers
Kirby Dach Is Fulfilling His Potential with the Canadiens
Back in August, I wrote that Kirby Dach would benefit from getting a fresh start with the Montreal Canadiens following the trade with the Chicago Blackhawks that sent shockwaves through the Bell Centre on opening night of the 2022 NHL Draft. So far, he’s proving me right. He’s also making his general manager, Kent Hughes, look like a genius for pulling off a deal that was initially met with some skepticism, especially since he had to move fan favourite Alexander Romanov to get it done.
FOX Sports
Wild take on the Penguins in a non-conference matchup
Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-6-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in a non-conference matchup. Minnesota is 7-6-2 overall and 2-4-1 at home. The Wild have a 2-3-1 record in games their opponents commit...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Prospects Report: Lysell, Lauko, Poitras & More
Not only are the Boston Bruins having a ton of success through their first 16 games of the 2022-23 season, but so isn’t their top minor league affiliate. In this edition of the Bruins Prospects Report for The Hockey Writers, we look at what’s going on with two prospects in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), a prospect at Providence College and more.
Winterhawks with 6th in a row, snap Calgary’s streak
The Portland Winterhawks had one of their best wins of the young season Tuesday night, beating the Calgary Hitmen 4-1 at the Coliseum. It’s Portland’s 6th win in a row, and it snapped Calgary’s 7-game winning streak. They won without having to rely on their power play,...
markerzone.com
RASMUS DAHLIN FURIOUSLY BASHES TWIG AFTER SABRES DROP 7TH IN A ROW
Stop me if you've heard this one before. After the Buffalo Sabres stormed out of the gate to start the season, they completely fizzled out, sinking them from near the top of the leaderboards right to the bottom. After starting 7-3, the Sabres sit just three points out of last...
Tavares scores 400th goal, Toronto races by Crosby, Pens
The Maple Leafs topped the Penguins 5-2 on Tuesday night.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders’ Barzal Is Having One Helluva Helper Season
Mathew Barzal signed an eight-year contract in the offseason and the expectation from general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello and the New York Islanders was for him to take a step forward and become a star. In his first year after signing the extension, he has continued to play at a high level but in an unconventional and unusual way.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Colorado Avalanche – 11/14/22
The St. Louis Blues have turned an eight-game losing streak into a two-game winning streak and now own a record of 5-8-0 with 10 points. Their impressive 3-2 victory over the conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 12 could prove to be the catalyst this team needs to propel them up the standings. In earning his fifth victory of the season, goalie Jordan Binnington stopped 31 of 33 shots faced, 22 of which came in the third period. The Blues’ goals were scored by Brandon Saad (2), Ivan Barbashev (2), and Ryan O’Reilly (3), while O’Reilly also recorded his first assist on the year. Assists were also given to Calle Rosen (2), Brayden Schenn (9), Josh Leivo (2), and Niko Mikkola (1).
FOX Sports
Carolina plays Colorado in a non-conference matchup
Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes and the Colorado Avalanche face off in a non-conference matchup. Carolina is 4-2-0 at home and 10-5-1 overall. The Hurricanes have gone 3-0-1 in one-goal games. Colorado has...
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Montreal Canadiens – 11/15/22
The New Jersey Devils begin a three-game road trip tonight at the Bell Centre as they take on the Montreal Canadiens. The club will seek their tenth consecutive win for the first time since the 2005-06 season. Lindy Ruff‘s squad is entering tonight’s contest with a record of 5-0-0 against Canadian teams scoring 20 goals against their opponents north of the border this season.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken 3 Up, 3 Down: Jones, Tanev, Faceoffs and More
Welcome to this edition of our Seattle Kraken 3 Ups, 3 Downs column. In this series, we look at some of the highs and lows of Seattle’s recent play. From the play of prospects to storylines surrounding the NHL franchise, The Hockey Writers is your go-to place for all things Kraken.
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs host the Devils after Bunting's 2-goal game
New Jersey Devils (13-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the New Jersey Devils after Michael Bunting scored two goals in the Maple Leafs' 5-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Toronto is 6-2-1 in...
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Hamilton Anchoring Defense in Bounce-Back Season
When the New Jersey Devils signed Dougie Hamilton to a 7-year, $63 million contract in the summer of 2021, fans of the team were justifiably excited. The team had been searching for a franchise defenseman for the past several years, and it felt different to see a top free agent choose New Jersey as their long-term home. The first year of Hamilton in a Devils sweater was marred by injuries and inconsistency, but to start the 2022-23 season, he’s returned to his old form and has become the face of the defensive core that the Devils have wanted for a long time.
FOX Sports
Buffalo visits Ottawa after Skinner's 2-goal game
Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (5-9-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Senators -166, Sabres +139; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Ottawa Senators after Jeff Skinner's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Sabres' 5-4...
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Weekly: Third-Period Heroics Cover up Inconsistencies
The New York Islanders sit in second place in the Metropolitan Division, and third in the Eastern Conference, as of Nov. 16. But that doesn’t really tell the whole story of a team with high internal expectations and wildly inconsistent external expectations of where they’d be at the season’s end. When they’ve played well and worked within their new identity as a resilient, veteran group, the results prove last season was a fluke. On the other hand, when they’ve simply not shown up, like in recent losses to the Detroit Red Wings and Arizona Coyotes, it leaves many shaking their head. Their third-period heroics, and great goaltending, however, have covered up some of those inconsistencies.
FOX Sports
Panthers host the Stars following Verhaeghe's 2-goal game
Dallas Stars (9-5-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (9-6-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Dallas Stars after Carter Verhaeghe's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Panthers' 5-2 win. Florida is 9-6-1 overall and 5-1-1 in home games. The...
