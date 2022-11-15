Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Ezekiel Elliott, Gus Edwards, Damien Harris affecting Week 11 fantasy RB rankings

Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to terrible Cooper Kupp news
Star receiver Cooper Kupp left Week 10’s game against the Arizona Cardinals early with an injury. The injury didn’t look good at the time. Now, after further examination, the Los Angeles Rams will likely be without the reigning Super Bowl MVP for a while. Adam Schefter of ESPN...
Vikings Signed Veteran Tight End On Monday Afternoon
The Minnesota Vikings are on top of the NFL world following Sunday's momentous 33-30 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills. Following the epic Week 10 win, Minnesota added some organizational depth Monday afternoon by signing tight end James O’Shaughnessy to the practice squad. A fifth-round pick in 2015, O’Shaughnessy...
Former NFL Starting Running Back Cut In Surprise Move
Fresh off yesterday's win, the Arizona Cardinals made a peculiar roster move on Monday. The Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin, who started three games this season when James Conner was injured and appeared in all 10 contests on offense and special teams. Benjamin only played one offensive snap on...
Major Snowstorm in the Forecast for Week 11 NFL Game
Buffalo is expected to have one-to-two feet of snow come Sunday’s game time vs. the Browns.
Football World Reacts To 2023 XFL Quarterbacks List
The XFL began this week's draft process by selecting the most important position on the gridiron: quarterback. On Tuesday, the respawned league's eight teams picked passers for the 2023 season. NFL and college football fans will recognize some of the players competing in the XFL next year. The 15-player list...
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett provides the saddest quote of all-time
In his first season as the Denver Broncos head coach, Nathaniel Hackett has his team at 3-6 through nine games.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Mark Andrews, Cole Kmet, David Njoku for Week 11
Heading into Sunday's kickoff, fantasy football owners are monitoring the latest injury reports on standout tight ends Mark Andrews, Cole Kmet, and David Njoku. All three have impressed this season and are among the top-two receiving options on their respective teams. If any of these pass-catchers cannot play, owners will need to make some quick start 'em, sit 'em decisions at a position where there's a talent disparity.
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Vikings claim top spot; Chiefs, Dolphins rise; Eagles, Bills fall
Now, things can finally get interesting. A shocking upset on Monday night capped another week in what has been an unpredictable season — even by NFL standards. And now that Philadelphia has lost and the 1972 Miami Dolphins can pop their champagne bottles, we can reset and move forward.
NBC Sports
Shanahan explains why 49ers put in waiver claim for DT Tillery
The 49ers almost had a boost to their banged-up defense. Almost. ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources, that the 49ers put in waiver claim on defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, the Los Angeles Chargers' 2019 first-round draft pick. Tillery ultimately was awarded to the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL Week 11 Game Projected To Be Hit With Heavy Snowstorm On Sunday
NFL fans may be in for an instant classic Sunday when the Buffalo Bills host the Cleveland Browns. While both teams could certainly use a victory to climb back into their respective divisional races, there's an even bigger (and colder) storyline brewing ahead of this Week 11 matchup According ...
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 11
The "Thursday Night Football" matchup in Week 11 will feature a battle between the teams that won the AFC and NFC regular-season titles in 2021. While neither the Titans nor the Packers look quite as good as they did last year, this contest was set up to be one of the marquee Thursday night games of the season. It could certainly be a competitive one given the way that these two teams match up against one another.
Cooper Kupp Sends Message To Fans After Receiving Brutal Injury News
The Los Angeles Rams' injured wideout Cooper Kupp will be sidelined for the foreseeable future, but the reigning Super Bowl MVP has taken the news in stride. Kupp on Tuesday expressed gratitude for the team's medical staff and said he was excited to see what the future held. "Thanks to ...
Aikman, Rules Analyst Disagree on Flag During MNF Broadcast
The two disagreed on a pass interference call during the fourth quarter.
Sporting News
XFL Draft tracker: Live results, complete picks list, rosters for 2023 football league reboot
The XFL will be back like it never left (because it barely did) in 2023. Its initial return was scuttle-butted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's hoping that its 2023 return will fare a bit better overall. One of the big changes is the XFL's absence from any of the...
Sporting News
Week 11 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Elijah Mitchell, Van Jefferson, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
At the beginning of the season, a four-team bye consisting of the Dolphins, Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Seahawks probably didn't seem that bad, but now that it's here, fantasy football owners are feeling the crunch. No fewer than a dozen "must-starts" are unavailable, and when you factor in mounting injuries, start 'em, sit 'em decisions are only getting tougher. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 11 fantasy lineup decisions.
Look: Moment Between Jimmy Garoppolo, NBA Dancers Goes Viral
It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that Jimmy Garoppolo is a handsome man. Team dancers for the Golden State Warriors appear to agree. Garoppolo, flanked by teammates George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey, received a ton of attention last night at the Warriors vs. Spurs game in ...
Yardbarker
Robert Griffin III Says Tua Tagovailoa Is A Top 5 Quarterback
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in the midst of a breakout season. While some people around the NFL world still aren’t sold on him, others are really to call him one of the best quarterbacks in football. Former Pro Bowler Robert Griffin III fits into the second category.
Yardbarker
Can CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott Connection Cue Cowboys Offense Revival
Despite the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 10, a standout performance from their top receiver may help vault them back into the win column in Week 11. For the first time in 2022, star wideout CeeDee Lamb hit the century mark in...
Matt LaFleur Gives Blunt Reason For Releasing Running Back
The Green Bay Packers waived running back Kylin Hill on Tuesday. When discussing the decision with reporters, via The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, head coach Matt LaFleur expressed some displeasure with Hill's attitude. "Regardless of your role, no matter how big or how small, we expect guys to come to work...
Sporting News
Jim Irsay posts bizarre victory lap tweet after Jeff Saturday's first win as Colts' interim HC: 'Who you crappin?'
Jim Irsay and the Colts are riding high after sending the Raiders to 2-7 on the season behind a 25-20 victory Sunday. The hiring of Jeff Saturday as interim coach last week made waves (not good ones) throughout the NFL, criticizing Saturday's lack of coaching experience. Suffice to say, it was surprising to see the Colts come out on top over Las Vegas.
