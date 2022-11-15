Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Red Wings Have the Assets to Acquire Sharks’ Erik Karlsson
Last month (Oct. 27), NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the San Jose Sharks are open to hearing offers for just about every player on their roster besides Tomas Hertl. That naturally has since made the Sharks one of the most-talked-about teams in the rumor mill, and general manager (GM) Mike Grier has now added more fuel to the fire. On Tuesday (Nov. 16), Grier confirmed to NHL.com’s Nicholas Cotsonika that he will be listening to any trade offers for star defenseman Erik Karlsson . In my opinion, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman should take advantage of this and make a push to acquire him.
The Hockey Writers
Kirby Dach Is Fulfilling His Potential with the Canadiens
Back in August, I wrote that Kirby Dach would benefit from getting a fresh start with the Montreal Canadiens following the trade with the Chicago Blackhawks that sent shockwaves through the Bell Centre on opening night of the 2022 NHL Draft. So far, he’s proving me right. He’s also making his general manager, Kent Hughes, look like a genius for pulling off a deal that was initially met with some skepticism, especially since he had to move fan favourite Alexander Romanov to get it done.
Yardbarker
Tortorella Making Contentious Flyers Lineup Decisions
John Tortorella and the Philadelphia Flyers entered the 2022-23 season on a mission to restore pride back into the organization after back-to-back embarrassing seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Buzz words like accountability and standard came up constantly during all types of offseason conversations surrounding the team. The players, fans, and everyone surrounding the team knew the first season under the fiery head coach wouldn’t include a softball approach.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Prospects Report: Lysell, Lauko, Poitras & More
Not only are the Boston Bruins having a ton of success through their first 16 games of the 2022-23 season, but so isn’t their top minor league affiliate. In this edition of the Bruins Prospects Report for The Hockey Writers, we look at what’s going on with two prospects in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), a prospect at Providence College and more.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Boston Bruins
After starting the 2022-23 season with an array of injuries to top players like Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk, the Boston Bruins are now almost completely healthy. Derek Forbort is the lone Bruin currently on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), but he will be back in a few weeks. Once he returns, Boston will be over the cap, and they will need to move a contract out. As a result, Chicago Blackhawks general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson should be contacting Bruins management immediately.
markerzone.com
MONTREAL'S JEFF GORTON ON BETTER-THAN-EXPECTED START AND POTENTIAL IMPACT ON TEAM'S NEXT DRAFT PICK
There's little question that the Montreal Canadiens are off to a better-than-expected start to the 2022-23 season. Projected to finish at the bottom of the league before the new season began, the Habs have gone 8-6-1 in their first 15 games, with young guys not just getting a look, but stepping up in big ways offensively and defensively. While this should be good news, there's been plenty of talk by analysts and fans over what this means for Montreal's next draft pick.
The Hockey Writers
2 Pittsburgh Penguins’ Trade Targets as Goaltending Needs Arise
The Pittsburgh Penguins need a save. The team sits with a 6-6-3 record after the first 15 games and one of the biggest factors is their goaltending. Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith have yet to find their games and management is going to keep a close eye on what other options are out there should the Penguins’ current tandem continue to provide mediocre play.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks News & Rumors: Boudreau, Horvat, Sedins & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, Bruce Boudreau’s future with the organization is in question. Additionally, president Jim Rutherford discusses Bo Horvat’s contract negotiation after the captain’s hot start. Also, the Sedins and Roberto Luongo were inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Goalie Report: Maple Leafs, Devils, Jets, Kraken, Ducks, More
As the netminder-centric narratives that arose at the start of the 2022-23 schedule continue to unfold throughout November, there’s no better time for an update on all things goalies. At the mid-point mark in the second month of the NHL season, these are the goaltending stories that matter the...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Berggren Making Solid Case to Stay in the NHL
When Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider joined the Detroit Red Wings last season, it signaled that the team had entered the fun part of their rebuild. No longer is it just about accumulating picks and prospects; now it’s about integrating those young players into the Red Wings’ lineup, so long as they are ready. That process continued at the start of the 2022-23 season, as forward Elmer Söderblom made the opening night roster and has played in 13 games since then. The latest prospect to make his way into Detroit’s lineup, however, arrived with a ton of fanfare.
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Devils’ 5-1 Win Over the Canadiens
What a run it’s been, and it hasn’t ended yet. The New Jersey Devils began their swing of Eastern Canada with a resounding 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens to extend their winning streak to 10 games. They now sit at 13-3 on the season ahead of a highly-anticipated showdown against Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs tomorrow night. Here are five takeaways and some quick hits from the Devils’ latest win.
The Hockey Writers
Jets Must Employ “Next-Man-Up” Mentality Through Injury Adversity
If the Winnipeg Jets want to keep succeeding in the face of injuries, they’ll need to take a “next man up” mentality and get contributions from throughout the lineup. The Jets have taken more than their fair share of hits to their forward depth just 14 games into their pivotal 2022-23 campaign.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors: Tavares, Murray, Rielly & Matthews
In what might have been one of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ best games of the season, they beat the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road by a score of 5-2. The win is a bit of revenge for the 4-2 loss the team suffered at the same hands of this team last week.
The Hockey Writers
Senators Could Add Karlsson but They Don’t Need Him
I’ll admit that it’s entirely a pipe dream that has been crafted through nostalgia. But a path does exist for the Ottawa Senators to reunite with Erik Karlsson. This week, the San Jose Sharks announced that Karlsson (along with most of the team) was available for trade. So what would it take to make this work and does he really bring what the Senators need right now?
The Hockey Writers
4 Oilers Player Predictions for 2-Game Homestand
The Edmonton Oilers wrapped up their four-game road trip out east with a 2-2 record, and now they’re set to face the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights in an upcoming two-game homestand. The Oilers haven’t looked like the Stanley Cup contenders that many predicted them to be...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Liljegren Showed Promise in Top-Pairing Audition
The Toronto Maple Leafs appear to be a in a very difficult situation in regards to their blue line. Recently, they received some concerning news that veteran defender Jake Muzzin would be out long term until February. He will be re-evaluated with his cervical spine injury. On top of that T.J. Brodie will also be out with an oblique injury.
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ Sanderson Must Step Up With Chabot Injured
Ottawa Senators rookie Jake Sanderson has already faced a trial by fire. Without quality defence, he has been thrust into the second-pair role. He’s been chewing up minutes and has performed remarkably well. Now with Thomas Chabot out for at least a week, Sanderson will get his first shot at the top pair. Coming off their losing skid, the Senators need to make up ground, and for that to happen, Sanderson will need to find the next gear.
The Hockey Writers
3 Sharks Players Off to Surprising Starts this Season
The 2022-23 season has been a mixed bag for the San Jose Sharks. Through the first 17 games, they have managed to put up five wins, nine losses, and three overtime losses for 13 points. Despite a few games looking like they should have gone the Sharks’ way, a few blown leads and late collapses set the team back to seventh in the Pacific Division. However, while the overall team success has been mediocre at best, the roster has had a few surprises.
Yardbarker
Panthers Will Need Tkachuk to Control His Gritty Game
The Florida Panthers are off to a decent start with a 7-5-1 record. Of course, everyone has been doing their part to get better, but one of the biggest pieces to help the team has been forward Matthew Tkachuk, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Calgary Flames.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Bemstrom Needs to Take Advantage of Opportunity
The Columbus Blue Jackets have been dealing with a number of injuries, with a list that only continues to get longer. As a result, players who have fallen out of the everyday lineup are getting opportunities to show that they belong. Some players like Brendan Gaunce are looking to regain status around the NHL, while others like Emil Bemstrom look to show management that they made the right call by drafting him.
