Santa Cruz, CA

Cavaliers Nation

Richard Jefferson says he’s taking Klay Thompson over Stephen Curry if he needed a ‘set shot’ with his life on the line

Former NBA player and current NBA analyst Richard Jefferson had an interesting take about who he would rather shoot for his life between Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Obviously, Curry and Thompson are two of the greatest shooters in NBA history, but Jefferson may have a different pick than most when it comes to the Golden State Warriors sharpshooters.
Yardbarker

The Cavaliers Are Losing A Major Star On Thursday

Things aren’t going as well as they could be for the Cleveland Cavaliers right now. Yes, the team is currently the fourth team in the Eastern Conference, which is quite admirable and impressive. There is also no doubt that they are one of the most exciting and promising young...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

How Lamb used Steph's mantra to make Warriors history

Anthony Lamb had one of the best nights of his NBA career during the Warriors' 132-95 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night at Chase Center. He also set a bit of Warriors history along the way. In 24 minutes, Lamb racked up 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

The Lakers Might Have Found Their Secret Weapon

The Los Angeles Lakers left their fans smiling for a change on Sunday night, taking down the Brooklyn Nets with an impressive and inspiring 116-103 victory. This halted a five-game losing streak and actually showed some depth and power from multiple people. Anthony Davis was looking like his old self...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Offers Update On Robert Williams

The Boston Celtics are showing no signs of an NBA Finals hangover this season, as the team is off to a fantastic start in the 2022-23 campaign. To make their strong start even more impressive, they’ve done it without the services of key big man Robert Williams. Williams underwent...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Jimmy Garoppolo got royal treatment from Warriors cheerleaders

Jimmy Garoppolo has led the San Francisco 49ers to two straight victories, and the veteran quarterback is winning off the field as well. Garoppolo and some of his teammates sat courtside at Chase Center on Monday night for the Golden State Warriors’ game against the San Antonio Spurs. After one of their on-court performances, several Warriors cheerleaders went directly over to Garoppolo. Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk were largely ignored. You can see the video below:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Former Atlanta Hawks Player Reveals That He Is Gay

We live in a society these days that is a lot more accepting of homosexual individuals but there is one walk of life where people are still incredibly hesitant in coming out as homosexual and that is men's professional sports. We almost never have any athlete at the top level admit it, for the fear of backlash and also because it can get uncomfortable in the locker room.
ATLANTA, GA
SB Nation

NBA Scores: Kings drop 153 on Nets, what’s up with Sacramento

More and more over the last few years, I’ve grown tired of NBA on TNT’s slates. Not because I’m anti-basketball — hello? — but because the same few teams are more than likely to make their way onto the national airwaves if TV executives have anything to say about it (spoiler alert: they do). This season, the opening night games on TNT featured the Boston Celtics playing the Philadelphia 76ers, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors taking on the Los Angeles Lakers. If I gave you three guesses as to what the opening night games would be before they were announced, you’d have nailed both no problem.
SACRAMENTO, CA

