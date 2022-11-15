Read full article on original website
Related
Klay Thompson sends strong message after Warriors’ latest loss
The NBA’s defending champions look anything but right now, but Klay Thompson does not sound too worried. The Golden State Warriors suffered another bad loss Sunday to the division rival Sacramento Kings, falling by the final of 122-115. Golden State is now 5-8 to start the season, which is 13th in the Western Conference.
Sporting News
Why is James Wiseman playing in the G League? Warriors, Steve Kerr see assignment to Santa Cruz as opportunity for growth
When the Warriors lost Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica and Damion Lee in the offseason, the hope was that the young guys would fill their void. So far, that hasn't been the case. It's been particularly tough going for James Wiseman. The No. 2 pick in the...
Richard Jefferson says he’s taking Klay Thompson over Stephen Curry if he needed a ‘set shot’ with his life on the line
Former NBA player and current NBA analyst Richard Jefferson had an interesting take about who he would rather shoot for his life between Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Obviously, Curry and Thompson are two of the greatest shooters in NBA history, but Jefferson may have a different pick than most when it comes to the Golden State Warriors sharpshooters.
NBA Fan Pulled Beside Michael Jordan Who Was In A Yellow Ferrari Smoking A Cigar
An NBA fan once saw Michael Jordan vibing in his yellow Ferrari Pista while smoking a cigar.
This Clippers-Lakers Trade Features Anthony Davis
Los Angeles is a city of dreams. It’s also home to two NBA teams. Maybe you’ve been there, and maybe you haven’t. You’re still familiar with it. Of course you’ve seen it in movies – it’s the city where movies get made. The...
Yardbarker
The Cavaliers Are Losing A Major Star On Thursday
Things aren’t going as well as they could be for the Cleveland Cavaliers right now. Yes, the team is currently the fourth team in the Eastern Conference, which is quite admirable and impressive. There is also no doubt that they are one of the most exciting and promising young...
Yardbarker
Isiah Thomas Reveals What Larry Bird Said To Him Before He Fired Him As Head Coach Of The Pacers
Larry Bird is one of the few great players who went on to have tremendous success both as a head coach and an executive. After leading the Celtics to 3 NBA titles while winning 3 MVPs, Bird went on to coach the Indiana Pacers and even managed to take them to the NBA Finals in 2000.
3 reasons why Jordan Poole should request a trade from the Golden State Warriors
Despite only starting in three of his first 14 games, Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole continues to show that
Jordan Poole Tries To Encourage James Wiseman After Steve Kerr Sent Him To The G-League: "It’s Not A Punishment."
Warriors star Jordan Poole wants James Wiseman to understand that being sent to the G-League is not a demotion or punishment.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Says Ben Simmons Needs To See A Sports Psychologist: "He's Blocked Right Now."
Ben Simmons was an All-Star level player with the Philadelphia 76ers, but he has not had the best of luck with returning to that level of play. He has struggled thus far with the Brooklyn Nets this year, and the team has started bringing him off the bench. There is...
Golden State Warriors Make A Shocking Roster Move
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr announced that James Wiseman will be assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Big trade on the way? Latest theory from Lakers fans says so
The Los Angeles Lakers have been off to an incredibly disappointing start this season with fans just begging for relief of any kind. Lakers fans have the highest expectations of any fanbase in the sport and the team simply has not delivered the last two years. What makes this bad...
NBC Sports
How Lamb used Steph's mantra to make Warriors history
Anthony Lamb had one of the best nights of his NBA career during the Warriors' 132-95 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night at Chase Center. He also set a bit of Warriors history along the way. In 24 minutes, Lamb racked up 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting...
Yardbarker
The Lakers Might Have Found Their Secret Weapon
The Los Angeles Lakers left their fans smiling for a change on Sunday night, taking down the Brooklyn Nets with an impressive and inspiring 116-103 victory. This halted a five-game losing streak and actually showed some depth and power from multiple people. Anthony Davis was looking like his old self...
Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway makes distasteful rape comment during special Warriors broadcast
NBA Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway apologizes after making a very distasteful rape comment while discussing a play during the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs game.
Yardbarker
Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Offers Update On Robert Williams
The Boston Celtics are showing no signs of an NBA Finals hangover this season, as the team is off to a fantastic start in the 2022-23 campaign. To make their strong start even more impressive, they’ve done it without the services of key big man Robert Williams. Williams underwent...
Video: Jimmy Garoppolo got royal treatment from Warriors cheerleaders
Jimmy Garoppolo has led the San Francisco 49ers to two straight victories, and the veteran quarterback is winning off the field as well. Garoppolo and some of his teammates sat courtside at Chase Center on Monday night for the Golden State Warriors’ game against the San Antonio Spurs. After one of their on-court performances, several Warriors cheerleaders went directly over to Garoppolo. Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk were largely ignored. You can see the video below:
Clippers gearing up to steal yet another much-valued Lakers target
The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have been very interesting the last three or so years. While the Clippers have absolutely dominated the head-to-head matchup in this new era of the LA rivalry, the Lakers are the team that has a championship to show for it. Many assumed...
Yardbarker
Former Atlanta Hawks Player Reveals That He Is Gay
We live in a society these days that is a lot more accepting of homosexual individuals but there is one walk of life where people are still incredibly hesitant in coming out as homosexual and that is men's professional sports. We almost never have any athlete at the top level admit it, for the fear of backlash and also because it can get uncomfortable in the locker room.
SB Nation
NBA Scores: Kings drop 153 on Nets, what’s up with Sacramento
More and more over the last few years, I’ve grown tired of NBA on TNT’s slates. Not because I’m anti-basketball — hello? — but because the same few teams are more than likely to make their way onto the national airwaves if TV executives have anything to say about it (spoiler alert: they do). This season, the opening night games on TNT featured the Boston Celtics playing the Philadelphia 76ers, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors taking on the Los Angeles Lakers. If I gave you three guesses as to what the opening night games would be before they were announced, you’d have nailed both no problem.
Comments / 0