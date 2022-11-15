ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

John Harbaugh's Comment On Baker Mayfield Is Going Viral

Despite Baker Mayfield's struggles this season, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is refusing to take the former No. 1 overall pick lightly. Harbaugh faced Mayfield several times when he was with the Cleveland Browns. He'll see him again this weekend when Mayfield makes his return to the starting lineup for the Carolina Panthers.
Bleacher Report

Former Broncos OT: Russell Wilson Is Using Seahawks Audibles 'That Guys Don't Know'

Former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus provided one reason why Russell Wilson might be struggling so much in his first season with the team. On 92.5 FM Altitude Sports Radio Denver, Polumbus reported Wilson is already having disagreements with head coach Nathaniel Hackett about the play-calling. The nine-time Pro Bowler is also becoming more frustrated with the situation.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

ESPN: Colts Frustrated with Jim Irsay Before Saturday Hire; Franchise a 'Clown Show'

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday was juggling more than just preparation for the Las Vegas Raiders during his first week in the new position. ESPN's Stephen Holder reported one staff member of the franchise called it a "clown show" under owner Jim Irsay, who has been met with skepticism and frustration at times this season. The shocking hiring of Saturday only exacerbated that, although the head coach managed to navigate the situation and lead the Colts to a win over the Raiders.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 11

Do you feel that? That tingle in the air. That electricity? That faint feeling of pressure?. The stretch run of the fantasy football regular season is here. Unless your team is 8-2 and rolling or 2-8 and rolled, every week left in the season is that much more important now. This is the time of year when 7-3 teams earn a first-round bye or when 3-7 teams try to make a miraculous run (it can be done—I went from 3-7 to league champion in 2020). This is when 6-4 teams cement their spot in the postseason and when 5-5 teams earn one.
WETM 18 News

Bills unable to hold full practice with 5 players out sick

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills altered their practice regimen Wednesday due to lingering injuries and five players being out sick, coach Sean McDermott said. Fullback Reggie Gilliam, defensive back Cam Lewis, linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackles Jordan Phillips and Tim Settle are all out with non-COVID illnesses. This resulted in the Bills doing […]
BUFFALO, NY
Bleacher Report

Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy Leagues

The waiver wire should be active in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. It's hard enough navigating around the four teams on a bye: Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Upping the difficulty for fantasy football managers, though, are all of the injuries accumulated over the previous 10 weeks.
Bleacher Report

Patriots Legends Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Appear in '80 for Brady' Movie Trailer

Longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady headlines a trailer for the upcoming comedy film, 80 for Brady, which centers around four girlfriends in their 80s who traveled to see the Pats play in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons in 2017. Michaela Zee of Variety reported Brady stars...
Bleacher Report

ESPN: 'Don't Expect' Saquon Barkley to Get Contract Similar to Christian McCaffrey

New York Giants star Saquon Barkley reportedly isn't expected to reset the running back contract market, even if he hits free agency after the 2022 NFL season. On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said "don't expect" Barkley to surpass the $16 million average value earned by the San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey, which has remained the top mark at the position since he signed the contract in April 2020.
Bleacher Report

Eagles Rumors: Linval Joseph Agrees to Contract Amid Jordan Davis Injury

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with defensive tackle Linval Joseph on Wednesday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news, noting Joseph could make his season debut as soon as Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Joseph, 34, spent the previous two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's Expert Week 11 NFL Picks

Following a strong week of NFL picks with five underdog winners, Bleacher Report's experts looked at the Week 11 games, and they can hear a few dogs barking again. Is it time to fade a couple of the league's best teams?. NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, Kris Knox and...
Bleacher Report

XFL Draft 2022 Results: Complete Rosters for Every Team After Day 1

Day 1 of the XFL draft is complete after the league's eight teams took turns in a snake format to choose 352 players over 44 rounds. This draft was broken down by position. The first 11 rounds consisted of offensive skill-position players (minus quarterbacks). Defensive backs went in the next 11 rounds.
ALABAMA STATE

