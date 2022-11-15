Read full article on original website
John Harbaugh's Comment On Baker Mayfield Is Going Viral
Despite Baker Mayfield's struggles this season, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is refusing to take the former No. 1 overall pick lightly. Harbaugh faced Mayfield several times when he was with the Cleveland Browns. He'll see him again this weekend when Mayfield makes his return to the starting lineup for the Carolina Panthers.
Panthers signing XFL QB, former Miami Hurricanes standout to practice squad
On Monday, we learned the Carolina Panthers will be without former XFL passer PJ Walker for their Week 11 contest against the Baltimore Ravens. So, they’re just going to sign another. As first reported by Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network this afternoon, per agent Scott Casterline, the Panthers...
Bears QB Justin Fields is sixth in the NFL in rushing through Week 10
Justin Fields is arguably the most dangerous running quarterback in the NFL right now. Heck, he’s one of the best rushers in the league. Through 10 weeks, Fields has 749 rushing yards. Not only does that lead the Bears (Khalil Herbert has 643, David Montgomery has 434), but it’s sixth in the NFL.
Former Broncos OT: Russell Wilson Is Using Seahawks Audibles 'That Guys Don't Know'
Former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus provided one reason why Russell Wilson might be struggling so much in his first season with the team. On 92.5 FM Altitude Sports Radio Denver, Polumbus reported Wilson is already having disagreements with head coach Nathaniel Hackett about the play-calling. The nine-time Pro Bowler is also becoming more frustrated with the situation.
Commanders Rumors: Taylor Heinicke Expected to Remain Starting QB over Carson Wentz
Having won three of his four starts this season, Taylor Heinicke will likely remain the No. 1 quarterback for the Washington Commanders even when Carson Wentz is able to return. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, many people around the league are expecting the Commanders to stick with Heinicke for the time...
ESPN: Colts Frustrated with Jim Irsay Before Saturday Hire; Franchise a 'Clown Show'
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday was juggling more than just preparation for the Las Vegas Raiders during his first week in the new position. ESPN's Stephen Holder reported one staff member of the franchise called it a "clown show" under owner Jim Irsay, who has been met with skepticism and frustration at times this season. The shocking hiring of Saturday only exacerbated that, although the head coach managed to navigate the situation and lead the Colts to a win over the Raiders.
Referees Catch Heat from NFL Twitter as Eagles Lose 1st Game of Season vs. Commanders
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first loss of the season when they fell to the Washington Commanders 32-21 on Monday Night Football. However, the chatter coming out of the game didn't have much to do with the players on the field. The Eagles were on the wrong end of some...
The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 11
Do you feel that? That tingle in the air. That electricity? That faint feeling of pressure?. The stretch run of the fantasy football regular season is here. Unless your team is 8-2 and rolling or 2-8 and rolled, every week left in the season is that much more important now. This is the time of year when 7-3 teams earn a first-round bye or when 3-7 teams try to make a miraculous run (it can be done—I went from 3-7 to league champion in 2020). This is when 6-4 teams cement their spot in the postseason and when 5-5 teams earn one.
Bills unable to hold full practice with 5 players out sick
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills altered their practice regimen Wednesday due to lingering injuries and five players being out sick, coach Sean McDermott said. Fullback Reggie Gilliam, defensive back Cam Lewis, linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackles Jordan Phillips and Tim Settle are all out with non-COVID illnesses. This resulted in the Bills doing […]
Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy Leagues
The waiver wire should be active in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. It's hard enough navigating around the four teams on a bye: Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Upping the difficulty for fantasy football managers, though, are all of the injuries accumulated over the previous 10 weeks.
Panthers' Baker Mayfield to start vs Ravens, PJ Walker out with high ankle sprain
Carolina Panthers coach Stever Wilks announced Monday that Baker Mayfield will be starting Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens after PJ Walker was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain.
Patriots Legends Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Appear in '80 for Brady' Movie Trailer
Longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady headlines a trailer for the upcoming comedy film, 80 for Brady, which centers around four girlfriends in their 80s who traveled to see the Pats play in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons in 2017. Michaela Zee of Variety reported Brady stars...
NFL Monitoring Browns vs. Bills Forecast with 3-6 Feet of Snow Expected in Buffalo
The NFL has reportedly been in communication with the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns about the possibility of moving Sunday's game out of Buffalo because of a looming snowstorm. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Buffalo area is bracing for between three and six feet of snow from Thursday to...
ESPN: 'Don't Expect' Saquon Barkley to Get Contract Similar to Christian McCaffrey
New York Giants star Saquon Barkley reportedly isn't expected to reset the running back contract market, even if he hits free agency after the 2022 NFL season. On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said "don't expect" Barkley to surpass the $16 million average value earned by the San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey, which has remained the top mark at the position since he signed the contract in April 2020.
Fantasy Football Week 11: Examining Trade Value for This Year's Top 100 Players
As the fantasy postseason fast approaches, trade deadlines are looming large. Below, we'll examine the updated trade value chart for this season's top 100 players ahead of Week 11, as managers look to make improvements before chasing titles in December. Trade Value: 15. 1. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers.
Eagles Rumors: Linval Joseph Agrees to Contract Amid Jordan Davis Injury
The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with defensive tackle Linval Joseph on Wednesday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news, noting Joseph could make his season debut as soon as Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Joseph, 34, spent the previous two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers...
Report: Colts' Shaquille Leonard Underwent Back Surgery; Out for Season with Injury
Shaquille Leonard's injury-plagued 2022 season has come to an end. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Indianapolis Colts linebacker had season-ending back surgery on Tuesday with the hope this "procedure fixes his issue for good." Leonard only played in three games this season because of injuries. He missed the first...
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 11 NFL Picks
Following a strong week of NFL picks with five underdog winners, Bleacher Report's experts looked at the Week 11 games, and they can hear a few dogs barking again. Is it time to fade a couple of the league's best teams?. NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, Kris Knox and...
XFL Draft 2022 Results: Complete Rosters for Every Team After Day 1
Day 1 of the XFL draft is complete after the league's eight teams took turns in a snake format to choose 352 players over 44 rounds. This draft was broken down by position. The first 11 rounds consisted of offensive skill-position players (minus quarterbacks). Defensive backs went in the next 11 rounds.
Broncos' Aaron Patrick Suing NFL, Chargers, More Over ACL Injury at SoFi Stadium
Denver Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick is suing a number of parties, including the NFL, Los Angeles Chargers, ESPN and a mat company, for a series of decisions that he believes led to the torn ACL he suffered during an Oct. 17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. TMZ Sports obtained...
