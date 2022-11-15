Do you feel that? That tingle in the air. That electricity? That faint feeling of pressure?. The stretch run of the fantasy football regular season is here. Unless your team is 8-2 and rolling or 2-8 and rolled, every week left in the season is that much more important now. This is the time of year when 7-3 teams earn a first-round bye or when 3-7 teams try to make a miraculous run (it can be done—I went from 3-7 to league champion in 2020). This is when 6-4 teams cement their spot in the postseason and when 5-5 teams earn one.

6 HOURS AGO