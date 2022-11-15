Read full article on original website
Scarlet Nation
Trent Bray Nominated For Broyles Award
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Trent Bray has been nominated for the Broyles Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach. Bray is one of 51 assistants nominated nationally, including seven from the Pac-12 Conference. Bray is in his first...
Scarlet Nation
17 Student-Athletes Welcomed To Oregon State Baseball For 2024
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Mitch Canham, the Pat Casey Head Baseball Coach At Oregon State, announced 17 additions to the program for the 2024 season. Zach Blair, OF, Camas, Wash. Outfielder - L/L - 5-11, 165. - Letterwinner for head coach Steve Short. - First-Team All-State and All-League as a...
